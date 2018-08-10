Quotidien Finance Digitale, Crypto Finance Daily News
              



TEAMZ Blockchain Summit September 28th and 29th, An Exclusive Blockchain Event For Innovative Projects And Key Participants in Tokyo.


TEAMZ is proud to announce the next TEAMZ Blockchain Summit. The summit connects trusted investors, blockchain projects, exchanges, media platforms, and influencers in all sectors to contribute to the emerging global blockchain eco-ecosystem.



articles liés
The focus of the event is to create partnerships with investors and blockchain projects through closing deals, creating alliances, and networking for global growth.

This two-day event gives you the opportunity to network with over 2000 participants including 45 speakers and investors, 55 projects exhibitions, 20 exchanges, key media platforms, and many influencers from all over the world.

Investors and keynote speakers include Du Jun, co-founder of Huobi and founder of Node Captial, Jeffrey Wernick, founder of Lebox Capital, Nick Yang Ning and editor in chief of Forbes Japan, Makoto Takano, An Xinxin, Founder of Huan Taiji, and He Chang from China. New key guests are being added weekly.

At the beautiful Terrada event space, guest speakers, innovative projects, key talents, and industry experts from the all over the world will unite to speak about the newest innovations, trends, and help build a stronger blockchain market.

On September 29th, engage and interact with everyone over food and cocktails during an exclusive red carpet gala and dance the night away at the after party in the city of Tokyo.

Summit homepage: https://summit.teamz.co.jp/
Purchase tickets here: https://summit.teamz.co.jp/tickets/
Submit your project here: https://summit.teamz.co.jp/project-apply/
Contact: info@teamz.co.jp

Finyear - Daily News

Lisez gratuitement :

Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier


Vendredi 10 Août 2018
Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Recevez notre newsletter quotidienne comme plus de 40.000 professionnels de la gestion et de l'innovation financières
LE TRESORIER
Cryptocurrencies
Finyear - Daily News
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2018 - Finance all the Year, Digital Finance, Crypto Finance. 2016 : ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.