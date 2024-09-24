Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris

Team and position overview
- Team: Private Funds Group
- Position Title: Primary & Co-investment Transactions – Analyst Intern
- Position Location: Paris
- Starting Date: January 2025
- Duration: 6 months
Within Eurazeo, the Private Funds Group has been focusing on delivering strong returns to our investors for over 20 years, leveraging on our collaborative approach across our three investment strategies: primary fund investments, co-investments, and secondary investments
Within the Private Funds Group, you will be involved in screening, evaluating, executing, and monitoring primary and co-investment transactions. You will gain a broad experience and contribute to every aspect of our investment cycle
Core Role & Responsibilities
Responsibilities will include :
• Review incoming investment opportunities and maintain an investment database
• Support the investment team in the research and due diligence of primary & co-investment opportunities
• Support the investment team in the management and monitoring of fund investments and direct co-investments
• Engage in the qualitative and quantitative assessment of investment opportunities, including Excel-based financial analysis
• Prepare investment memos for the Investment Committee
• Perform market research and analysis
This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual seeking an exposure to a growing market within private equity. The Intern will be fully involved in all aspects of private equity investing as part of a small team and expected to contribute to the team performance.
• Review incoming investment opportunities and maintain an investment database
• Support the investment team in the research and due diligence of primary & co-investment opportunities
• Support the investment team in the management and monitoring of fund investments and direct co-investments
• Engage in the qualitative and quantitative assessment of investment opportunities, including Excel-based financial analysis
• Prepare investment memos for the Investment Committee
• Perform market research and analysis
This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual seeking an exposure to a growing market within private equity. The Intern will be fully involved in all aspects of private equity investing as part of a small team and expected to contribute to the team performance.
Key Success Factors
• Previous internship experience in an M&A or financial services related role (Corporate Finance, Private Equity, Transaction Services) is essential
• Strong analytical, accounting, and numerical skills
• Exceptional interpersonal skills, working in a team under tight deadlines
• Strong working knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint
• Fluent written and spoken English is required (other languages are desirable)
• Strong analytical, accounting, and numerical skills
• Exceptional interpersonal skills, working in a team under tight deadlines
• Strong working knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint
• Fluent written and spoken English is required (other languages are desirable)
How to apply
about eurazeo
With more than €35 billion in assets under management, including over €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the Decaux family, David-Weill family, and Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe, and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.
Eurazeo
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.
Eurazeo
voir aussi les autres offres d'eurazeo
Eurazeo - stage - Private Debt Flex Financing - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Intersnhip - Small-mid Buyout Private - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - Private Debt - Fund Management Operation - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Infrastructure - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - UK & Nordics Fundraising & Business Development Internship - London - ASAP
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship – Financial and ESG Controller - Infrastructure - Janvier 2025
Eurazeo - Intersnhip - Small-mid Buyout Private - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - Private Debt - Fund Management Operation - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Infrastructure - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - UK & Nordics Fundraising & Business Development Internship - London - ASAP
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship – Financial and ESG Controller - Infrastructure - Janvier 2025
à lire aussi sur eurazeo
L'ex-dirigeante d'Eurazeo Virginie Morgon lance sa société d'investissement (Reuters)
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles
-
Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris
-
Nomination | InfraVia renforce son équipe Growth avec Nicolas Slim
-
Nomination | Banque Deblubac & Cie annonce l'arrivée de Xavier Gomez au Conseil de Surveillance
-
Nominations | RockFi se renforce avec les arrivées de Didier Valet et Antoine Freysz dans son conseil de surveillance
-
Opinion | Simon Peters, eToro "Les marchés des crypto-monnaies enregistrent une hausse de 10 % à la suite de la baisse des taux d'intérêt de la Fed"