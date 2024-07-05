Job offer description :
As an intern you will participate among other things in the following tasks:
- Develop a complete climate- and biodiversity risk and footprint assessment of our investments in renewable energy and sustainable cities, using the tools at our disposal
- Work with our portfolio management teams in renewable energy and sustainable cities to develop a fit-for-purpose land monitoring methodology, suggesting focus metrics and data collection measures
- Support the further development of our fund-level strategies on climate and biodiversity
- Support the 2024 ESG data collection from our portfolio companies (e.g. structure ESG questionnaires, SaaS platform testing, and campaign launching)
- Support and suggest improvements on ESG reporting processes to our investors
Skill required :
- Curiosity, open mindedness, ability to work with a team
- Rigor, organizational skills
- Very good level in French and English (written and oral)
- Interest in and affinity with ESG and sustainability data and tools
Experience and training :
Previous internship experience in Private Equity, M&A, Corporate Finance, and Financial Audit with a focus on Data Management or Sustainability.
The position is opened for November 2024 for 6 months.
to apply
Please send your application via email (Resume + motivation letter) to the following email addresses with the object
ABOUT OMNES CAPITAL
Omnes is a leading European private equity firm dedicated to the energy transition and innovation.
With over €5.7 billion in assets under management, Omnes provides companies with the equity capital they need in order to grow. Its four core businesses are Renewable Energy, Resilient Cities, Deeptech Venture Capital and Co-investment.
Our 55+ employees are based in four offices in Paris, Bruxelles, Munich and Zurich.
Omnes is committed to sustainability and ESG. It is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and has a Gender Equality index of 82 points (2022).
The Omnes Fondation funds initiatives in favour of children and youth, with a focus on health, education and professional integration.
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
