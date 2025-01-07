O2 Capital Asset Management - Private Real Estate Debt – 2025 Off-Cycle Internship - Paris

Your responsibilities
- Perform fundamental credit and equity analysis of real estate projects
o Build financial models
- Participate in investment committees and client meetings
- Assist the team in the execution process of bonds’ issuances
- Monitor current investments
Requirements
- You are a student at a leading business/engineering school or elite university
- You have practical experiences in related fields (e.g. private credit, leveraged finance, M&A, private equity, transaction services, real estate, etc.)
- You are genuinely interested in the real estate industry
- You have a strong work ethic, independence of thought, intellectual curiosity and an entrepreneurial flare
- You enjoy working in a small team and are not afraid of taking responsibilities
- You have outstanding analytical and communication skills
- You are fluent in French and English
- Most importantly, you believe we can have fun while we work
to apply
If you are interested, please send a resume and short motivation letter to jlegmann@o2am.com with the subject “Application
– Your Name”
about O2 Capital AM
O2 Capital AM is a French asset management company focused on real estate financing.
The Company was created in 2017 and finances all types of real estate projects, across the entire capital structure (debt / equity). Our culture is one of entrepreneurship, drive and ethic.
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
