INFRAVIA - CDI - DATA & IT SERVICE DELIVERY DIRECTOR - PARIS

Job description :
Position : Data & IT Service Delivery Director
Missions : Working in close relationship with the Chief Information Officer and the Cybersecurity Director, the Data & Service Delivery Director will be responsible for :
His road map will include :
o Establish policies, data governance, supervise quality
o Technical solution selection, probably using Microsoft technology,
o Project design and follow up, including external providers if needed,
o Performance & service quality management
o Handle the run, in close relationship with the help desk provider and the SOC,
o Document the system, including regulatory documentation,
o Participate in users training efforts, for everyday tools & cybersecurity
o Digitalization / applications projects that will be run by the IT Projects Director
o Workplace / workplace subject and technical IT projects, such as SSO, selection of end points, introduce innovative solutions into the system
Competencies :
Desired skills and experience:
- 10+ years of experience,
- Data project competencies: technical solutions, data management and governance, data project milestones,
- A proven run of an IT system,
- Capacity to manage multiple projects, and thus to prioritize and keep a firm direction,
- A good knowledge of Microsoft solutions,
- Experience in small / mid cap innovative IT department, SSII or consulting firm,
- Good interpersonal skills to fit in with the internal team & handle the external providers,
- A knowledge of financial companies or institutions and their regulatory requirements would be a plus,
- Willingness to go the extra mile to develop the IT system and InfraVia overall.
Founded in 2008, InfraVia is a leading independent private equity firm, specialized in real assets - infrastructure, critical metals, real estate - and technology investments.
InfraVia is a conviction-driven investor focusing on resilient businesses partnering with management teams, entrepreneurs, or industrials to develop their businesses and drive long-term value creation through active hands-on asset management.
InfraVia manages EUR 16 billion of capital and invested in 50+ companies across Europe.
InfraVia’s IT system was implemented in 2024 and is a 100% Saas and cloud based. The System is mostly Microsoft based and includes around 125 users.
