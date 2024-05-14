Portfolio Management Internship – Renewable Energy - September 2024

Job offer description
As an intern you will participate among other things in the following tasks:
- Participate in the production of fund reports in collaboration with the investment team, investor relations team, operations team, and portfolio companies (data collection and analysis, monitoring of financial and extra-financial performance)
- Contribute to the continuous improvement of information provided to fund subscribers (management reports, investor presentations, etc.)
- Participate in the preparation and execution of fundraising activities (data collection, preparation of presentations, investor responses, etc.)
- Collection and analysis of information enabling the updating of financial and extra-financial reporting of portfolio companies (including "ESG" reporting)
Skill required
- Curiosity, open mindedness, ability to work with a team
- Rigor, organizational skills
- Very good level in French and English (written and oral)
- Interest for the energy sector
Experience and training
Previous internship experience in Private Equity, M&A, Corporate Finance, and Financial Audit with a focus on Portfolio Management or Data Management.
The position is opened for September 2024 for 6 months.
how to apply
Please send your application via email (Resume + motivation letter) to the following email addresses with the object
“Internship application Omnes Capital – September 2024”
Romain.ziouar@omnescapital.com
about omnes capital
Omnes is a leading European private equity firm dedicated to the energy transition and innovation.
With over €5.7 billion in assets under management, Omnes provides companies with the equity capital they need in order to grow. Its four core businesses are Renewable Energy, Resilient Cities, Deeptech Venture Capital and Co-investment.
Our 55+ employees are based in four offices in Paris, Bruxelles, Munich and Zurich.
Omnes is committed to sustainability and ESG. It is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and has a Gender Equality index of 82 points (2022).
The Omnes Fondation funds initiatives in favour of children and youth, with a focus on health, education and professional integration.
Omnes Capital
Omnes Capital
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
