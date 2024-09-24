Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web 3 News

Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris

With more than €35 billion in assets under management, including over €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the Decaux family, David-Weill family, and Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe, and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.


Team and position overview

Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris
  • Team: Private Funds Group
  • Position Title: Primary & Co-investment Transactions – Analyst Intern
  • Position Location: Paris
  • Starting Date: January 2025
  • Duration: 6 months

Within Eurazeo, the Private Funds Group has been focusing on delivering strong returns to our investors for over 20 years, leveraging on our collaborative approach across our three investment strategies: primary fund investments, co-investments, and secondary investments

Within the Private Funds Group, you will be involved in screening, evaluating, executing, and monitoring primary and co-investment transactions. You will gain a broad experience and contribute to every aspect of our investment cycle

Core Role & Responsibilities

Responsibilities will include :

• Review incoming investment opportunities and maintain an investment database
• Support the investment team in the research and due diligence of primary & co-investment opportunities
• Support the investment team in the management and monitoring of fund investments and direct co-investments
• Engage in the qualitative and quantitative assessment of investment opportunities, including Excel-based financial analysis
• Prepare investment memos for the Investment Committee
• Perform market research and analysis

This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual seeking an exposure to a growing market within private equity. The Intern will be fully involved in all aspects of private equity investing as part of a small team and expected to contribute to the team performance.

Key Success Factors

• Previous internship experience in an M&A or financial services related role (Corporate Finance, Private Equity, Transaction Services) is essential
• Strong analytical, accounting, and numerical skills
• Exceptional interpersonal skills, working in a team under tight deadlines
• Strong working knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint
• Fluent written and spoken English is required (other languages are desirable)

How to apply

If you wish to apply to this position, please feel free to send your CV to: eurazeo.eim@eurazeo.com

about eurazeo

With more than €35 billion in assets under management, including over €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the Decaux family, David-Weill family, and Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe, and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.

Eurazeo

voir aussi les autres offres d'eurazeo


à lire aussi sur eurazeo


A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.

Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Mardi 24 Septembre 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Contrôleur Financier Sénior (4-6 ans d'expérience) - Private Equity - Paris

Contrôleur Financier Junior - Private Equity - Paris

Associate – non-financial Reporting & Performance – ESG & Impact – Paris

Senior en Evaluation - Paris (CDI)

Data Manager/Administrateur eFront - Fonds de PE - Paris

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - stage - Private Debt Flex Financing - Janvier 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - Intersnhip - Small-mid Buyout Private - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - Stage - Private Debt - Fund Management Operation - Janvier 2025 - Paris

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | InfraVia renforce son équipe Growth avec Nicolas Slim

Nominations | Cedrus & Partners poursuit son développement annonce les arrivées d’Emmanuelle Milosevic et Valentin Duruisseau

Nomination | Experienced Capital, Virginie Birade promue Associée

Nomination | Swiss Life Banque Privée nomme Anne de Paris au poste de Directrice marketing et communication

Nomination | Largillière Finance accueille Nathanaël Blanc en tant que Directeur Associé du bureau lyonnais

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Entretien | Eric Larchevêque, co-fondateur de la Maison du Bitcoin et de Ledger - "Le Web3 a besoin d’avoir d’autres personnalités qui incarnent le secteur et reprennent le flambeau"

Portrait | Denis Barrier - L'Alchimiste de l'innovation

La fintech Shine sur le point de rejoindre le groupe danois, Ageras

Entretien | Michel de Rovira, Creadev. "Operating Partner ? C’est créer de la valeur pour l’investisseur comme pour l’entreprise, grâce à son expertise, son expérience et ses réseaux."

Entretien | Faustine Fleuret, Présidente de l'Adan "Notre but ? Faire de l’Europe la région mondiale du Web 3 avec la France en moteur"

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Sogexia, la fintech qui a su séduire Capza

Truffle Capital cède sa participation dans la fintech iPaidThat à BPCE

La fintech Finary fait aussi de la gestion privée

MyMonty sera-t-elle la nouvelle grande offre de services bancaires numériques en Europe ?

Etude | La French tech, portée par l'IA, tire son épingle du jeu

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | AI for Banking & financial services
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.