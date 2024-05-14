Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Portfolio Management Internship – Renewable Energy - September 2024

Omnes Capital’s Infrastructure team, focused on Renewables, is looking for an intern to join its portfolio management team for 6 months from September 2024. Omnes Capital is a leading Private Equity Fund in the energy transition with over €6.0bn of assets under management. Omnes Capital focuses on partnerships with renewable energy developers across Europe.

As an intern, you will benefit from significant exposure to data from multiple European countries, with funds being invested in around ten different European countries, encompassing both infrastructure and private equity transactions.


Job offer description

Portfolio Management Internship – Renewable Energy - September 2024
As an intern you will participate among other things in the following tasks:

  • Participate in the production of fund reports in collaboration with the investment team, investor relations team, operations team, and portfolio companies (data collection and analysis, monitoring of financial and extra-financial performance)
  • Contribute to the continuous improvement of information provided to fund subscribers (management reports, investor presentations, etc.)
  • Participate in the preparation and execution of fundraising activities (data collection, preparation of presentations, investor responses, etc.)
  • Collection and analysis of information enabling the updating of financial and extra-financial reporting of portfolio companies (including "ESG" reporting)

Skill required

  • Curiosity, open mindedness, ability to work with a team
  • Rigor, organizational skills
  • Very good level in French and English (written and oral)
  • Interest for the energy sector

Experience and training

Previous internship experience in Private Equity, M&A, Corporate Finance, and Financial Audit with a focus on Portfolio Management or Data Management.

The position is opened for September 2024 for 6 months.

how to apply

Please send your application via email (Resume + motivation letter) to the following email addresses with the object

“Internship application Omnes Capital – September 2024”

Romain.ziouar@omnescapital.com

about omnes capital

Omnes is a leading European private equity firm dedicated to the energy transition and innovation.
With over €5.7 billion in assets under management, Omnes provides companies with the equity capital they need in order to grow. Its four core businesses are Renewable Energy, Resilient Cities, Deeptech Venture Capital and Co-investment.
Our 55+ employees are based in four offices in Paris, Bruxelles, Munich and Zurich.
Omnes is committed to sustainability and ESG. It is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and has a Gender Equality index of 82 points (2022).
The Omnes Fondation funds initiatives in favour of children and youth, with a focus on health, education and professional integration.
Omnes Capital

A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Portfolio Management Internship – Renewable Energy - September 2024
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Mardi 14 Mai 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Data Manager/Administrateur eFront - Fonds de PE - Paris

Senior en Evaluation - Paris (CDI)

Manager TS - Généraliste Large Cap - Paris

Associate/Manager Infra & Energy

Assistant Carried / Private Equity / Paris

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage Economiste / Financement de projet Bâtiment Bas Carbone - Paris - Juin 2024

Portfolio Management Internship – Renewable Energy - September 2024

Analyste Private Equity (H/F) - Juillet 2024 - Paris

Stage/Alternance - Analyste Fonds d’Investissement – Funds Analyst Immobilier - Septembre 2024

Stage Assistant Banquier Privé Développeur - Dès que possible - Paris

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | idiCo annonce l’arrivée de Sacha Talmon en tant que Directeur Associé dans l’équipe Lower-Mid Cap

Nominations | DS Avocats ouvre un nouveau bureau à Rennes

Nomination | Lazard Frères Gestion accueille Emilie Brunet-Manardo dans son équipe Actions en tant qu’analyste-gérante

Nomination | Crédit Coopératif promeut Laurent Coudercher en tant que Directeur de l’Impact

Nominations | Simon Associé renforce l'équipe "corporate cessions et acquisitions" avec l'arrivée de Pascale Heller et Lorena Lucet

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Entretien | Faustine Fleuret, Présidente de l'Adan "Notre but ? Faire de l’Europe la région mondiale du Web 3 avec la France en moteur"

"La dernière fraction de Bitcoin devrait être émise aux alentours de 2140", Claire Balva, VP Stratégie Deblock

Pliant : la fintech allemande élève sa Série A au-delà des 50M€

VivaTech 2024. : l'Etat Français en démonstration de force à la Porte de Versailles pour, entre autres, recruter 4000 profils tech

"Technologies innovantes des univers virtuels immersifs", Marina Ferrari lance l'appel à projets.

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Nomination | Mangopay accueille Ariel Shoham au poste de Vice-Président Produit Risque & Prévention des fraudes

Choose France : Blockchain.com et Revolut parmi les 56 projets d'entreprises

Crystal accueille Goldman Sachs Private Equity à son capital en tant qu'actionnaire majoritaire

Opinion | Gracy Chen, Bitget "Les plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies joueront un rôle clé dans la microéconomie d'ici 2026"

Revolut lance Revolut X au Royaume-Uni, un exchange crypto destiné aux pros

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.