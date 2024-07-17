MAYA Private Capital Investments - Intern - Investor Relations - Geneva

Job Description :
The Investor Relations intern's activities will revolve around existing and new projects, with a particular but not limited focus on real estate and hospitality-related opportunities.
Investor Relations management
Back-office
- Contact new FO prospects across regions
- Assist Investor Relations team in communication to investors
- Realisation of marketing materials to prospective investors and other counterparts (information memorandum, quarterly report, corporate brochure, …)
- Paralegal drafting and communication (NDAs and other agreements)
- Support in back office management including managing relations with the various banks (bond underwriting, interest payments, etc.)
- Maintenance of business development tools including but not limited to salesforce CRM maintenance
Qualifications :
- Master’s degree student in finance, management, economics field
- Basic knowledge of financial markets and real estate
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Proficiency in MS Excel, Powerpoint
- Rigor, organization and attention to detail
to apply :
About Maya
More than 10 years ago, in 2013 Maya began its journey at the heart of Europe in Geneva, Switzerland as an investment advisory boutique. With a wide range of opportunities, the firm gradually positioned itself as a pure player and go-to advisor in the real estate sector.
Since inception, Maya has arranged dozens of transactions arranging over EUR4 billion in financings for its clients. Maya has acquired deep expertise for financing solutions across the capital structure (preferred equity, mezzanine, senior, unitranche) with transactions realised across the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland and Spain.
In a drive to offer bespoke financing solutions Maya created an investment vehicle with systematic underwriting from large family offices and institutional funds, historically overseen by larger size Private Equity and Private Credit funds. The transition into direct investments was driven by a vision to offer more comprehensive financial solutions, combining advisory strengths with active investment initiatives
Maya is today a real estate and hospitality focused investment firm, that thrives on three values: Preserve, Adapt and Succeed. Maya’s activities: special situations direct lending from structuration to distribution, advisory and equity new ventures.
Maya
Maya
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners
