Eurazeo - Internship - Brands - Jan 2025 - Paris

Team presentation Eurazeo Brands Europe :
Eurazeo Brands Europe aims to invest tickets between €15 million and €70 million (minority or majority stake) in high potential European consumer companies with differentiated brands across a wide range of verticals including beauty, fashion, home, wellness, leisure and food & beverage. Eurazeo Brands Europe partners with visionary founders and strong management teams to drive value creation by leveraging Eurazeo’s brand building and operating expertise, as well as its global network. Investments include Axel Arigato, Ultra Premium Direct, Gisou and EX NIHILO.
Core Role & Responsibilities :
The intern will be part of the Investment Team of Eurazeo Brands Europe in Paris composed of four professionals. You will contribute to the sourcing activity and to the review and evaluation of new targets, supporting the team in the due diligence of potential investments. As you will be part of a small team within Eurazeo, this will be a dynamic and entrepreneurial internship, with exposure and autonomy.
Key contributions:
• Sectors research and analysis
• Company overviews
• Business Plans
• Company valuation
• Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos on investment recommendations
Key contributions:
• Sectors research and analysis
• Company overviews
• Business Plans
• Company valuation
• Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos on investment recommendations
Key Success Factors
• 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business / Engineering School
• Corporate Finance Basics
• Experience in M&A/PE
• Interest and knowledge in consumer trends & brands
• Curiosity and initiative
• Autonomy and multi-tasking
• Integrity, reliability and team spirit
• Good level of English
• Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word) and databases (Bloomberg / Thomson / Factiva)
• Corporate Finance Basics
• Experience in M&A/PE
• Interest and knowledge in consumer trends & brands
• Curiosity and initiative
• Autonomy and multi-tasking
• Integrity, reliability and team spirit
• Good level of English
• Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word) and databases (Bloomberg / Thomson / Factiva)
details
Team: Brand
Job Title: Internship
Position Location : 66 Rue Pierre Charron 75008 Paris
Start Date: January 2025
Job Title: Internship
Position Location : 66 Rue Pierre Charron 75008 Paris
Start Date: January 2025
how to apply
about eurazeo
With more than €35 billion in assets under management, including over €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the Decaux family, David-Weill family, and Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe, and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.
Eurazeo
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.
Eurazeo
voir les autres offres d'eurazeo
Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Secondary Transactions - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - stage - Private Debt Flex Financing - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Intersnhip - Small-mid Buyout Private - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - Private Debt - Fund Management Operation - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Infrastructure - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - UK & Nordics Fundraising & Business Development Internship - London - ASAP
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship – Financial and ESG Controller - Infrastructure - Janvier 2025
Eurazeo - Private Equity - Primary & Co-Investment Transactions - Internship - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - stage - Private Debt Flex Financing - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Intersnhip - Small-mid Buyout Private - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Stage - Private Debt - Fund Management Operation - Janvier 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship - Infrastructure - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - UK & Nordics Fundraising & Business Development Internship - London - ASAP
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)
Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris
Eurazeo - Internship – Financial and ESG Controller - Infrastructure - Janvier 2025
à lire aussi sur eurazeo
L'ex-dirigeante d'Eurazeo Virginie Morgon lance sa société d'investissement (Reuters)
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles
-
Eurazeo - Internship - Investor Relations - French Speaking Europe Team - Jan 2025 - Paris
-
Sandton Capital Partners - Stage Corporate Finance - 6mois/1an - ASAP - Paris
-
Binance lance le trading Pre-Market sur le marché Spot
-
Nomination | Société Générale accueille Jean-Charles Bernard en tant que Responsable Fusions-Acquisitions Mid-Cap en France
-
Weinberg Capital Partners annonce la fusion d’Arbevel et de Montpensier Finance