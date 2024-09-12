Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Eurazeo - Internship - Wealth Solution (M/F)

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group with €35.0bn in diversified assets under management, including €24bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.
The Group supports around 600 companies, leveraging the commitment of its over 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.


Team presentation

The Wealth Solutions Team is composed of 6 people. One Partner in charge of the team and activity, one director, 2 VPs, 1 associate, focused on structuring the Wealth offer of Eurazeo and commercial effort. The team is assisted by one executive assistant and a digital VP.
The team has a transversal activity and works with all teams around the organization: investment, operations and client servicing, legal and compliance and communication in addition of its commercial contacts outside the Group.

The team is in charge of the structuration of new products accessible to private investors. These funds are distributed through networks of banks, insurance companies and IFAs. These funds all coinvests alongside institutional products. Eurazeo currently offers a range of 6 differents products offering access to all of Eurazeo’s strategies


Responsibilities

o Assist the team in roadshow preparation
o Monitoring fundraising activity
o Sending over NAVs to all distribution networks and ensure listing is up to date
o Answer due diligence questionnaires, RFPs
o Definition and regular update of marketing for the team: presentations, two-pagers, website content
o Market studies and and competition watch
o Participate in the digital platform development and maintenance

Key Success Factors

o Meticulous written and oral expression in French and English
o Ability to write in English and French
o Good command of office automation tools, particularly the Office pack
o Strong powerpoint skills
o Ability to organise and manage your own time and that of others
o You know how to work in a demanding environment and have the ability to adapt quickly to a wide variety of subjects
o You are dynamic, rigorous, versatile and organised, with excellent interpersonal skills and a strong team spirit.

details

o Team: Wealth Solutions
o Position Title: Internship
o Position Location :66 Rue Pierre Charron,75008 Paris
o Start Date: January 2025

Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc.. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc.

