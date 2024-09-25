Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris

Team: Private Funds Group

Position Title: Private Equity - Secondary Transactions – Analyst Intern

Position Location : 66 street, Pierre Charron 75008 Paris

Starting Date: January 2025

Length: 6 months

Secondary Private Equity is one of the fastest growing asset classes in private equity with a market volume increasing eight-fold over the past decade. The market provides liquidity to private equity investors allowing them to sell existing positions in private equity funds. Secondary private equity investors also support general partners in restructuring private equity funds, providing liquidity to existing investors, and creating further value from portfolio companies.Within Eurazeo, the Private Funds Group has been focusing on delivering strong returns to investors for over 20 years, leveraging on our collaborative approach across our three investment strategies: primary fund investments, co-investments and secondary investments.With over 100 secondary transactions carried out since 2003, the Private Funds Group has established itself as a leading European secondary investor. Eurazeo provides tailor-made investment solutions by (i) acquiring portfolios of private equity interests (LP-interests transactions) and (ii) restructuring funds working with leading managers (GP-led transactions).As part of the secondary team and the broader Private Funds Group, you will be involved in screening, evaluating, and executing secondary transactions as well as monitoring secondary investments. You will gain a broad experience and contribute to every aspect of the investment cycle.