Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Stage - Corporate Finance (M/F) - Luxembourg

Founded in 1856, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL) is the oldest multi-business bank in the Grand Duchy. From its foundation, the BIL has always played an active role in the development of the Luxembourg economy. It currently operates in retail, private and corporate banking, as well as on major capital markets. Employing more than 2 000 people, BIL is present in the financial hotspots that are Luxembourg, Switzerland, and China.
As a major player in Luxembourg’s finance industry and as a signatory of the UN Principles of Responsible Banking, BIL is committed to handing over a responsible and sustainable bank to future generations.


Context of the internship

Stage - Corporate Finance (M/F) - Luxembourg
  • The Corporate Finance team is looking for a highly motivated candidate to form part and to support its Investment banking offer.
  • The Corporate Finance team offers to its clients (companies, institutional investors, and entrepreneurs) advisory mandates (Mergers & Acquisitions / M&A, equity and debt advisory, Unitranche, Green Bond, Mezzanine, etc.) and structured finance solutions (senior financing, Acquisition financing, NAV Credit facility, Real Estate Financing...).
  • The internship will take place in our headquarters in Luxembourg with the possibility of attending project presentations with clients and both internal and external stakeholders.

Your next challenge

  • Analysis of advisory and financing opportunities/mandates across Europe (Benelux, France, Germany, Switzerland)
  • Researching and analyzing company & industry data
  • Financial simulations and modeling support for Business Plan
  • Writing pitch books, financial models, internal and external memos
  • Debt transaction execution, including assistance in the elaboration of transaction documents
  • Liaising with technical professionals (internally and externally)

Skills to acquire

  • Strategic and financial analysis
  • Financial modeling
  • Capacity of autonomy, management and business view

Your skills

  • Master's degree in (Corporate) Finance or Business Administration (Masters/MBA)
  • Highly motivated, dedicated and willingness to learn combined with outstanding service and client orientation
  • Self-starter, able to work autonomously and in a team
  • Fluent in English and French, ideally also fluent in German. Other languages will be considered as an asset
  • Professional knowledge of Microsoft Office Tools (Excel, PowerPoint and Word)
  • A first significant experience (6 months minimum) in investment banking, private equity, consulting, structured finance or transaction services is preferable


BIL offers a broad range of challenging projects and a huge choice of career paths .We will assist you in finding the one that best meets your skills and expectations. Your personal development is our priority and we greatly encourage you to dive into different business areas for the broadest possible experience.
BIL is firmly of the opinion that diversity & inclusion contribute towards increasing the collective performance of the Bank. We are committed to creating a culture of inclusion that encourages individual development with equal opportunities for all.

NB: The selected candidate will be asked to provide an extract from the criminal record (no.3) as evidence of integrity and justified with regard to the specific needs of the position to be filled.

To apply

If you are interested, click here to apply

about bil

Founded in 1856, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg is the oldest multi-business bank in the Grand Duchy. From its foundation, the BIL has always played an active role in the development of the Luxembourg economy. It currently operates in retail, private and corporate banking, as well as on major capital markets. Employing more than 2 000 people, BIL is present in the financial hotspots that are Luxembourg, Switzerland, and China.
As a major player in Luxembourg’s finance industry and as a signatory of the UN Principles of Responsible Banking, BIL is committed to handing over a responsible and sustainable bank to future generations.
Banque Internationale à Luxembourg

A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Stage - Corporate Finance (M/F) - Luxembourg
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Mardi 23 Avril 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Associate/Manager Infra & Energy

Assistant Carried / Private Equity / Paris

Head of Valuation & Portfolio Monitoring / Private Equity / Paris

Private Debt - Senior Analyst / Associate (2-3y) - Paris/Londres

Consultant Senior - Project Finance - Poste en CDI basé à Paris ou Lyon, TEMPS PLEIN

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage - Corporate Finance (M/F) - Luxembourg

Stage - Assistant Gérant de Portefeuille - Dès que possible

Stage/alternance - Analyste Investissement – Septembre 2024

Stage Asset Management Client Marketing H/F - Juillet 2024

Graduate - Private Equity - September 2024 - Switzerland, Geneva

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | Lincoln International, annonce Carlos Candil en tant que Managing Director à la tête du secteur Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EP&I) Group.

Nominations | Allen & Overy annonce la première promotion de counsels pour A&O Shearman à Paris

Nomination | Société Générale annonce l'arrivée d'Antoine Jacquemin au poste de Responsable Mondial de la vente Taux, Change et Placement aux entreprises au sein des Activités de Marché

Nominations | Nexia S&A poursuit son développement et promeut 4 Associés à Paris

Nomination | Le Groupe RAISE recrute Marc Mehanna comme Directeur des Relations Investisseurs

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

"La dernière fraction de Bitcoin devrait être émise aux alentours de 2140", Claire Balva, VP Stratégie Deblock

Pliant : la fintech allemande élève sa Série A au-delà des 50M€

VivaTech 2024. : l'Etat Français en démonstration de force à la Porte de Versailles pour, entre autres, recruter 4000 profils tech

"Technologies innovantes des univers virtuels immersifs", Marina Ferrari lance l'appel à projets.

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Tibi2 : bientôt le cap des 100 fonds qualifiés

Opinion | Isabelle Saladin, I&S Adviser "ESG, sortie et accompagnement : trois leviers pour lancer de nouveaux fonds"

Stage / alternance - Analyste M&A / Venture Capital - Septembre 2024

Exaion/ EDF : la puissance de calcul version "upcycling" au service de la blockchain

Mon Petit Placement se place auprès du grand public

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.