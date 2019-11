TerraCrypto Moscow Digital Mining and Cryptocurrencies: Trends 2020

In the morning at the Art Moscow Hotel Voikovskaya we will discuss the development of the mining market and problems that should be solved jointly. Ryan Xu (ViaBTC Marketing Director), Fedor Egorov (Technical Director of Baikal Data Center LLC), Alexander Kalmykov (Head of Blockchain Technology Center, ITSK LLC, Gazpromneft PJSC), Alexey Trashcheev (Director of Sintez group company) and other active market participants working with blockchain technology today will fly to Moscow to speak at TerraCrypto.Forum partners: ViaBTC, SUEX, AmirCapital, ENEGIX, Whatsminer, Leominig, BITMAIN, Binance.Unlike previous TC forums, there will be an additional room for considering trading at the V TERRACRYPTO forum. We will discuss which strategies work, which robots can actually make a profit, and which ones can cause a loss.There will also be a separate panel discussion with representatives of the largest exchanges, not only related to cryptocurrency, but also the traditional financial market. As a result of joint communication, we will try to identify promising algorithms and tools in the field of trading.Nikita Vassev, co-organizer of the TerraCrypto forum: «The forum in Moscow on December 5 is already a good and good tradition to get together the community and to sum up the 2019: Where is the industry going? What will happen after halving? How to work in the market? Where can I earn now? We expect about 430 participants who appreciate the format of specialized events in the cryptocurrency industry.»The location of the forum Terra Crypto - Hotel Art Moscow Voikovskaya (Cosmonaut Volkov Street, 6A) - is perfect for networking, sharing experience and discussing successful transactions.Start time: 9:00End time of the business program: 19:00The forum is organized by SixTouches Team (6TT). Since 2018, there are 19 implemented business events, forums and conferences in Russia and the CIS countries on the account of 6TT. The central office is located in Kazan.Key forum questions:What will happen to mining after halving? Will it be possible to earn for home miners? What coins bring more profit to miners? We will discuss plans for 2020, halving, new blockchains, we will discuss new legal subtleties that will be introduced in 20 in different countries of the CIS and the world, we will talk about up-to-date equipment, about the appearance of large platforms with clear and transparent rules of the game, about creating a global Mining Map, about math of mining after halving, and much more!Forum site: https://terracrypto.icu/kazakhstan