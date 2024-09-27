Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of over €35,4 billion in assets under management, including €25 billion managed on behalf of third parties, invested in more than 600 companies.



With our considerable private equity, private debt and real assets expertise, we support companies of all sizes, helping them in their development through the commitment and skills of our over 400 professionals, our in-depth sector experience, the privileged access we provide to global markets, and our identity as a responsible and sustainable investor.



Our institutional and family shareholder base, our solid financial position, and our flexible investment horizon enable us to support companies over the long term. To help our portfolio companies with their international expansion and to be as close as possible to our investment partners, we have offices in Paris, New York, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Tokyo, São Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai and Singapore.