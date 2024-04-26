Stage - Portfolio Manager Assistant

Mission
Within the Institutional Portfolio Management platform, the Equity Management team is looking for a portfolio manager assistant to work on quantitavive models, tools and research.
Responsabilities
His/Her tasks will be as follows :
- Quantitative Analysis and Tool Development- Develop, enhance, and automate management support files : quant tools, analysis, as well as database.- Prepare and participate in Equity committees (model portfolios, screening).- Improve and maintain valuation tools and models.
- Top-Down and Bottom-Up Analysis- Participate in regional and sectoral allocation decisions, and stock selection.- Fundamental analysis: companies analysis and selection monitoring.- Performance and risk analysis.
- Various missions:- Analysis of the team's portfolios and constraints (risk, ESG, KPIs, etc.)- Monthly reporting: drafting management letters accompanying client reporting submissions and/or annual and semi-annual reports.- Provide assistance in responding to requests for proposals (RFPs)
Profile
University Master's degree, engineering or business school.
Deep knowledge in the investment management / financial markets.
- Interest in Financial Markets and Financial Analysis.
- Excellent IT skills: Excel and proficiency in VBA coding and Bloomberg, PowerBi would a plus.
- Mandatory proficiency in English.
- Excellent organizational and analytical skills with a proactive approach.
- Meticulous attention to details coupled with critical thinking.
- Team spirit, flexible and autonomous.
- Strong written communication abilities.
- Master's Degree II / Bac+5
- Less than 2 years
- English (C1 - Fluent)
about Candriam Group
Candriam is a global multi-specialist asset manager and a recognized pioneer and leader in sustainable investment. For more than 25 years, Candriam has offered innovative and diversified investment solutions across many asset classes including fixed income, equities, absolute return , asset allocation and illiquid assets.
As a Responsible Employer, Equal Employment Opportunity is crucial to Candriam. We are committed to building the best global team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We provide an inclusive work environment and support wellbeing and work-life balance.
Candriam
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
