Vendredi 28 Janvier 2022

Ownera Joins Global Digital Finance Patron Board


Ownera, the company leading the deployment of the FinP2P open-source protocol for digital securities has joined the Global Digital Finance (GDF) Patron Board.



Ownera has brought the financial services industry together to digitize the private markets, the world's largest “offline market”. The FinP2P protocol orchestrates the real-time custody, payment and settlement of any digital security across diverse blockchain and ledger networks.

Global Digital Finance, the leading industry body championing the adoption of digital finance will work continue to work with Ownera, to promote standards and best practices for the financial services sector as it digitizes and to provide governance and oversight of the FinP2P protocol as it gains widespread global adoption.

Anthony Woolley, Head of Business Development at Ownera and the co-chair of the GDF Private Markets Digitization Steering Group said “The digitisation of the private markets has been hampered by a lack of global distribution, institutional adoption and investor access to quality assets. GDF has facilitated the development of the open-source FinP2P protocol within a community of over 70 major financial institutions, technology providers and law firms. With many FinP2P projects planning to go live in 2022, GDF is the perfect custodian for the development of an open and inclusive FinP2P ecosystem and we are honoured to join their Patron Board.”

Lawrence Wintermeyer, Co-Chairman of Global Digital Finance Executive Co-Chairman added: “We are delighted that Ownera has joined the GDF Patron Board and is running the FINP2P open-source network through a GDF community governance node. This is an exciting era for digital securities, with a promise of unlocking the trading of the $1 trillion market for private securities through an open and transparent digitally decentralized network.”

Global Digital Finance
Global Digital Finance (GDF) is an industry membership body that promotes the adoption of best practices for cryptoassets and digital finance technologies, through the development of conduct standards in a shared engagement forum with market participants, policymakers and regulators. Over 100 global organisations are members of GDF and over 350 industry professionals from around the world have worked on developing the GDF codes of conduct, the only global standard in this emerging sector.

Ownera
Ownera has brought the financial industry together to design and deploy the FinP2P open-source routing and settlement protocol, to interconnect the private markets.
www.ownera.io

