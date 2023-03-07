Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

DigiFT DEX Raises $10.5M in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Shanda Group

DigiFT, a Singapore-based decentralized exchange (DEX) for asset-backed tokens (STO), has completed a Pre-Series A funding round, securing US$10.5 million.


DigiFT DEX Raises $10.5M in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Shanda Group
The investment round was led by Shanda Group, a global privately-owned investment group founded by Chinese online entertainment pioneer Tianqiao Chen and family in 1999. Shanda Group’s business is segmented into four units: Private Equity (Venture Capital) Investments, Public Market Investments, Real Estate, and Natural Resources.

Other investors included HashKey Capital, a multi-stage global venture capital firm investing in visionary blockchain founders; Hash Global, a Web3 venture capital firm with offices in Singapore and Shanghai; Xin Enterprise Pte. Ltd., a Singapore investment firm wholly owned by Liang Xinjun, co-founder of Fosun Group; and North Beta Capital, an eco-building firm in the digital technology industry.

DigiFT was founded in 2020 by Henry Zhang, formerly Greater China CEO of East West Bank, deputy China CEO of Citibank and Standard Chartered Bank, and is helmed by a leadership team with extensive experience in financial institutions and fintechs. With a vision to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized finance, DigiFT is the first and only DEX enrolled in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) FinTech Regulatory Sandbox.

It aims to provide regulated decentralized finance solutions on the Ethereum public blockchain via an Automatic Market Making (AMM) mechanism that facilitates secondary trading liquidity for security tokens backed by financial assets such as bonds and equities.

Asset owners can issue blockchain-based security tokens efficiently and cost-effectively. Investors are also able to trade with continuous liquidity via the AMM mechanism and retain control over digital assets in their own wallets.

Funds from the Pre-Series A round will be used to support license applications in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, go-to-market plans, technology development and to expand the company’s innovation capabilities.

Henry Zhang, founder and CEO of DigiFT, said: “We are encouraged by investors’ confidence in our vision to become a regulated DeFi exchange. The industry has been through a tough time in the past year. This fundraise is a testament that this industry has huge potential if the gap between traditional finance and Web3 can be bridged.”

“It gives us the arsenal to transform the industry and we are excited to see where the journey takes us. As a key international financial hub, Singapore boasts a robust legal framework and government support for tokenization with blockchain technology. We look forward to further working with regulatory bodies to steer our industry in the right direction.”

Tianqiao Chen, founder, Chairman and CEO of Shanda Group, said: “DigiFT’s appeal is their leadership team’s ability to understand the gaps within the DeFi industry, and how they’ve effectively combined their extensive backgrounds in traditional financial institutions with a deep knowledge of Web3 financial services. They convinced us that they will not only be market leaders, but the market standard for the DeFi industry.”

Plans for new hires are in the pipeline with the injection of the fresh funds to support the growth of the exchange. DigiFT will look to bring on board experienced hires that understand traditional finance as well as Web3 experts. These talents can be based either in Singapore or in regions that DigiFT is looking to expand into.

About DigiFT
DigiFT, founded in 2020, is a decentralized digital asset exchange (DEX) for asset-backed tokens (STO). DigiFT is the first and only decentralized digital asset exchange enrolled in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) FinTech Regulatory Sandbox. It aims to provide regulated decentralized finance solutions on the Ethereum public blockchain offering an Automatic Market Making (AMM) mechanism that facilitates secondary trading liquidity for security tokens backed by financial assets.
digift.com.sg

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.

The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
Autres articles

Mardi 7 Mars 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Sénior en M&A Litigation/Forensic Advisory (2-4 ans)

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Côme, le Family Office - Investment Analyst en stage F/H

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Web3 Foundation Appoints Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen the Executive Management

David Holtzman joins Naoris Protocol as Chief Strategy Officer

Former Samsung Corporate President and CSO Young Sohn joins Web3 compliance platform Astra Protocol as Advisor

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Mathilde Ffrench est nommée Chief Blockchain Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

TMS Network (TMSN) Powers Up As Cryptocurrency Domain Appears Unstoppable. What Does This Mean For Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL)?

The Growing Popularity of Crypto Payments: Could TMS Network (TMSN), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and Ripple (XRP) Lead The Way Despite The Whales?

DigiFT DEX Raises $10.5M in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Shanda Group

Giddy Wallet Announces First-Ever Autogas Feature for Polygon

Tezos (XTZ) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Stake Tokens for Passive Income -- Here's Why They Should Invest In TMS Network (TMSN) Instead

The Race To Develop dApps Gives Fantom (FTM) (FTM) and Optimism (OP) (OP) An Edge. Could TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event Overtake Them?

Virtuality Web3 Summit, le salon professionnel dédié aux solutions Web3, ouvre ses portes les 16 et 17 mars

Comment l'utilisation de la fintech a-t-elle contribué à promouvoir la culture financière et à améliorer l'éducation financière ?

Bitcoin Payments: Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark

Metis Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Optimistic and ZK Hybrid Rollup at ETH Denver to Accelerate Transaction Speeds

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Just How Well are ApeCoin (APE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Performing? Can TMS Network (TMSN) Overtake Them Both in 2023?

High Volatility in the Crypto Market Has Some Investors Cashing Out. Here's Why They're HODLing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and Investing in Newcomer, TMS Network (TMSN)

Axelar Launches a Virtual Machine to Allow dApps to Run on Every Chain

What Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX) Holders Should Know Before Investing In The TMS Network Presale

David Holtzman joins Naoris Protocol as Chief Strategy Officer

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.