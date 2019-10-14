Stryking and FC Bayern Munich Sign Licensing Partnership for Digital Collectibles

articles liés
Stryking Entertainment (a subsidiary of Animoca Brands) and leading German football club FC Bayern Munich have signed a licensing partnership to produce and distribute digital collectibles based on FC Bayern players. Starting with stars like Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Hernández and the other top players of the German record champion, Stryking is working on creating a global platform for blockchain-based digital collectibles centered around popular sports licenses. A first teaser website at stryking.io has been launched today and more licensing partnerships will be announced with leading sports clubs, leagues and other sports rights holders for creating and distributing digital collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Dirk Weyel, Founder & CEO of Stryking Entertainment comments: "We are extremely thrilled to launch our new platform stryking.io with FC Bayern Munich as our first licensing partner. FC Bayern is one of the biggest football clubs in the world and their fans all around the globe should watch out for the first pre-sale with rare cards of their favourite stars coming soon. In the upcoming weeks and months we will add more football licenses and other sports to the platform. Our vision is to build a truly global hub where sports fans meet to collect and trade as well as play with their digital collectibles."
The Fantasy Sports challenge system that Stryking has developed for "Football-Stars" will provide gameplay for the digital collectibles, allowing fans to use non-fungible tokens player cards of real sports stars in special challenges to compete against each other. Users build virtual line-ups with their player cards and play against the line-ups of other users, with results calculated based on real-live results or historical data. This mechanic allows users to increase the value of their player cards, which they can sell on the marketplace.
FC Bayern Munich is one of the most popular and successful football clubs in the world with more than 60 million followers on social media globally and more than 290,000 official members. The club has won many national and international titles, including five times the Champions League, Europe's top tournament.
Stryking was recently acquired by Animoca Brands (ASX: AB1), a publicly listed mobile and blockchain gaming company with a portfolio of strong licensing partnerships in sports and entertainment, including Formula 1®, Atari, Garfield, MotoGP, and many others.
Stryking will provide further information on future developments and the roll-out roadmap for stryking.io in the coming weeks.
About Stryking Entertainment GmbH
Stryking is specialized in fan-engagement and monetization. With Football-Stars, Stryking offers a modern daily fantasy football game to connect the real world of football with the virtual world. The new platform stryking.io will utilize blockchain technology to create a compelling user experience with officially licensed digital collectibles from the world of sports. Sports fans on stryking.io will be able to collect, trade, compete and earn – it´s all about passion!
About Animoca Brands
Animoca Brands (ASX: AB1) leverages gamification, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of mobile products including games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Formula 1®, Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends™, Ever After High and Doraemon. Animoca Brands' portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Lucid Sight, Dapper Labs (creators of CryptoKitties), WAX, Harmony, and Decentraland. The Company is based in Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Argentina.
animocabrands.com
SOURCE Stryking
