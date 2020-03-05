Paris Blockchain Week Summit Rescheduled due to Covid-19 Outbreak

articles liés
Over the past weeks, we have been closely monitoring global developments around the Coronavirus outbreak. The security and safety of our attendees, speakers and sponsors will always be our top priority. In addition, the recent guidelines issued by the French government which prohibit large gatherings put the status of the event at risk. With this in mind, we now feel that postponing the summit is the best and safest option.
Paris Blockchain Week Summit will now take place on 9-10 December 2020.
Rescheduling PBWS allows us to ensure that our world-class conference proceeds without compromise - the venue, schedule and setup remain the same - and we will continue to update our agenda and speaker lineup with exciting new additions.
We would like to thank all those involved in organising PBWS: our speakers, our sponsors, our media partners, as well as the team at our venue, Station F, for your continued participation and support.
Please continue to follow our social media channels as we announce more speakers and sponsors in the months ahead. We look forward to welcoming you in Paris this December.
Best regards,
General Enquiries - Paris Blockchain Week Summit
December 9th - 10th 2020
Venue: Station F, 5 Parvis Alan Turing, 75013 Paris, France
www.blockchainweekparis.com
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
