Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web 3 News

Internship offer - Omnes Capital : ESG & Sustainability - November 2024

The ESG & Sustainability team at Omnes Capital works with our investment teams across Renewable Energy, Sustainable Cities, Deeptech and Co-Invest, as well as directly with portfolio companies and partners to drive sustainability actions at the company- and fund-level.

The team is led by our Head of ESG & Sustainability who is supported by our ESG Data Analyst. The team is looking for an intern to start in November 2024.

Omnes Capital is a leading Private Equity manager in the energy transition with over €6.0bn of assets under management.


Job offer description :

Internship offer - Omnes Capital : ESG & Sustainability - November 2024
As an intern you will participate among other things in the following tasks:

  • Develop a complete climate- and biodiversity risk and footprint assessment of our investments in renewable energy and sustainable cities, using the tools at our disposal

  • Work with our portfolio management teams in renewable energy and sustainable cities to develop a fit-for-purpose land monitoring methodology, suggesting focus metrics and data collection measures

  • Support the further development of our fund-level strategies on climate and biodiversity

  • Support the 2024 ESG data collection from our portfolio companies (e.g. structure ESG questionnaires, SaaS platform testing, and campaign launching)

  • Support and suggest improvements on ESG reporting processes to our investors

Skill required :

  • Curiosity, open mindedness, ability to work with a team
  • Rigor, organizational skills
  • Very good level in French and English (written and oral)
  • Interest in and affinity with ESG and sustainability data and tools

Experience and training :

Previous internship experience in Private Equity, M&A, Corporate Finance, and Financial Audit with a focus on Data Management or Sustainability.

The position is opened for November 2024 for 6 months.

to apply

Please send your application via email (Resume + motivation letter) to the following email addresses with the object

“Internship application Omnes Capital – November 2024”

chiayen.lin@omnescapital.com

ABOUT OMNES CAPITAL

Omnes is a leading European private equity firm dedicated to the energy transition and innovation.
With over €5.7 billion in assets under management, Omnes provides companies with the equity capital they need in order to grow. Its four core businesses are Renewable Energy, Resilient Cities, Deeptech Venture Capital and Co-investment.
Our 55+ employees are based in four offices in Paris, Bruxelles, Munich and Zurich.
Omnes is committed to sustainability and ESG. It is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and has a Gender Equality index of 82 points (2022).
The Omnes Fondation funds initiatives in favour of children and youth, with a focus on health, education and professional integration.
Omnes Capital

A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Internship offer - Omnes Capital : ESG & Sustainability - November 2024
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Vendredi 5 Juillet 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Associate – non-financial Reporting & Performance – ESG & Impact – Paris

Senior en Evaluation - Paris (CDI)

Data Manager/Administrateur eFront - Fonds de PE - Paris

Manager TS - Généraliste Large Cap - Paris

Analyste – Valuation & Portfolio Monitoring / Dette privée

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Internship offer - Omnes Capital : ESG & Sustainability - November 2024

Kepler Cheuvreux - Internship - Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst - September 2024 - Paris

Portfolio Management Internship – Renewable Energy - September 2024

Analyste Private Equity (H/F) - Juillet 2024 - Paris

Stage Economiste / Financement de projet Bâtiment Bas Carbone - Paris - Juin 2024

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | Mayer Brown promeut Edouard Gergondet en qualité d’Associé

Nominations | RAISE Impact structure ses équipes et annonce deux nouvelles arrivées

Nomination | Le Cabinet BERSAY accueille Julie Molinié qui rejoint l’équipe Entreprises en difficulté et Restructuration en qualité d'Associée

Nomination | Lazard Frères Gestion annonce l'arrivée de Fabien Mahé qui rejoint le bureau lyonnais

Nominations | CMS Francis Lefebvre désigne son nouveau Directoire

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Portrait | Denis Barrier - L'Alchimiste de l'innovation

La fintech Shine sur le point de rejoindre le groupe danois, Ageras

Entretien | Michel de Rovira, Creadev. "Operating Partner ? C’est créer de la valeur pour l’investisseur comme pour l’entreprise, grâce à son expertise, son expérience et ses réseaux."

Entretien | Faustine Fleuret, Présidente de l'Adan "Notre but ? Faire de l’Europe la région mondiale du Web 3 avec la France en moteur"

"La dernière fraction de Bitcoin devrait être émise aux alentours de 2140", Claire Balva, VP Stratégie Deblock

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Société Générale-Forge et Circle : leurs stablecoins, premiers MiCA compatibles

Portrait | Denis Barrier - L'Alchimiste de l'innovation

Bitstamp, ses stablecoins à l'amende avant la conformité avec MiCA ?

EPI Company - wero : le wallet digital lancé en Allemagne avant...

Euro numérique : la Banque de France et la Banque Centrale du Luxembourg publient les résultats du projet Venus

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | AI for Banking & financial services
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.