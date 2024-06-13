Kepler Cheuvreux - Internship - Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst - September 2024 - Paris

YOUR TASKS
As a member of the M&A team, you will participate in all aspects of the origination and execution of transactions :
- Researching and analysing company and industry data
- Preparing lists of potential targets or investors
- Performing financial modelling and company valuations
- Drafting client presentations and transaction materials
- Assisting in the execution of deals
YOUR PROFILE AND SKILLS
The candidate should meet the following requirements :
- Student in Grande Ecole or Masters programs ;
- Fluent spoken and written French and English ;
- Highly motivated, hardworking, and able to meet deadlines ;
- Dynamic and enthusiastic team player willing to work within an entrepreneurial team ;
- Advanced IT/Office skills (Excel, PowerPoint) ;
- Strong analytical and numerical skills ;
- Previous internship in relevant connected fields (M&A, PE, TS, audit,strategy consulting)will be valued.
RECRUITMENT PROCESS
Between 2 and 3 rounds of interviews: both fit and technical questions You will need a flexible and creative approach in order to flourish in our international environment and succeed with our diverse client base. If you possess these qualities and would like to be part of Kepler Cheuvreux’s story, then come and join us!
Please note that Kepler Cheuvreux promotes equal opportunity. All applications will be given due consideration.
Please note that Kepler Cheuvreux promotes equal opportunity. All applications will be given due consideration.
DETAILS
- Role : Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst Intern
- Department : Kepler Corporate Finance
- Duration : 6 months
- Start Date : September 2024
- Location : Paris
- Salary : As per Kepler Cheuvreux’ s policy
to apply
about KEPLER CHEUVREUX
Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company. The group leverages its research expertise in the following business lines:equities, debt and derivatives,investment solutions and corporate finance.
The Corporate Finance division specialises in advisory and financial services to companies, investment funds and family offices. The team consists in 40 professionals located in Paris, Geneva, Frankfurt, and Zurich.
Kepler Cheuvreux / Key Figures:
Kepler Cheuvreux
The Corporate Finance division specialises in advisory and financial services to companies, investment funds and family offices. The team consists in 40 professionals located in Paris, Geneva, Frankfurt, and Zurich.
Kepler Cheuvreux / Key Figures:
- 1st independent European equity broker ;
- €2bn of equities traded on average daily ;
- 1st equity research coverage in Continental Europe ;
- 1st country research (Institutional Investor 2022) ;
- 13 major financial centres in Europe and the US ;
- 600 employees ;
- 1,300 institutional clients.
Kepler Cheuvreux
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles
-
Associate – non-financial Reporting & Performance – ESG & Impact – Paris
-
France Fintech intègre Financement Participatif France
-
Nomination | Ingenico annonce l'arrivée de Jonathan Locke en tant que nouveau Directeur Financier
-
Alma et Stripe s’associent pour offrir aux marchands un nouveau levier de croissance
-
Bitget s'associe à Sumsub pour améliorer la vérification KYC alimentée par l'IA afin de lutter contre les crimes deepfake