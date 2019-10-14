Amun AG appoints Laurent Kssis as MD

Laurent Kssis joins at a key time for the company and will be instrumental in execution of its ambitious roadmap for promotion of Onyx, Amun’s blockchain-based ETP issuance and fund administration platform, and further innovative ETPs to new jurisdictions and exchange operators. Amun currently has seven cryptocurrency exchange-traded products listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



The Onyx platform considerably speeds up the ETP issuance process at reduced operational cost compared with conventional systems. Onyx hosts Amun’s range of digital asset-based ETPs, but the platform can be used for ETPs based on any asset class.



Hany Rashwan, CEO of Amun, says: “Laurent has an array of skills which bridges financial markets, particularly ETFs, with the digital asset industry. He will play a pivotal role in our mission to offer investors the highest quality regulated digital asset investment products across Europe. He has a deep network that spans market participants and regulators across Europe, with particular strength in Scandinavia.”



Laurent Kssis, Managing Director and Global Head of ETPs, says: “It is invigorating to join and contribute to the Amun team which has had such an incredible journey in just over a year, already bringing a best-in-class set of crypto ETPs to the Swiss market. I am thrilled to join a company which has already developed its own culture and strong belief in good corporate governance. The next step is to raise the bar even higher and drive growth of digital asset ETPs where we see strong potential in Switzerland and beyond in Europe.”



Kssis, a 17-year veteran of the ETF industry known for his market-making career with leading delta one firms, has already been at the forefront of many successful developments in the digital asset industry. He joins from Swedish Bitcoin ETN firm XBT Provider AB, where he was responsible for restructuring and leading the business from February 2017. While there he launched several digital asset exchange-traded notes on the Nasdaq Nordic and NGM exchanges. Under his stewardship the firm’s AuM grew to over USD1 billion and launched six crypto trackers.



In 2016 he served as non-executive chairman of Coinsilium Group (NEX:COIN), a private equity fund specialising in blockchain technology start-ups. Prior to that position he was a key part of the executive leadership in 2015 that achieved the company’s GBP2.7 million IPO in London, making it the first ever listed blockchain investment company to do so.



He previously worked for expert market-making businesses including Bluefin Trading, Société Générale, State Street Bank and Labranche.

