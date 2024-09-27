Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web 3 News

Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo is a leading European investment group that manages €35.0 billion in diversified assets, including €24 billion on behalf of institutional and individual clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.
The Group supports nearly 600 companies, providing their development with the commitment of its more than 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, as well as its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
Its institutional and family shareholders as well as its solid financial structure enable it to survive over the long term.


Team presentation Eurazeo Brands Europe :

Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo Brands Europe aims to invest tickets between €15 million and €70 million (minority or majority stake) in high potential European consumer companies with differentiated brands across a wide range of verticals including beauty, fashion, home, wellness, leisure and food & beverage. Eurazeo Brands Europe partners with visionary founders and strong management teams to drive value creation by leveraging Eurazeo’s brand building and operating expertise, as well as its global network. Investments include Axel Arigato, Ultra Premium Direct, Gisou and EX NIHILO.

Core Role & Responsibilities :

The intern will be part of the Investment Team of Eurazeo Brands Europe in Paris composed of four professionals. You will contribute to the sourcing activity and to the review and evaluation of new targets, supporting the team in the due diligence of potential investments. As you will be part of a small team within Eurazeo, this will be a dynamic and entrepreneurial internship, with exposure and autonomy.

Key contributions:
• Sectors research and analysis
• Company overviews
• Business Plans
• Company valuation
• Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos on investment recommendations

Key Success Factors

• 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business / Engineering School
• Corporate Finance Basics
• Experience in M&A/PE
• Interest and knowledge in consumer trends & brands
• Curiosity and initiative
• Autonomy and multi-tasking
• Integrity, reliability and team spirit
• Good level of English
• Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word) and databases (Bloomberg / Thomson / Factiva)

details

Team: Brand
Job Title: Internship
Position Location : 66 Rue Pierre Charron 75008 Paris
Start Date: January 2025

how to apply

Please submit your CV to recrutementstage@eurazeo.com

about eurazeo

With more than €35 billion in assets under management, including over €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the Decaux family, David-Weill family, and Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe, and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.

Eurazeo

voir les autres offres d'eurazeo


à lire aussi sur eurazeo


A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.

Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Vendredi 27 Septembre 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Contrôleur Financier Sénior (4-6 ans d'expérience) - Private Equity - Paris

Contrôleur Financier Junior - Private Equity - Paris

Associate – non-financial Reporting & Performance – ESG & Impact – Paris

Senior en Evaluation - Paris (CDI)

Data Manager/Administrateur eFront - Fonds de PE - Paris

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Sandton Capital Partners - Stage Corporate Finance - 6mois/1an - ASAP - Paris

Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | CAPZA accueille Edouard de Beaufort en tant que Partner sur l’expertise Flex Equity

Nomination | Société Générale accueille Jean-Charles Bernard en tant que Responsable Fusions-Acquisitions Mid-Cap en France

Nominations | Le Groupe Orion annonce les arrivées de Benjamin Magny et de François Louarn en tant que Directeurs Généraux Délégués

Nomination | InfraVia renforce son équipe Growth avec Nicolas Slim

Nominations | Cedrus & Partners poursuit son développement annonce les arrivées d’Emmanuelle Milosevic et Valentin Duruisseau

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Entretien | Eric Larchevêque, co-fondateur de la Maison du Bitcoin et de Ledger - "Le Web3 a besoin d’avoir d’autres personnalités qui incarnent le secteur et reprennent le flambeau"

Portrait | Denis Barrier - L'Alchimiste de l'innovation

La fintech Shine sur le point de rejoindre le groupe danois, Ageras

Entretien | Michel de Rovira, Creadev. "Operating Partner ? C’est créer de la valeur pour l’investisseur comme pour l’entreprise, grâce à son expertise, son expérience et ses réseaux."

Entretien | Faustine Fleuret, Présidente de l'Adan "Notre but ? Faire de l’Europe la région mondiale du Web 3 avec la France en moteur"

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Hello bank! franchit le cap du million de clients

Sogexia, la fintech qui a su séduire Capza

Alan & Belfius, un partenariat plus que stratégique, valorisant l'insurtech au-delà des 4 milliards.

MyMonty sera-t-elle la nouvelle grande offre de services bancaires numériques en Europe ?

Nominations | Cedrus & Partners poursuit son développement annonce les arrivées d’Emmanuelle Milosevic et Valentin Duruisseau

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | AI for Banking & financial services
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.