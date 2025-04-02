Media TradFi et Defi : Corporate Finance, Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News, token, crypto
INFRAVIA - CDI - DATA & IT SERVICE DELIVERY DIRECTOR - PARIS

Founded in 2008, InfraVia is a leading independent private equity firm, specialized in real assets - infrastructure, critical metals, real estate - and technology investments.
InfraVia is a conviction-driven investor focusing on resilient businesses partnering with management teams, entrepreneurs, or industrials to develop their businesses and drive long-term value creation through active hands-on asset management.
InfraVia manages EUR 16 billion of capital and invested in 50+ companies across Europe.
InfraVia’s IT system was implemented in 2024 and is a 100% Saas and cloud based. The System is mostly Microsoft based and includes around 125 users.


Job description :

Position : Data &amp; IT Service Delivery Director

Missions : Working in close relationship with the Chief Information Officer and the Cybersecurity Director, the Data &amp; Service Delivery Director will be responsible for :

  • Facilitating access to collective data
  • Manage the IT system service delivery quality as per best practices
  • Proposing technical solutions and ensure delivery for workplace / workspace IT projects and business applications

His road map will include :
  • Implement; maintain the data vision of InfraVia: starting from pre-defined business use cases, define a data ecosystem that will be a foundation for collective productivity and business intelligence enhancement


o Establish policies, data governance, supervise quality
o Technical solution selection, probably using Microsoft technology,
o Project design and follow up, including external providers if needed,

  • Manage the IT system service delivery quality as per best practices, to reach a high level of service level and user satisfaction

o Performance &amp; service quality management
o Handle the run, in close relationship with the help desk provider and the SOC,
o Document the system, including regulatory documentation,
o Participate in users training efforts, for everyday tools &amp; cybersecurity

  • Propose technical solutions and ensure delivery for :

o Digitalization / applications projects that will be run by the IT Projects Director
o Workplace / workplace subject and technical IT projects, such as SSO, selection of end points, introduce innovative solutions into the system

Competencies :

Desired skills and experience:

  • 10+ years of experience,
  • Data project competencies: technical solutions, data management and governance, data project milestones,
  • A proven run of an IT system,
  • Capacity to manage multiple projects, and thus to prioritize and keep a firm direction,
  • A good knowledge of Microsoft solutions,
  • Experience in small / mid cap innovative IT department, SSII or consulting firm,
  • Good interpersonal skills to fit in with the internal team &amp; handle the external providers,
  • A knowledge of financial companies or institutions and their regulatory requirements would be a plus,
  • Willingness to go the extra mile to develop the IT system and InfraVia overall.

to apply


about infravia

Infravia
