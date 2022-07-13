HashKey DID Reveals New Features for Web3 Users and Devs After Recent Rebranding from QPassport Web 3 decentralized identifier QPassport has officially announced to rebrand as HashKey DID.

With the aim of developing a long-term user-friendly product, HashKey DID delivers the most accurate interpretation of Web 3 and places a high value on offering DID-centered services to the web3 community.



Whether in the Web2 or Web3 world, attention to the privacy and security of personal data has increased significantly. It is clear that in Web2, the centralized institution issues unique identification, and thus has a great deal of control over the rights and information of the users. Within this context, HashKey DID, a decentralized storage, NFT and smart contract-based, and privacy-preserving technology-empowered Web 3 identifier (DID), has emerged as a one-stop solution to enter the Web3 space in response to the growing recognition of the value of identity privacy.



On this HashKey platform, the primary advantage is to become independent from centralized registries, identity providers and certificate authorities. HashKey DID provides users with complete proof of control over their identity and does not require authorization from any other parties. While doing so, the HashKey ecosystem also plays a crucial part in working with and interacting with complementary DApps, NFT marketplaces, and other components. HashKey DID offers functionality for the KYC function in addition to the standard DID product functionalities to enable and embrace seamless access to all compliance platforms.



Rebranding from QPassport to HashKey DID

Starting on July 5, 2022, the QPassport brand will be officially rebrande-d as HashKey DID. The official website, mobile app, names of domain (hashkey.id), smart contract, Twitter, Discord, and Medium will also be rebranded accordingly. For users that registered their assets before the rebranding (2p.m. Jul 5, 2022 SGT), their QPassport user assets will be re-minted on the new HashKey DID smart contract. Below is the information of the new brand information.



• Brand name: HashKey DID

• Official website and Mobile Application

• Domain name: hashkey.id

• Smart Contract name: HashKey DID

• Twitter handle/ Discord name/ Medium: HashKey DID



More Features Benefiting Users and Developers

In addition, HashKey DID revealed a few more new improving features that will be released in conjunction with the brand improvements. Four brand-new products will be jointly released, which include DID, Credentials, Space and Credit Score.



• DID: Customers can easily access various compliance platforms in a single KYC with the help of DID, which acts as a single digital ID for all purposes.

• Credentials: Users can claim or issue on-chain credentials and provide evidence of DAO Identity to build their on-chain reputation and increase their credibility. As evidence of future DAO Governance, it freezes on-chain highlights and keeps track of active on-chain engagement. Users’ credentials will be taken into consideration when HashKey DID returns the rights of governance to the community.

• Space: Web3 users can connect with each other using this social platform.

• Credit Score: Users are able to manage reputation and enjoy the value derived from the HashKey DID system.



HashKey DID also offers software development kits (SDKs) and open-source protocols to the developers through the DID (KYC) Protocol, Credential Protocol, and Credit Score Protocol. With the actual Web3 Building SDKs, programmers can create HashKey DID Protocol-based applications to tap into the potential of their products.



Future Plans

Hashkey DID is committed to product development, and therefore aims for constant feature improvement. In the future roadmap of 2022 and 2023, there will be more upcoming feature updates such as more collaboration with DApps, payment network support, mobile App launch and improved developer ecosystems.



“Over the years, HashKey Group has been devoted to building a complete ecosystem across the entire digital asset landscape”, said Leo Li, Head of HashQuark. “The trend towards Web 3.0 will completely change how subject identification works. DID - the new global unique identifier will bring about financial inclusion and allow users take their own control of their privacy information."



With all the new features and brand updates, it is clear that something exciting is now in the works. Be sure to find out more about what is in store on HashKey DID’s website.

Find HashKey DID on Social Media: Twitter | Discord | Medium



About HashKey DID

HashKey DID is a decentralized storage-featured, Web 3.0 identifier that is underpinned by NFT- and smart contract-based privacy-preserving technology. The fundamental goal of HashKey DID is to build a community-governed HashKey DID DAO together with users.



About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is an end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia. The Group provides a complete ecosystem across the entire digital asset landscape, ranging from venture investment to custody, to technologies and trading. By bringing together the most advanced blockchain research, development, and technologies, HashKey identifies potential opportunities and delivers end-to-end solutions that operate within regulatory frameworks with the highest compliance standards.



