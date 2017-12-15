USA | CFO Moves – week ending Decembre 8, 2017

Under Armour, Inc. [BALTIMORE] (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced that David Bergman has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bergman has served as acting CFO since February 2017. Bergman joined Under Armour in 2004 and has held several senior management roles within the company’s finance and accounting organization, including Corporate Controller and most recently Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance. He began his career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen LLP. He then served in senior audit and consulting roles at Ernst & Young LLP prior to joining Under Armour.



Xactly [SAN JOSE, Calif.] has appointed Elizabeth Salomon as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Most recently, Salomon was CFO at technology and IT service management leader Cherwell Software, where she was responsible for managing finance, accounting, and facilities. She also served as CFO for data and analytics company Marshall & Swift/Boeckh, and its holding company, Decision Insight Information Group. Prior, Salomon held the CFO position at Ontario Systems, and served in senior finance positions at ChoicePoint (now LexisNexis) and Bank of America.



CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC [HOUSTON] announced the promotion of David Stroble as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to joining CAM, Stroble served as the Team Lead for Production, Capital and OpEx Analysts for Talisman Energy, USA’s Eagleford Division. Prior to Talisman Energy, he served as Vice President at Universal Pegasus International.



SecureLink [AUSTIN, Texas] announced the addition of Chip Pate as chief financial officer. Chip most recently served as the chief financial officer of PDI Software.



One Call [JACKSONVILLE, Fla.] announced the appointment of Fred Pensotti as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Most recently Pensotti served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer for Radial, Inc. (formerly eBay Enterprise). Prior to Radial, Pensotti was the CFO for Interline Brands. He has also held various leadership roles including Treasurer, SVP Finance and Corporate Controller, and CFO of various business units at Sabre Corporation, as well as a variety of financial positions of increasing responsibility at American Airlines.



Brain Corp [San Diego, CA] announced that Dan Halvorson has joined the company’s management team as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Prior to joining Brain, Halvorson held chief financial officer positions at several publicly-held companies including Novatel Wireless, Inc., DivX, Inc., OneRoof Energy, and Ingenu, as well as finance roles at Dura Pharmaceutical and Alliance Pharmaceutical. Halvorson joined DivX in 2007 and served as its Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Financial Officer.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. [TAMPA, Fla.] (NYSE: OSG) announced that Richard L. Trueblood was appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Trueblood has been serving as OSG’s interim CFO since July. Mr. Trueblood’s experiences includes serving as a Florida CFO Group Partner, as Chief Financial Officer at Heliotrope Technologies, Inc., Advent Solar Inc., and Troon Golf LLC, and as SVP Finance at NYSE listed Promus Hotel Corporation. Mr. Trueblood was a partner at KPMG. He also served as a director for UMB Bank Arizona, N.A. for eight years.



Rich Uncles, LLC [COSTA MESA, Calif.] announced the appointment of John H. Davis as its new chief financial officer. Mr. Davis comes to Rich Uncles after more than four decades with KPMG LLP, where he had served as a partner since 1988.



Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. [PORTLAND, Ore.] (NASDAQ: ESIO) announced that Allen Muhich, former COO and CFO of ID Experts, will join as CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company and will succeed Paul Oldham. Prior to his role at ID Experts, Mr. Muhich served as the Chief Financial Officer of Smarsh, Inc. and as the Chief Financial Officer of Radisys Corporation. He also held progressively responsible positions at Merix, and he spent 15 years in financial management and Tektronix and Xerox.



Avita Medical [VALENCIA, Calif. & PERTH, Australia & LONDON] (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY) announced that Dale A. Sander has been appointed Avita’s new Chief Financial Officer. Current CFO, Tim Rooney, has been appointed Avita’s Chief Administrative Officer.



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. [SAN DIEGO] (NASDAQ: TNDM) announced the retirement of its executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), John Cajigas. He will be replaced by Leigh Vosseller, who is currently serving at Tandem’s senior vice president of finance, will be promoted to CFO. Ms. Vosseller joined Tandem in September 2013 as vice president of finance. Prior to that time, she served as vice president and CFO at Genoptix, Inc. beginning in 2011, after initially joining the company in 2008. Prior to that she held a senior finance position at Biosite Incorporated.



Keystone Pacific Property Management [IRVINE, CALIF.] announced that Jared Jones has been chosen to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer for Keystone Pacific Property Management. Jones steps into the role with over 10 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer, most recently for a leading luxury hotel brand headquartered in Southern California.



Kony, Inc. [AUSTIN, Texas] announced the appointment of Kathy Crusco as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Prior to joining Kony, Crusco served as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Epicor Software Corp. Kathy currently serves as a director on the Calix, Inc. and Mitchell International board of directors.



Connecture, Inc. [BROOKFIELD, Wis.] (OTCQX: CNXR) announced that Brian Lindstrom will join their team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This is part of a planned transition of Vince Estrada, who will be taking a new role within Connecture as EVP of Corporate Development. Brian joins Connecture from Datica Health, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, he held roles as Chief Financial Officer and Controller at Influence Health and Epic Systems.



Selligent [REDWOOD CITY, CA and BRUSSELS, BELGIUM] announced the appointment of Kevin Thompson as Chief Financial Officer. Kevin Thompson comes to Selligent with experience as a CFO for several successful Silicon Valley SaaS companies. Most recently, Thompson was CFO at Maravai Life Sciences. Previously, Thompson was CFO at Elastica (acquired by Blue Coat), HEAT Software and Vitria Technology.



AbacusNext [SAN DIEGO] announced it has appointed Mike Skelly as Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Major Horton, who has served as AbacusNext CFO for the past two years, and will remain with the company in a strategic support role. Prior to joining AbacusNext, Skelly served as Chief Financial Officer at Trio Health. Prior to his time at Trio Health, Skelly was Chief Financial Officer at UpWind Solutions, backed by KPCB, BP Ventures and Mission Point. Before Upwind Solutions, Skelly served as SVP of Finance at The Active Network.





Ohio National Financial Services [CINCINNATI] announced Anthony W. Dunn will become chief financial officer. Dunn succeeds Arthur J. Roberts, who will retire at the end of the year. Dunn joined Ohio National in 2015 as vice president, audit services, and in 2016, was promoted to senior vice president, audit services. Prior to joining Ohio National, Dunn was vice president, financial planning and analysis for The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its subsidiaries.



Limoneira Company [SANTA PAULA, Calif.] (NASDAQ: LMNR) announced that it will name Mark Palamountain as its new Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Palamountain will replace Limoneira’s Chief Financial Officer, Joe Rumley, who announced his decision to pursue other opportunities after serving in this role since 2010. Mr. Palamountain most recently served as Limoneira’s Senior Director of Agriculture Operations and has been with the Company since 2012. Prior to joining Limoneira, Mr. Palamountain was CEO and Founder of Perpetual Power LLC. From 2003 to 2008, he served as a Managing Director, Head of Nasdaq trading for Broadpoint Securities. Between 2001 and 2003, Mr. Palamountain was Principal at Thomas Weisel Partners and from 1997 to 2001, he was a trader at JPMorgan Chase.



Northern Pacific Group [WAYZATA, Minn.] announced the promotion of Corey M. Campbell to Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Northern Pacific Group, Corey worked for the Valspar Corporation and Lurie LLP.



InnerWorkings, Inc. [CHICAGO] (NASDAQ: INWK) announced that Charles “Chip” Hodgkins, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategic Initiatives, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hodgkins’ appointment to the role follows the departure of former Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey P. Pritchett, who resigned from the Company. Since assuming his current role with InnerWorkings in 2014, Mr. Hodgkins has taken on increasing responsibilities in finance and operations. Previously, Mr. Hodgkins led the Company’s global mergers and acquisitions efforts from 2007 to 2013. Before joining InnerWorkings, Mr. Hodgkins worked in investment banking and venture capital.



Castle Biosciences, Inc. [FRIENDSWOOD, Texas] announced the appointment of Frank Stokes as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Stokes most recently served as CFO of Hammock Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Hammock, Mr. Stokes served as a Senior Investment Banker at Leerink Partners, Robert W. Baird, and Wachovia Securities.



ViON Corporation [HERNDON, Va.] announced the appointment of Neill Blue as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining ViON, Mr. Blue served as a consulting CFO and COO for Capitol Power Group. Mr. Blue also led the Mission Critical Services Division of Schneider Electric. Prior to that, he was CFO & COO of Lee Technologies.



Callon Petroleum Company [NATCHEZ, Miss.] (NYSE: CPE) announced that James “Jim” Ulm, II has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ulm’s most recent position has been as founder and managing partner of New Vista Energy Partners. Previously, he served as CFO for three private companies, including with Fieldwood Energy, LLC. Prior to these roles, Mr. Ulm served for almost ten years as the CFO for Pogo Producing Company. Earlier in his career, he held finance and accounting leadership roles with Newfield Exploration Company and American Exploration Company.



Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. [LAKEWOOD, Colo.] (NYSE: NGVC) announced the appointment of Todd Dissinger as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dissinger will assume the CFO role from Sandra Buffa, who, as previously announced, will retire. Mr. Dissinger has served as Vice President, Treasurer of Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., Natural Grocers’ operating subsidiary, since August 2015. From 1997 to August 2015, Mr. Dissinger served as Senior Vice President – Treasurer, Risk Management and Credit at The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. Prior to 1997, Mr. Dissinger had an extensive career in banking, including serving as Vice President – Senior Relationship Manager with PNC Bank.



Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [CHARLESTON, S.C.] (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) announced the departure of the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Whitnell.



Ameris Bancorp [MOULTRIE, Ga.] (NASDAQ: ABCB) announced that Nicole S. Stokes has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Ameris Bank. Ms. Stokes joined the Company in December 2010 as Controller and was previously promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ameris Bank in June 2016.



Walter Investment Management Corp. [FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.] (NYSE: WAC.BC) announced that Jerry Lombardo has agreed to join the Company to succeed Gary Tillett as Chief Financial Officer. Jerry Lombardo most recently served as a Managing Director & Treasurer of the Consumer and Community Bank at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Before joining JP Morgan Chase & Co. in 2013, he held a number of senior finance roles including the Global Head of Funding & Liquidity for Ally, Finance Executive at Cerberus Capital Management, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting and Chief Financial Officer of Refco.



PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CRANBURY, N.J.] announced the appointment of Winston Kung as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining PMV Pharma, Mr. Kung was Vice President of Business Development and Global Alliances at Celgene, and previously held the position of Chief Business Officer at Celgene Cellular Therapeutics. Prior to joining Celgene, Mr. Kung held senior positions at Citigroup’s Global Healthcare Investment Banking group and at Lehman Brothers’ Global Mergers and Acquisition group.



Cutera, Inc. [BRISBANE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: CUTR) announced the appointment of Sandra A. Gardiner to the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Ms. Gardiner has been serving in this role on a consulting basis since July 12, 2017. Immediately prior to joining Cutera, Ms. Gardiner served as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer with Tria Beauty, Inc. Ms. Gardiner joined Tria Beauty in April 2015, until its acquisition in April 2017. In addition to Tria Beauty, Ms. Gardiner has been Chief Financial Officer of two publically traded entities, Vermillion and Lipid Sciences, as well as three privately held companies, Asante Solutions, Aptus Endosystems and Ventus Medical. Ms. Gardiner began her career with Advanced Cardiovascular Systems.



