Mardi 7 Janvier 2025
O2 Capital Asset Management - Private Real Estate Debt – 2025 Off-Cycle Internship - Paris

O2 Capital AM is a French asset management company focused on real estate financing.
The Company was created in 2017 and finances all types of real estate projects, across the entire capital structure (debt / equity). Our culture is one of entrepreneurship, drive and ethic.

O2 Capital Asset Management’s Private Debt team is looking for an intern to support the team in the analysis, execution, and monitoring of investments.
The intern will be an integral part of the investment team. As such you will perform fundamental credit analysis on various real estate projects and understand the arbitrage within the capital structure. You will follow transactions from the initial investment analysis to the investment execution and will be requested to contribute throughout this process and beyond.


Your responsibilities

  • Perform fundamental credit and equity analysis of real estate projects
o Prepare information memorandum
o Build financial models
  • Participate in investment committees and client meetings
  • Assist the team in the execution process of bonds’ issuances
  • Monitor current investments

Requirements

  • You are a student at a leading business/engineering school or elite university
  • You have practical experiences in related fields (e.g. private credit, leveraged finance, M&A, private equity, transaction services, real estate, etc.)
  • You are genuinely interested in the real estate industry
  • You have a strong work ethic, independence of thought, intellectual curiosity and an entrepreneurial flare
  • You enjoy working in a small team and are not afraid of taking responsibilities
  • You have outstanding analytical and communication skills
  • You are fluent in French and English
  • Most importantly, you believe we can have fun while we work

to apply

If you are interested, please send a resume and short motivation letter to jlegmann@o2am.com with the subject “Application
– Your Name”

about O2 Capital AM

