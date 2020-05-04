Waiting for Godot… Bitcoin’s halving

Based on Bitcoin’s historical data, prior and after its halvings, we can only speculate how Bitcoin’s price could potentially behave, as a result of its third halving.



It’s important to understand that with each halving, there were different circumstances in play. With the first halving, no one had any real idea what to expect. The second time, the rise of Ethereum and Initial Coin Offerings was a new factor that didn't exist in 2012.



This time around, there is much more going on, beyond cryptocurrencies. In the last two months, the COVID-19 crisis has dramatically changed the global financial landscape. We are going through one of those major economic events, that most of us in crypto have been waiting for.



But, we are not ready to fully capitalize on the opportunity today. We are still in the minimum viable product mode. We can understand this, when you look at the products available in the market. Most crypto wallets and exchanges are not very user friendly. The majority of the general public is not ready yet. It does not understand why it needs something Bitcoin.



In March we saw prices drop on "Black Thursday", almost in perfect correlation to the stock markets. We don’t want crypto to be follow the financial markets. If the financial markets are falling, we would hope that crypto is going up, similar to gold.



Most people still have blind faith in the existing system. While the stock markets have recovered, they are imaginary at this point. Central banks are printing money like it's going out of style and the confidence in the markets being real and rational is completely gone. We are experiencing economic collapse, something similar to the great depression, yet we are just slightly off from all-time market highs. Artificially inflating and pumping markets may protect them in the short-term, but when they correct it will be much more painful.



This virus could be a great awakening, that increases the consciousness of humanity on many levels. Now more than ever, Bitcoin is relevant to the global economy. But more work needs to be done. Crypto is not as far along as it should be or as we hoped it would be by now.



As we enter the fourth phase, we are stating to see more use cases. We are starting to see Bitcoin as a store of value, decentralized finance, crypto lending and we are starting to see the idea of holding crypto and receiving a yield from it, a fixed income return. While all of this is a big deal, the world has shown us that it's not quite ready for Bitcoin. While, decentralized finance is going to help crypto go mainstream, the crypto industry needs to focus on building new and better products and services.



I am still very bullish in Bitcoin. I am still very bullish on cryptocurrencies. I am still very bullish on blockchain. The COVID-19 crisis could lead to an increase in the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. With half of the world’s population in lockdown, blockchain technology could become a solution on how to digitize value transfers, in a secure way over the internet.



This is an opportunity to restart, a gateway between one world and the next. But, mainstream adoption will depend on the ecosystem building better bridges and on-ramps, that enable people to manage cryptocurrencies with ease... and not just because Godot showed up.