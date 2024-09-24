Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris

With more than €35 billion in assets under management, including over €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the Decaux family, David-Weill family, and Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe, and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.