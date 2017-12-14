Canada | CFO Moves – week ending Decembre 11, 2017

DAVIDsTEA Inc. [MONTRÉAL] (NASDAQ: DTEA) announced that Howard Tafler, its interim Chief Financial Officer, has been confirmed as Chief Financial Officer.



Novelion Therapeutics Inc. [VANCOUVER] (NASDAQ: NVLN) announced the appointment of Michael Price as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Gregory Perry has resigned as CFO of Novelion to pursue other opportunities, and will remain with the Company until December 31, 2017 to enable an effective transition. Michael Price was most recently vice president and chief financial officer for Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company until its acquisition by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Company. Prior to Noven, Mr. Price was vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer, secretary and a member of the board of directors for Bentley Pharmaceuticals, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company until Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ 2008 acquisition.



Toachi Mining Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: TIM) announced the appointment of Joseph Fazzini as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Fazzini spent the first part of his career in PwC’s Toronto Audit practice as part of the Global and Metals & Mining group. Subsequent to his audit experience with PwC, Mr. Fazzini joined Dundee Capital Markets where he most recently served as Vice President, Senior Mining Analyst covering Precious Metals Equities.



Independence Gold Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: IGO) announced the appointment of Harry Chan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Chan is a chartered professional accountant with over 20 years experience in corporate transactions, public markets and in-depth accounting and auditing, working in several different industries ranging from mineral exploration, development, public practice, sports entertainment, wholesale distribution and telecommunications.