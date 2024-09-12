Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)

The Wealth Solutions Team is composed of 6 people. One Partner in charge of the team and activity, one director, 2 VPs, 1 associate, focused on structuring the Wealth offer of Eurazeo and commercial effort. The team is assisted by one executive assistant and a digital VP.

The team has a transversal activity and works with all teams around the organization: investment, operations and client servicing, legal and compliance and communication in addition of its commercial contacts outside the Group.



The team is in charge of the structuration of new products accessible to private investors. These funds are distributed through networks of banks, insurance companies and IFAs. These funds all coinvests alongside institutional products. Eurazeo currently offers a range of 6 differents products offering access to all of Eurazeo’s strategies



