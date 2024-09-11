Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris

Team presentation
Eurazeo Small-Mid Buyout invests in European SMEs that are market leaders with differentiated business models. It accelerates the transformation of companies through international and operational development, with an active buy-and-build strategy to open new geographical areas or product lines, creating more international and diversified platforms. Eurazeo Small-Mid Buyout is targeting a majority investment with an entry ticket of € 75 to €150 million and a valuation of between € 100 and € 400 million.
Responsibilities
I. Carrying out middle-office tasks on SMBO funds :
- Performance calculation (portfolio and investor)
- Participation in the LP reporting process
- Specific LP reporting
- Preparation of capital accounts
- Calculating the net asset values of our funds
II. Performing back-office tasks on SMBO funds :
- Entering transactions into eFront
- Preparation of capital call and distribution notices
- Maintaining the investor register
- Helping to prepare quarterly financial statements
III. Participating in the asset valuation process :
- Monitoring portfolio performance
- Assisting in the preparation of quarterly valuations
- Performance calculation (portfolio and investor)
- Participation in the LP reporting process
- Specific LP reporting
- Preparation of capital accounts
- Calculating the net asset values of our funds
II. Performing back-office tasks on SMBO funds :
- Entering transactions into eFront
- Preparation of capital call and distribution notices
- Maintaining the investor register
- Helping to prepare quarterly financial statements
III. Participating in the asset valuation process :
- Monitoring portfolio performance
- Assisting in the preparation of quarterly valuations
Key Success Factors
o Solid academic record: pursuing a relevant master's degree in a top-ranking Business School; Also engineering students with academic background in corporate finance will be considered;
o First experience in finance (audit, financial control or management control);
o Strong analytical and modelling skills;
o Excellent skills of IT tools (particularly Excel);
o Strong oral and written communication skills;
o Self-starter and independent thinker with strong problem solving skills;
o Some understanding of the Private Equity market would be useful;
o Fluency in English mandatory.
o First experience in finance (audit, financial control or management control);
o Strong analytical and modelling skills;
o Excellent skills of IT tools (particularly Excel);
o Strong oral and written communication skills;
o Self-starter and independent thinker with strong problem solving skills;
o Some understanding of the Private Equity market would be useful;
o Fluency in English mandatory.
details
- Team : Operation SMBO
- Position Title : Internship
- Position Location : 66 Rue Pierre Charron,75008 Paris
- Start Date : January 2025
Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc.. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc
about eurazeo
Eurazeo is a leading global investment group with €35.0bn in diversified assets under management, including €24bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.
The Group supports around 600 companies, leveraging the commitment of its over 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.
Eurazeo
The Group supports around 600 companies, leveraging the commitment of its over 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.
Eurazeo
à lire aussi sur eurazeo
L'ex-dirigeante d'Eurazeo Virginie Morgon lance sa société d'investissement (Reuters)
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
Eurazeo : un closing final dépassant 40 % de ses objectifs pour son premier programme dédié à l'infrastructure de transition
Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director
Eurazeo renforce son développement en Europe avec l'arrivée de Katrin Boström, Managing Director en charge des pays Nordiques et du Royaume-Uni
Eurazeo annonce un partenariat avec la fintech, iCapital
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles
-
Fintech R:Evolution, et si Michel était là ?
-
Flacks Group s'offre Paris comme vitrine sur l'Europe
-
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)
-
Nomination | 321 accueille François Dorléans en qualité de Head of Venture Design
-
Eurazeo - Internship – Marketing and product development, investor relations(M/F)