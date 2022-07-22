Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

FT launches Cryptofinance hub and newsletter, offering critical intelligence on the digital asset industry

The Financial Times has launched a new digital hub and weekly newsletter called Cryptofinance.


FT launches Cryptofinance hub and newsletter, offering critical intelligence on the digital asset industry
The new hub aims to shine a light on the digital asset industry and how innovations are rippling into mainstream finance. It will be a home for all FT crypto coverage, from long format profiles of crypto’s biggest players, to opinion pieces from commentators such as Martin Wolf navigating the uncharted waters of crypto policy and regulation.

The newsletter, written by digital assets correspondent Scott Chipolina, will filter out the noise of the global cryptocurrency industry to focus on the most critical insight. It will be sent to Premium FT subscribers every Friday. Visit ft.com/newsletters to subscribe.

The Financial Times’ coverage of digital assets provides reliable intelligence to readers to inform better decision-making. Beyond the newsroom, earlier this year the FT launched the FT Digital Assets Dashboard, in partnership with Wilshire. The dashboard provides a compelling health-of-the-industry view for investors and market commentators.

In April, FT Live hosted the inaugural Crypto and Digital Assets Summit in London. The event brought together industry professionals in banking, investment, fintech and asset management to address topics such as regulatory overhaul, the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), the rise of cybercrime, stablecoins, innovation in cross-border retail and wholesale payments infrastructure.

About the Financial Times
The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.2 million, more than one million of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.
ft.com
ft.com/cryptofinance

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 22 Juillet 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Mercredi 20 Juillet 2022 - 07:30 Kaddex’s X-Wallet on Kadena network is now available on iOS and Android

Mardi 19 Juillet 2022 - 15:24 Comment fonctionne un NFT ?

Mardi 19 Juillet 2022 - 15:21 Qu'est-ce qu'un NFT ? - Comprendre les jetons non fongibles


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Senior TS – (+2ans) - Paris

ITS Group recrute massivement en 2022

Associate Debt Advisory - Paris

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Ankit Sahni, Leading IP and Technology Attorney, Joins NexBloc's Advisory Board

Nomination d’Alexis du Peloux au poste de Partner chez XAnge

DWF renforce sa pratique Restructuring à Paris

Freedom Finance appoints Emma Steeley as CEO as Brian Brodie moves to Chairman

William Blair Bolsters Investment Banking Group With Senior Hires in London

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Ankit Sahni, Leading IP and Technology Attorney, Joins NexBloc's Advisory Board

ADVANT Altana accompagne Edify dans la cession du groupe Zurflüh-Feller à Geneo

Linklaters conseille Hillenbrand, Inc. dans le cadre de son projet d'acquisition de Linxis Group

FT launches Cryptofinance hub and newsletter, offering critical intelligence on the digital asset industry

Nomination d’Alexis du Peloux au poste de Partner chez XAnge

GP Bullhound ouvre son centre d’excellence à Malaga et recrute 50 nouveaux talents

Eversheds Sutherland conseille The Ritz Hotel, Limited sur l'augmentation de sa dette bancaire

Comment surmonter les obstacles les plus complexes de votre transformation numérique

Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik est classé "Outstanding " et "Leader" dans le BPM Partners 2022

Hub Fintech Europe, le nouvel espace pour faire rayonner les startups et les scale-ups françaises et européennes

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Crypto & Finance Forum 2022 de l’Adan : une nouvelle édition qui consacre le rôle de la France dans la structuration de la crypto en Europe

Interview | La dette de cybersécurité, nouvelle menace pour les entreprises de la finance

11th Swiss Payment Forum: Our Future in the Metaverse

Palmarès Challenges 2022 : avec 1,5 milliards d’euros, Patrice Pichet (groupe Pichet) possède la 75ème plus grande fortune professionnelle de France

Avolta Partners advises Raizers on its sale to Groupe Empruntis