Bricknode announces Investment Manager, a tool for family offices and corporate investors

The application provides a purpose-built solution for investors to track all their assets and liabilities in one place, analyse performance and automate accounting.



Demand for applications like Bricknode Investment Manager has increased in recent years as the number of investment outlets has grown exponentially. Investors with holdings at different brokers, banks and alternative investing platforms need a way to aggregate their investments and track performance holistically. At present, many firms are making do with spreadsheets which lack automation for pricing and reporting.



As a former hedge fund manager and serial fintech entrepreneur, Bricknode founder and CEO Stefan Willebrand has experienced first-hand the challenges that smaller investment firms face. As such, Willebrand has developed Investment Manager through the eyes of the end-user to ensure firms can improve efficiency and performance.



“At Bricknode, many of our employees manage their own investment portfolios and this gives us a unique advantage when creating tools like Investment Manager,” said Stefan Willebrand, founder and CEO of Bricknode. “Self-directed wealth managers are traditionally underserved when it comes to portfolio management software, so we’ve developed a solution to help them track and manage their investments with ease.”



Bricknode Investment Manager is open to firms that wish to express their interest in the tool from today, ahead of a full launch later in the year. Firms expressing their interest will be eligible for an exclusive 60-day free trial upon launch and will be among the first to be invited to use the application.



The software is built on top of Bricknode Core and leverages the infrastructure which typically is only available to enterprise level financial institutions. The application is hosted on Google Cloud Platform, offering multi-layered security infrastructure and will be licensed through a SaaS subscription model. The tool will be open to firms globally at launch and has support for over 25 languages and multiple currencies.



About Bricknode

Bricknode is a B2B-focused SaaS company that provides scalable, cloud-based software enabling financial companies to launch digital banking products at speed. The platform makes it easy for customers to build or transform almost any financial product with complete software for investment management, funds, lending, deposits and savings. The company also offers outsourcing solutions for back-office administration. Bricknode was founded in 2010 and supports financial companies globally.

