Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - Jan 2025 - Seoul

MISSION DESCRIPTION
As an intern your role will be part of Eurazeo’s dynamic Investor Relations, meaning you will have to support the company’s efforts in executing the investor relations and fundraising for closed-end funds programs, as well as on co-investments and secondaries transactions.
The Investor Relations team consists of 35 people based in Paris, Frankfort, London, New -York, Singapore, and Seoul, offering dedicated private markets investment solutions to meet the needs of institutional investors on a global scale. We provide investors with the diversification they need, unique in the market through our three asset classes and nine areas of expertise.
The team is in charge of structuring and raising investment vehicles, in close cooperation with the Investment Teams and with the support of the Operations & Fund Management teams.
As such, the Investor Relations team focuses its attention on the following activities:
• Manage and develop relationships with existing and prospective institutional investors (pensions funds, sovereign funds, family offices, etc.) with a strong client centric approach.
• Responsible for all information flow to key stakeholders: current and prospective LPs, deal professionals, gatekeepers, placement agents, consultants, etc.;
• Meet increasing demand from LPs for transparency, quality and timing of communications.
• Develop new LP relationships to expand the firm’s coverage on a global scale;
• Support senior members of the Investor Relation team in managing their existing LP base;
• Market intelligence on global private equity markets and alternative investments;
• Draft public relations memos, post-meeting notes and manage follow-ups with clients;
• Roadshow and conference coordination and support.
This is a great opportunity to develop a deep understanding of the private equity industry.
The Investor Relations team consists of 35 people based in Paris, Frankfort, London, New -York, Singapore, and Seoul, offering dedicated private markets investment solutions to meet the needs of institutional investors on a global scale. We provide investors with the diversification they need, unique in the market through our three asset classes and nine areas of expertise.
The team is in charge of structuring and raising investment vehicles, in close cooperation with the Investment Teams and with the support of the Operations & Fund Management teams.
As such, the Investor Relations team focuses its attention on the following activities:
• Manage and develop relationships with existing and prospective institutional investors (pensions funds, sovereign funds, family offices, etc.) with a strong client centric approach.
• Responsible for all information flow to key stakeholders: current and prospective LPs, deal professionals, gatekeepers, placement agents, consultants, etc.;
• Meet increasing demand from LPs for transparency, quality and timing of communications.
• Develop new LP relationships to expand the firm’s coverage on a global scale;
• Support senior members of the Investor Relation team in managing their existing LP base;
• Market intelligence on global private equity markets and alternative investments;
• Draft public relations memos, post-meeting notes and manage follow-ups with clients;
• Roadshow and conference coordination and support.
This is a great opportunity to develop a deep understanding of the private equity industry.
SKILLS/QUALIFICATIONS :
• Ability to interact with C-level executives.
• Interest for private equity;
• Ability to work on different investment strategies with a good understanding of the different asset classes.
• Fluent Korean / English or Japanese / English is a requirement, proficiency in French is not a requirement.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word), CRM (Salesforce) and databases (Preqin, MergerMarkets, Pitchbook)
• Autonomy and multitasking
• Independent reliable worker;
• Strong interpersonal skills;
• Committed and collaborative mindset: ability to work on cross-functional projects and to collaborate with the various Group units.
• Interest for private equity;
• Ability to work on different investment strategies with a good understanding of the different asset classes.
• Fluent Korean / English or Japanese / English is a requirement, proficiency in French is not a requirement.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word), CRM (Salesforce) and databases (Preqin, MergerMarkets, Pitchbook)
• Autonomy and multitasking
• Independent reliable worker;
• Strong interpersonal skills;
• Committed and collaborative mindset: ability to work on cross-functional projects and to collaborate with the various Group units.
details
- Location: 21F Seoul Finance Center, 136 Sejong-daero Jung-gu, Seoul - South Korea
- Start date: January 2025
- Minimum duration: 6 months
Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc.. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc..
how to apply
about eurazeo
With more than €35 billion in assets under management, including over €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the Decaux family, David-Weill family, and Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe, and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.
Eurazeo
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.
Eurazeo
voir les autres offres d'eurazeo
Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - stage - Private Debt Flex Financing - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Intersnhip - Small-mid Buyout Private - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - Private Debt - Fund Management Operation - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Infrastructure - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - UK & Nordics Fundraising & Business Development Internship - London - ASAP
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship – Financial and ESG Controller - Infrastructure - Janvier 2025
Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - stage - Private Debt Flex Financing - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Intersnhip - Small-mid Buyout Private - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - Private Debt - Fund Management Operation - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Infrastructure - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - UK & Nordics Fundraising & Business Development Internship - London - ASAP
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship – Financial and ESG Controller - Infrastructure - Janvier 2025
à lire aussi sur eurazeo
L'ex-dirigeante d'Eurazeo Virginie Morgon lance sa société d'investissement (Reuters)
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles
-
bunq lance le trading d'actions
-
IA Act. : Plus d'une centaine d'entreprises signent les engagements du pacte de l'UE sur l'IA en faveur du développement d'une IA digne de confiance et sûre
-
Côme Finance annonce l’acquisition du family office, Antco
-
Nominations | Fiducial Legal By Lamy renforce son équipe avec l'arrivée de 2 nouveaux Counsels
-
Eurazeo - Stage - NovSanté - Jan 2025 - Paris