Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - Jan 2025 - Seoul

As an intern your role will be part of Eurazeo’s dynamic Investor Relations, meaning you will have to support the company’s efforts in executing the investor relations and fundraising for closed-end funds programs, as well as on co-investments and secondaries transactions.



The Investor Relations team consists of 35 people based in Paris, Frankfort, London, New -York, Singapore, and Seoul, offering dedicated private markets investment solutions to meet the needs of institutional investors on a global scale. We provide investors with the diversification they need, unique in the market through our three asset classes and nine areas of expertise.

The team is in charge of structuring and raising investment vehicles, in close cooperation with the Investment Teams and with the support of the Operations & Fund Management teams.



As such, the Investor Relations team focuses its attention on the following activities:

• Manage and develop relationships with existing and prospective institutional investors (pensions funds, sovereign funds, family offices, etc.) with a strong client centric approach.

• Responsible for all information flow to key stakeholders: current and prospective LPs, deal professionals, gatekeepers, placement agents, consultants, etc.;

• Meet increasing demand from LPs for transparency, quality and timing of communications.

• Develop new LP relationships to expand the firm’s coverage on a global scale;

• Support senior members of the Investor Relation team in managing their existing LP base;

• Market intelligence on global private equity markets and alternative investments;

• Draft public relations memos, post-meeting notes and manage follow-ups with clients;

• Roadshow and conference coordination and support.



This is a great opportunity to develop a deep understanding of the private equity industry.

