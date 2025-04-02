INFRAVIA - CDI - DATA & IT SERVICE DELIVERY DIRECTOR - PARIS

Facilitating access to collective data

Proposing technical solutions and ensure delivery for workplace / workspace IT projects and business applications

Implement; maintain the data vision of InfraVia: starting from pre-defined business use cases, define a data ecosystem that will be a foundation for collective productivity and business intelligence enhancement

Propose technical solutions and ensure delivery for :

Data & IT Service Delivery DirectorWorking in close relationship with the Chief Information Officer and the Cybersecurity Director, the Data & Service Delivery Director will be responsible for :o Establish policies, data governance, supervise qualityo Technical solution selection, probably using Microsoft technology,o Project design and follow up, including external providers if needed,o Performance & service quality managemento Handle the run, in close relationship with the help desk provider and the SOC,o Document the system, including regulatory documentation,o Participate in users training efforts, for everyday tools & cybersecurityo Digitalization / applications projects that will be run by the IT Projects Directoro Workplace / workplace subject and technical IT projects, such as SSO, selection of end points, introduce innovative solutions into the system