Bitfrost appoints Eva Lorenzo as the new Head of Compliance



Bitfrost.io, a financial ecosystem spun out of CEX and OKONTO, has announced the appointment of Eva Lorenzo as the new Head of Compliance.



Bitfrost, the fintech ecosystem, has appointed Eva Lorenzo as Head of Compliance. In her role, Eva will lead a team of staff responsible for ensuring regulatory compliance and organizing licensing expansion in Gibraltar, Switzerland, Cyprus, Hong Kong and the UK.

Anton Chashchin, Managing Partner at Bitfrost.io, said: “It’s rare to come across a compliance professional with experience, leadership skills and deep knowledge of both cryptocurrency and banking sectors - which is why Eva will be the key to enhancing the compliance program of Bitfrost. We believe that this appointment will significantly impact the development of Bitfrost and the effectiveness of its communication with regulators.”

Eva Lorenzo is compliance and MLRO professional with more than 10 years of experience in expertly implementing appropriate local and international regulations.

Before joining Bitfrost, Eva has served for INX Limited and Intertrader Limited. Her oversight was focused on implementing a robust compliance and financial crime program, compliance risk management, quantitative analytics and staff training.

On her appointment, Lorenzo said: “I am delighted to join Bitfrost’s team of professionals as Head of Compliance and look forward to this exciting period of collaboration, growth and new achievements. I believe that Bitfrost’s compliance commitment will provide clients with a new level of transaction security and trust. My ambition is to strengthen this process.”

Lorenzo´s first priority in terms of Bitfrost’s development is to register the business as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and then begin the process of obtaining a DLT License in Gibraltar that protects consumers and businesses as well an EMI Licence in the same region.

