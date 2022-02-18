The First NFT Expoverse to debut in Los Angeles on July 29-31, 2022

The first NFT Expoverse of this year will be hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 29-31, 2022. This conference is expected to attract much attention from the blockchain community.







The NFT Expoverse has secured multiple media partners to ensure the event gets tremendous coverage throughout the broader blockchain community. As an example, CryptoCurrencyWire will amplify content creation to 5,000+ news outlets and provide social media distribution via IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to various brands that collectively have more than 2+ million followers. Other media partners include ICOHOLDER, Rush 49, NFT News Today, Financial IT, Dtlaweekly, and SmartMoneyMatch.



The event is set to cater to both NFT industry newcomers and professionals alike. The industry’s leading professionals are coming together to present attendees with a series of educational seminars, keynote addresses, and workshops. Speakers at the event will include John Kraski from NFT Genius, Tejas Chopra from Netflix, Aly Madhavji of Blockchain Founders Fund, and Andrew Bull from Bull Blockchain Law LLP.



The discussions that attendees should look forward to include: “How creators can build and transition their audiences into web 3.0” by Sarah Figueroa from Geojam; “Moving your traditional Web 2.0 business onto the blockchain and Web 3.0” by Peg Samuel from Fierce Studios, and “How to get on the path of success in crypto” by Damon Zwarich from Charli3, Garizon, Cardano Defi Alliance.



Additionally, the conference will host hundreds of exhibitors from across the NFT universe that will be showcasing thousands of products at the event. Tokenframe, the first ownership-verifying NFT display to hit the market, has joined as the official NFT Display Partner. Among the current exhibitors are Charli3, Epstein Drangel, and others waiting to be released. With a surging number of NFT products gaining mainstream attraction, attendees will be presented with the unique opportunity to see and try out some of the most innovative ones that are yet to hit the market, all within a single venue.



To find out more about one of the nation’s most significant NFT events, including how to attend, visit



About ZJ Events

The primary goal of ZJ Events has always been to create top-notch events in the nation, gathering the industry’s best under the same roof. The team strives to provide all attendees with a fun, thrilling experience that promotes business networking. NFT Expoverse is one of many different industry-specific events produced by the ZJ Events team.

https://zjevents.com



