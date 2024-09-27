Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web 3 News

Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of over €35,4 billion in assets under management, including €25 billion managed on behalf of third parties, invested in more than 600 companies.

With our considerable private equity, private debt and real assets expertise, we support companies of all sizes, helping them in their development through the commitment and skills of our over 400 professionals, our in-depth sector experience, the privileged access we provide to global markets, and our identity as a responsible and sustainable investor.

Our institutional and family shareholder base, our solid financial position, and our flexible investment horizon enable us to support companies over the long term. To help our portfolio companies with their international expansion and to be as close as possible to our investment partners, we have offices in Paris, New York, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Tokyo, São Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai and Singapore.


Job description:

Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris
The Investor Relations team consists of 70 people based in Paris, London, Frankfurt, New-York, Singapore and Seoul, offering dedicated private markets investment solutions to meet the needs of institutional and retail investors on a global scale. We provide investors with the diversification they need, unique in the market through our three asset classes and nine areas of expertise. The team oversees structuring and fundraising investment vehicles, in close cooperation with the Investment Teams and with the support of the Operations & Fund Management teams.

As such, the Investor Relations team focuses its attention on the following activities :

• Manage and develop relationships with existing and prospective institutional investors (pensions funds, sovereign funds, family offices, etc.) with a strong client centric approach;
• Responsible for all information flow to key stakeholders: current and prospective LPs, deal professionals, gatekeepers, placement agents, consultants, etc.;
• Meet increasing demand from LPs for transparency, quality and timing of communications.

You will be joining the French Speaking Europe Investor Coverage team, in charge of France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland countries.

Responsibilities :

• Support senior members of the Investor Relations team in managing their existing LP base;
• Market intelligence on global private equity markets and alternative investments;
• Draft public relations memos, post-meeting notes and manage follow-ups with clients;
• Roadshow and conference coordination and support;
• Develop new LP relationships to expand the firm’s coverage on a global scale.

Skills/Qualifications :

• Gap year or end-of-studies internship;
• Ability to interact with C-level executives;
• Ability to work on different investment strategies with a good understanding of the different asset classes;
• French native & Fluency in English (written and oral) is mandatory
• Proficiency in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Salesforce proven skills is a plus;
• Autonomy and multi-tasking;
• Integrity, team spirit and a great attitude;
• Strong interpersonal skills.

A relevant previous experience in Finance or in a Sales position is appreciated.

to apply

Please send your application (CV) directly to the following email address: epissis@eurazeo.com

about eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of over €35,4 billion in assets under management, including €25 billion managed on behalf of third parties, invested in more than 600 companies.

With our considerable private equity, private debt and real assets expertise, we support companies of all sizes, helping them in their development through the commitment and skills of our over 400 professionals, our in-depth sector experience, the privileged access we provide to global markets, and our identity as a responsible and sustainable investor.

Our institutional and family shareholder base, our solid financial position, and our flexible investment horizon enable us to support companies over the long term. To help our portfolio companies with their international expansion and to be as close as possible to our investment partners, we have offices in Paris, New York, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Tokyo, São Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai and Singapore.

Eurazeo

voir les autres offres d'eurazeo


à lire aussi sur eurazeo


A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.

Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Vendredi 27 Septembre 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Contrôleur Financier Sénior (4-6 ans d'expérience) - Private Equity - Paris

Contrôleur Financier Junior - Private Equity - Paris

Associate – non-financial Reporting & Performance – ESG & Impact – Paris

Senior en Evaluation - Paris (CDI)

Data Manager/Administrateur eFront - Fonds de PE - Paris

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Sandton Capital Partners - Stage Corporate Finance - 6mois/1an - ASAP - Paris

Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | CAPZA accueille Edouard de Beaufort en tant que Partner sur l’expertise Flex Equity

Nomination | Société Générale accueille Jean-Charles Bernard en tant que Responsable Fusions-Acquisitions Mid-Cap en France

Nominations | Le Groupe Orion annonce les arrivées de Benjamin Magny et de François Louarn en tant que Directeurs Généraux Délégués

Nomination | InfraVia renforce son équipe Growth avec Nicolas Slim

Nominations | Cedrus & Partners poursuit son développement annonce les arrivées d’Emmanuelle Milosevic et Valentin Duruisseau

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Entretien | Eric Larchevêque, co-fondateur de la Maison du Bitcoin et de Ledger - "Le Web3 a besoin d’avoir d’autres personnalités qui incarnent le secteur et reprennent le flambeau"

Portrait | Denis Barrier - L'Alchimiste de l'innovation

La fintech Shine sur le point de rejoindre le groupe danois, Ageras

Entretien | Michel de Rovira, Creadev. "Operating Partner ? C’est créer de la valeur pour l’investisseur comme pour l’entreprise, grâce à son expertise, son expérience et ses réseaux."

Entretien | Faustine Fleuret, Présidente de l'Adan "Notre but ? Faire de l’Europe la région mondiale du Web 3 avec la France en moteur"

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Hello bank! franchit le cap du million de clients

Sogexia, la fintech qui a su séduire Capza

Alan & Belfius, un partenariat plus que stratégique, valorisant l'insurtech au-delà des 4 milliards.

MyMonty sera-t-elle la nouvelle grande offre de services bancaires numériques en Europe ?

Nominations | Cedrus & Partners poursuit son développement annonce les arrivées d’Emmanuelle Milosevic et Valentin Duruisseau

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | AI for Banking & financial services
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.