Canada | CFO Moves – week ending Decembre 11, 2017

articles liés
-
France | Nominations leaders finance - 11 décembre 2017
-
Dimension Data nomme son nouveau Directeur Financier Europe
-
USA | CFO Moves – week ending Decembre 1, 2017
-
Canada | CFO Moves – week ending Decembre 1, 2017
-
+ 11 % du volume d’offres d’emploi sur les trois premiers trimestres 2017 : La reprise et la confiance se confirment
DAVIDsTEA Inc. [MONTRÉAL] (NASDAQ: DTEA) announced that Howard Tafler, its interim Chief Financial Officer, has been confirmed as Chief Financial Officer.
Novelion Therapeutics Inc. [VANCOUVER] (NASDAQ: NVLN) announced the appointment of Michael Price as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Gregory Perry has resigned as CFO of Novelion to pursue other opportunities, and will remain with the Company until December 31, 2017 to enable an effective transition. Michael Price was most recently vice president and chief financial officer for Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company until its acquisition by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Company. Prior to Noven, Mr. Price was vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer, secretary and a member of the board of directors for Bentley Pharmaceuticals, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company until Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ 2008 acquisition.
Toachi Mining Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: TIM) announced the appointment of Joseph Fazzini as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Fazzini spent the first part of his career in PwC’s Toronto Audit practice as part of the Global and Metals & Mining group. Subsequent to his audit experience with PwC, Mr. Fazzini joined Dundee Capital Markets where he most recently served as Vice President, Senior Mining Analyst covering Precious Metals Equities.
Independence Gold Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: IGO) announced the appointment of Harry Chan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Chan is a chartered professional accountant with over 20 years experience in corporate transactions, public markets and in-depth accounting and auditing, working in several different industries ranging from mineral exploration, development, public practice, sports entertainment, wholesale distribution and telecommunications.
Novelion Therapeutics Inc. [VANCOUVER] (NASDAQ: NVLN) announced the appointment of Michael Price as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Gregory Perry has resigned as CFO of Novelion to pursue other opportunities, and will remain with the Company until December 31, 2017 to enable an effective transition. Michael Price was most recently vice president and chief financial officer for Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company until its acquisition by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Company. Prior to Noven, Mr. Price was vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer, secretary and a member of the board of directors for Bentley Pharmaceuticals, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company until Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ 2008 acquisition.
Toachi Mining Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: TIM) announced the appointment of Joseph Fazzini as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Fazzini spent the first part of his career in PwC’s Toronto Audit practice as part of the Global and Metals & Mining group. Subsequent to his audit experience with PwC, Mr. Fazzini joined Dundee Capital Markets where he most recently served as Vice President, Senior Mining Analyst covering Precious Metals Equities.
Independence Gold Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: IGO) announced the appointment of Harry Chan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Chan is a chartered professional accountant with over 20 years experience in corporate transactions, public markets and in-depth accounting and auditing, working in several different industries ranging from mineral exploration, development, public practice, sports entertainment, wholesale distribution and telecommunications.
Copyright
www.cfomoves.com
www.cfomoves.com
Samuel Dergel - The CFO Expert.
Should you have any CFO Moves to report, please email us.
cfomoves@dergelcfo.com
cfomoves@dergelcfo.com
Les médias du groupe Finyear
Lisez gratuitement :
FINYEAR
Le quotidien Finyear :
- Finyear Quotidien
Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Finyear Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.
Ses 4 lettres mensuelles digitales :
- Le Directeur Financier
- Le Trésorier
- Le Credit Manager
- The Chief Digital Officer
Finyear magazine trimestriel digital :
- Finyear Magazine
Un seul formulaire d'abonnement pour choisir de recevoir un ou plusieurs médias Finyear
BLOCKCHAIN DAILY NEWS
Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News :
- Blockchain Daily News
Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Blockchain Daily News Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.
Sa lettre mensuelle digitale :
- The Chief Blockchain Officer
FINYEAR
Le quotidien Finyear :
- Finyear Quotidien
Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Finyear Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.
Ses 4 lettres mensuelles digitales :
- Le Directeur Financier
- Le Trésorier
- Le Credit Manager
- The Chief Digital Officer
Finyear magazine trimestriel digital :
- Finyear Magazine
Un seul formulaire d'abonnement pour choisir de recevoir un ou plusieurs médias Finyear
BLOCKCHAIN DAILY NEWS
Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News :
- Blockchain Daily News
Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Blockchain Daily News Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.
Sa lettre mensuelle digitale :
- The Chief Blockchain Officer