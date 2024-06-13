Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Kepler Cheuvreux - Internship - Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst - September 2024 - Paris

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company. The group leverages its research expertise in the following business lines:equities, debt and derivatives,investment solutions and corporate finance.

As part of our strategy to strengthen our French M&A platform, the Kepler Corporate Finance team is seeking ambitious and entrepreneurial-driven young professionals to join our adventure.


YOUR TASKS

As a member of the M&A team, you will participate in all aspects of the origination and execution of transactions :

  • Researching and analysing company and industry data
  • Preparing lists of potential targets or investors
  • Performing financial modelling and company valuations
  • Drafting client presentations and transaction materials
  • Assisting in the execution of deals

YOUR PROFILE AND SKILLS

The candidate should meet the following requirements :

  • Student in Grande Ecole or Masters programs ;
  • Fluent spoken and written French and English ;
  • Highly motivated, hardworking, and able to meet deadlines ;
  • Dynamic and enthusiastic team player willing to work within an entrepreneurial team ;
  • Advanced IT/Office skills (Excel, PowerPoint) ;
  • Strong analytical and numerical skills ;
  • Previous internship in relevant connected fields (M&A, PE, TS, audit,strategy consulting)will be valued.

RECRUITMENT PROCESS

Between 2 and 3 rounds of interviews: both fit and technical questions You will need a flexible and creative approach in order to flourish in our international environment and succeed with our diverse client base. If you possess these qualities and would like to be part of Kepler Cheuvreux’s story, then come and join us!

Please note that Kepler Cheuvreux promotes equal opportunity. All applications will be given due consideration.

DETAILS

  • Role : Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst Intern
  • Department : Kepler Corporate Finance
  • Duration : 6 months
  • Start Date : September 2024
  • Location : Paris
  • Salary : As per Kepler Cheuvreux’ s policy

to apply


about KEPLER CHEUVREUX

The Corporate Finance division specialises in advisory and financial services to companies, investment funds and family offices. The team consists in 40 professionals located in Paris, Geneva, Frankfurt, and Zurich.

Kepler Cheuvreux / Key Figures:

  • 1st independent European equity broker ;
  • €2bn of equities traded on average daily ;
  • 1st equity research coverage in Continental Europe ;
  • 1st country research (Institutional Investor 2022) ;
  • 13 major financial centres in Europe and the US ;
  • 600 employees ;
  • 1,300 institutional clients.

Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux - Internship - Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst - September 2024 - Paris
