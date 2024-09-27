Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris

Job description:
The Investor Relations team consists of 70 people based in Paris, London, Frankfurt, New-York, Singapore and Seoul, offering dedicated private markets investment solutions to meet the needs of institutional and retail investors on a global scale. We provide investors with the diversification they need, unique in the market through our three asset classes and nine areas of expertise. The team oversees structuring and fundraising investment vehicles, in close cooperation with the Investment Teams and with the support of the Operations & Fund Management teams.
As such, the Investor Relations team focuses its attention on the following activities :
• Manage and develop relationships with existing and prospective institutional investors (pensions funds, sovereign funds, family offices, etc.) with a strong client centric approach;
• Responsible for all information flow to key stakeholders: current and prospective LPs, deal professionals, gatekeepers, placement agents, consultants, etc.;
• Meet increasing demand from LPs for transparency, quality and timing of communications.
You will be joining the French Speaking Europe Investor Coverage team, in charge of France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland countries.
Responsibilities :
• Support senior members of the Investor Relations team in managing their existing LP base;
• Market intelligence on global private equity markets and alternative investments;
• Draft public relations memos, post-meeting notes and manage follow-ups with clients;
• Roadshow and conference coordination and support;
• Develop new LP relationships to expand the firm’s coverage on a global scale.
Skills/Qualifications :
• Gap year or end-of-studies internship;
• Ability to interact with C-level executives;
• Ability to work on different investment strategies with a good understanding of the different asset classes;
• French native & Fluency in English (written and oral) is mandatory
• Proficiency in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Salesforce proven skills is a plus;
• Autonomy and multi-tasking;
• Integrity, team spirit and a great attitude;
• Strong interpersonal skills.
A relevant previous experience in Finance or in a Sales position is appreciated.
about eurazeo
Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of over €35,4 billion in assets under management, including €25 billion managed on behalf of third parties, invested in more than 600 companies.
With our considerable private equity, private debt and real assets expertise, we support companies of all sizes, helping them in their development through the commitment and skills of our over 400 professionals, our in-depth sector experience, the privileged access we provide to global markets, and our identity as a responsible and sustainable investor.
Our institutional and family shareholder base, our solid financial position, and our flexible investment horizon enable us to support companies over the long term. To help our portfolio companies with their international expansion and to be as close as possible to our investment partners, we have offices in Paris, New York, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Tokyo, São Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai and Singapore.
Eurazeo
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
