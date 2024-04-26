Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Stage - Portfolio Manager Assistant

Candriam is a global multi-specialist asset manager and a recognized pioneer and leader in sustainable investment. For more than 25 years, Candriam has offered innovative and diversified investment solutions across many asset classes including fixed income, equities, absolute return , asset allocation and illiquid assets.

As a Responsible Employer, Equal Employment Opportunity is crucial to Candriam. We are committed to building the best global team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We provide an inclusive work environment and support wellbeing and work-life balance.


Mission

Stage - Portfolio Manager Assistant
Within the Institutional Portfolio Management platform, the Equity Management team is looking for a portfolio manager assistant to work on quantitavive models, tools and research.

Responsabilities

His/Her tasks will be as follows :

  • Quantitative Analysis and Tool Development- Develop, enhance, and automate management support files : quant tools, analysis, as well as database.- Prepare and participate in Equity committees (model portfolios, screening).- Improve and maintain valuation tools and models.
  • Top-Down and Bottom-Up Analysis- Participate in regional and sectoral allocation decisions, and stock selection.- Fundamental analysis: companies analysis and selection monitoring.- Performance and risk analysis.
  • Various missions:- Analysis of the team's portfolios and constraints (risk, ESG, KPIs, etc.)- Monthly reporting: drafting management letters accompanying client reporting submissions and/or annual and semi-annual reports.- Provide assistance in responding to requests for proposals (RFPs)


Profile

University Master's degree, engineering or business school.

Deep knowledge in the investment management / financial markets.

  • Interest in Financial Markets and Financial Analysis.
  • Excellent IT skills: Excel and proficiency in VBA coding and Bloomberg, PowerBi would a plus.
  • Mandatory proficiency in English.
  • Excellent organizational and analytical skills with a proactive approach.
  • Meticulous attention to details coupled with critical thinking.
  • Team spirit, flexible and autonomous.
  • Strong written communication abilities.

Education
  • Master's Degree II / Bac+5

Minimum Level Of Experience Required
  • Less than 2 years

Languages
  • English (C1 - Fluent)

to apply


about Candriam Group

Candriam is a global multi-specialist asset manager and a recognized pioneer and leader in sustainable investment. For more than 25 years, Candriam has offered innovative and diversified investment solutions across many asset classes including fixed income, equities, absolute return , asset allocation and illiquid assets.
As a Responsible Employer, Equal Employment Opportunity is crucial to Candriam. We are committed to building the best global team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We provide an inclusive work environment and support wellbeing and work-life balance.
Candriam

A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Stage - Portfolio Manager Assistant
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Vendredi 26 Avril 2024




Articles similaires
< >

Jeudi 25 Avril 2024 - 09:33 Analyste Private Equity - Stage - Septembre 2024

Mercredi 24 Avril 2024 - 19:32 Stage - Corporate Finance (M/F) - Luxembourg

Mercredi 24 Avril 2024 - 14:25 Stage - Analyste Junior (H/F) - Juin 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Associate/Manager Infra & Energy

Assistant Carried / Private Equity / Paris

Head of Valuation & Portfolio Monitoring / Private Equity / Paris

Private Debt - Senior Analyst / Associate (2-3y) - Paris/Londres

Consultant Senior - Project Finance - Poste en CDI basé à Paris ou Lyon, TEMPS PLEIN

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage - Portfolio Manager Assistant

Analyste Private Equity - Stage - Septembre 2024

Stage - Corporate Finance (M/F) - Luxembourg

Stage - Analyste Junior (H/F) - Juin 2024

Stage - Assistant Gérant de Portefeuille - Dès que possible

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | La Financière de l’Echiquier accueille Ivan Diez Sainz, en tant que Country Head pour l'Espagne, le Portugal et la région Latam

Nomination | Lincoln International, annonce Carlos Candil en tant que Managing Director à la tête du secteur Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EP&I) Group.

Nominations | Allen & Overy annonce la première promotion de counsels pour A&O Shearman à Paris

Nomination | Société Générale annonce l'arrivée d'Antoine Jacquemin au poste de Responsable Mondial de la vente Taux, Change et Placement aux entreprises au sein des Activités de Marché

Nominations | Nexia S&A poursuit son développement et promeut 4 Associés à Paris

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

"La dernière fraction de Bitcoin devrait être émise aux alentours de 2140", Claire Balva, VP Stratégie Deblock

Pliant : la fintech allemande élève sa Série A au-delà des 50M€

VivaTech 2024. : l'Etat Français en démonstration de force à la Porte de Versailles pour, entre autres, recruter 4000 profils tech

"Technologies innovantes des univers virtuels immersifs", Marina Ferrari lance l'appel à projets.

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

La startup française, Multis s'abrite désormais au sein de l'entreprise suisse, Safe,

Nominations | Allen & Overy annonce la première promotion de counsels pour A&O Shearman à Paris

Nomination | Lincoln International, annonce Carlos Candil en tant que Managing Director à la tête du secteur Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EP&I) Group.

Sowefund, du crowdfunding au co-investissement

Usual Labs, la startup française Web3, lève 7 M$

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.