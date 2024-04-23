Stage - Corporate Finance (M/F) - Luxembourg

Context of the internship
- The Corporate Finance team is looking for a highly motivated candidate to form part and to support its Investment banking offer.
- The Corporate Finance team offers to its clients (companies, institutional investors, and entrepreneurs) advisory mandates (Mergers & Acquisitions / M&A, equity and debt advisory, Unitranche, Green Bond, Mezzanine, etc.) and structured finance solutions (senior financing, Acquisition financing, NAV Credit facility, Real Estate Financing...).
- The internship will take place in our headquarters in Luxembourg with the possibility of attending project presentations with clients and both internal and external stakeholders.
Your next challenge
- Analysis of advisory and financing opportunities/mandates across Europe (Benelux, France, Germany, Switzerland)
- Researching and analyzing company & industry data
- Financial simulations and modeling support for Business Plan
- Writing pitch books, financial models, internal and external memos
- Debt transaction execution, including assistance in the elaboration of transaction documents
- Liaising with technical professionals (internally and externally)
Skills to acquire
- Strategic and financial analysis
- Financial modeling
- Capacity of autonomy, management and business view
Your skills
- Master's degree in (Corporate) Finance or Business Administration (Masters/MBA)
- Highly motivated, dedicated and willingness to learn combined with outstanding service and client orientation
- Self-starter, able to work autonomously and in a team
- Fluent in English and French, ideally also fluent in German. Other languages will be considered as an asset
- Professional knowledge of Microsoft Office Tools (Excel, PowerPoint and Word)
- A first significant experience (6 months minimum) in investment banking, private equity, consulting, structured finance or transaction services is preferable
BIL offers a broad range of challenging projects and a huge choice of career paths .We will assist you in finding the one that best meets your skills and expectations. Your personal development is our priority and we greatly encourage you to dive into different business areas for the broadest possible experience.
BIL is firmly of the opinion that diversity & inclusion contribute towards increasing the collective performance of the Bank. We are committed to creating a culture of inclusion that encourages individual development with equal opportunities for all.
NB: The selected candidate will be asked to provide an extract from the criminal record (no.3) as evidence of integrity and justified with regard to the specific needs of the position to be filled.
about bil
Founded in 1856, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg is the oldest multi-business bank in the Grand Duchy. From its foundation, the BIL has always played an active role in the development of the Luxembourg economy. It currently operates in retail, private and corporate banking, as well as on major capital markets. Employing more than 2 000 people, BIL is present in the financial hotspots that are Luxembourg, Switzerland, and China.
As a major player in Luxembourg’s finance industry and as a signatory of the UN Principles of Responsible Banking, BIL is committed to handing over a responsible and sustainable bank to future generations.
