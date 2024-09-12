Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)

Team
The role sits within the Marketing and Product Development team which is part of Eurazeo’s Investor Relations function. Working hand in hand with the investment and sales teams, the Intern will support the project management efforts for closed-ended funds. As part of a dynamic and multicultural team of 12 professionals across Paris and London, the Intern will contribute to a broad range of projects and work closely with senior team members, gaining exposure to many of Eurazeo’s investment strategies, across asset classes.
Responsibilities
• Help produce and update fund marketing materials necessary for fundraising (fund presentations, teasers, PPM, bespoke meeting presentations, case studies, etc.)
• Support the preparation of Eurazeo’s Annual Investor Meetings
• Support data room management for ongoing fundraising
• Maintain the RFP database
• Assist in answering calls for tenders, Due Diligences and RFP questionnaires
• Prepare market studies and competitive surveying of a specific class of assets
Key Success Factors
• Solid academic record: pursuing a relevant Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from a top ranking University
• Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
• Strong oral and written communication skills
• Self-starter and independent thinker with strong problem-solving skills
• Collaborative attitude and willingness to work with many teams across the Firm
• Some understanding of the Private Equity market
• Fluency in English mandatory
• Right to work in the UK is required for this position
• Team: Marketing and Product Development, Investor Relations
• Job Title: Internship
• Position Location: 10 Stratton Street, London
• Start Date: January 2025
• Duration: 6 months
to apply
Please follow this link to apply: https://tally.so/r/mBDEdQ
Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc.
about eurazeo
Eurazeo is a leading global investment group with €35.0bn in diversified assets under management, including €24bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.
The Group supports around 600 companies, leveraging the commitment of its over 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.
Eurazeo
