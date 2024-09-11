Eurazeo - Internship - Operation SMBO (H/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group with €35.0bn in diversified assets under management, including €24bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.The Group supports around 600 companies, leveraging the commitment of its over 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.