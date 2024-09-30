Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - Jan 2025 - Seoul

With more than €35,2 billion in assets under management, including €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the David-Weill family, the Decaux family and the Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.

We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses right across the investment spectrum. We invest for both ourselves and institutional clients. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including tech, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.
Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.


MISSION DESCRIPTION

As an intern your role will be part of Eurazeo’s dynamic Investor Relations, meaning you will have to support the company’s efforts in executing the investor relations and fundraising for closed-end funds programs, as well as on co-investments and secondaries transactions.

The Investor Relations team consists of 35 people based in Paris, Frankfort, London, New -York, Singapore, and Seoul, offering dedicated private markets investment solutions to meet the needs of institutional investors on a global scale. We provide investors with the diversification they need, unique in the market through our three asset classes and nine areas of expertise.
The team is in charge of structuring and raising investment vehicles, in close cooperation with the Investment Teams and with the support of the Operations & Fund Management teams.

As such, the Investor Relations team focuses its attention on the following activities:
• Manage and develop relationships with existing and prospective institutional investors (pensions funds, sovereign funds, family offices, etc.) with a strong client centric approach.
• Responsible for all information flow to key stakeholders: current and prospective LPs, deal professionals, gatekeepers, placement agents, consultants, etc.;
• Meet increasing demand from LPs for transparency, quality and timing of communications.
• Develop new LP relationships to expand the firm’s coverage on a global scale;
• Support senior members of the Investor Relation team in managing their existing LP base;
• Market intelligence on global private equity markets and alternative investments;
• Draft public relations memos, post-meeting notes and manage follow-ups with clients;
• Roadshow and conference coordination and support.

This is a great opportunity to develop a deep understanding of the private equity industry.

SKILLS/QUALIFICATIONS :

• Ability to interact with C-level executives.
• Interest for private equity;
• Ability to work on different investment strategies with a good understanding of the different asset classes.
• Fluent Korean / English or Japanese / English is a requirement, proficiency in French is not a requirement.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word), CRM (Salesforce) and databases (Preqin, MergerMarkets, Pitchbook)
• Autonomy and multitasking
• Independent reliable worker;
• Strong interpersonal skills;
• Committed and collaborative mindset: ability to work on cross-functional projects and to collaborate with the various Group units.

details

  • Location: 21F Seoul Finance Center, 136 Sejong-daero Jung-gu, Seoul - South Korea
  • Start date: January 2025
  • Minimum duration: 6 months

Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc.. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc..

how to apply

Please submit your CV to recrutementstage@eurazeo.com

about eurazeo

Eurazeo

