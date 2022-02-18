Paris Blockchain Week Summit & Paris NFT Day 2022

Paris Blockchain Week Summit & Paris NFT Day 2022 Relocates to Palais Brongniart Following High Demand.







The historic building, which formerly served as the French Stock Exchange for nearly 200 years, will now act as the host of one of the most exciting digital events in the world. The landmark site features 4,000 sqm of event spaces, including two auditoriums and 10 meeting rooms and is also closely connected to every major amenity, hotel and store.



Having previously played host to a variety of events including congresses, conventions, awards ceremonies, product launches and more, the Palais Brongniart is well suited to accommodate the unique requirements of any sponsor, speaker or attendee.



Given its undeniable importance and influence within French culture, the Palais Brongniart is an apt location for Europe's only truly global Blockchain and digital asset summit. Having played a crucial role in overseeing France’s major financial decisions, it is quite fitting that the Palais Brongniart will now serve as the focal point for the convergence of modern finance, fintech and digital assets — ushering in a new era of business and economic growth on the site of France’s former financial centre.



The new venue will provide ample space, facilities and opportunities for customers and sponsors to showcase their innovations, share major developments and expand their knowledge of the industry. The decision to move to a new location has also allowed for the addition of more visitor tickets which you can purchase on our website. Make sure to secure your ticket as soon as possible to take advantage of the early bird offers which will expire in two weeks!



The PBWS team is truly excited to welcome all of its customers to encounter pioneering and enriching experiences at the Palais Brongniart in April 2022 12th - 14th!



About Paris Blockchain Week Summit

The third annual Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) will be held as a hybrid event on April 12th-14th 2022 at Palais Brongniart (former French Stock Exchange) in Paris and online via a dedicated digital platform. First launched in April 2019, PBWS was the first international conference held in France dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and crypto-assets space. The event is organized by leading emerging technology companies and organizations: ONX-Blockchain and Woorton. Supported by some of the leading figures in tech and politics, PBWS will accelerate the growth of blockchain and digital assets in France and beyond.

