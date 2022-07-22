FT launches Cryptofinance hub and newsletter, offering critical intelligence on the digital asset industry

The new hub aims to shine a light on the digital asset industry and how innovations are rippling into mainstream finance. It will be a home for all FT crypto coverage, from long format profiles of crypto’s biggest players, to opinion pieces from commentators such as Martin Wolf navigating the uncharted waters of crypto policy and regulation.



The newsletter, written by digital assets correspondent Scott Chipolina, will filter out the noise of the global cryptocurrency industry to focus on the most critical insight. It will be sent to Premium FT subscribers every Friday. Visit ft.com/newsletters to subscribe.



The Financial Times’ coverage of digital assets provides reliable intelligence to readers to inform better decision-making. Beyond the newsroom, earlier this year the FT launched the FT Digital Assets Dashboard, in partnership with Wilshire. The dashboard provides a compelling health-of-the-industry view for investors and market commentators.



In April, FT Live hosted the inaugural Crypto and Digital Assets Summit in London. The event brought together industry professionals in banking, investment, fintech and asset management to address topics such as regulatory overhaul, the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), the rise of cybercrime, stablecoins, innovation in cross-border retail and wholesale payments infrastructure.



