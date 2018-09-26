The Malta Blockchain Summit edging closer!

articles liés
-
1 ère édition du Salon Blockchain 28 les 21 et 22 novembre 2018 à la Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie de Chartres
-
Blockspot Conference Europe returns to Lisbon for its second edition
-
November 7-8, St. Petersburg will host the 2nd annual international forum on blockchain, cryptocurrency and mining - Blockchain Life 2018.
-
Convention USF 2018 – les 10 & 11 octobre à Lyon « La donnée au cœur des nouveaux usages »
-
On 9 November, 2018 Lisbon, Portugal will host NEXT BLOCK Conference “Evolution Of Property”
From the 1 st to 2 nd November, over 5000 delegates, hundreds of investors, 100 speakers and 300 sponsors and exhibitors will converge on the Blockchain Island for premier networking opportunities and of-the-minute conferences.
With a sold out floor plan, global influencers in the block sphere will be in their element. The opportunity to debate the potential applications of blockchain and forge lasting connections reflects the pivotal role this island has established as the first regulated jurisdiction for crypto exchanges and blockchain application developers.
The summit will host four topical conferences covering the field’s regulation and investment, marketing and affiliation, fintech, tokenomics and cryptocurrencies, and blockchain for developers.
Delegates can also expect a line up of high-profile speakers, with blockchain Co-Inventor W. Scott Stornetta and the innovative John McAfee leading the pack. Also lending prestige to the event is the Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, who will inaugurate the regulatory conference.
The summit promises excitement for developers - an enticing €50k Hackathon prize is up for grabs and has already lured more than 250 registered teams, and individual developers to the Blockchain Island event.
An ICO Pitch is also on the books and has generated excitement amongst start-ups looking to gain a foothold in the industry.
Blockchain developers and affiliates gain free entry to the Malta Blockchain Summit, whilst those
needing tickets still have a window of opportunity before ticket prices triple on October 1st.
With just weeks to go, the Malta Blockchain Summit is already on its way to filling its promise to becoming a landmark event in the global blockchain calendar.
For more info visit www.maltablockchainsummit.com.maltablockchainsummit.com
With a sold out floor plan, global influencers in the block sphere will be in their element. The opportunity to debate the potential applications of blockchain and forge lasting connections reflects the pivotal role this island has established as the first regulated jurisdiction for crypto exchanges and blockchain application developers.
The summit will host four topical conferences covering the field’s regulation and investment, marketing and affiliation, fintech, tokenomics and cryptocurrencies, and blockchain for developers.
Delegates can also expect a line up of high-profile speakers, with blockchain Co-Inventor W. Scott Stornetta and the innovative John McAfee leading the pack. Also lending prestige to the event is the Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, who will inaugurate the regulatory conference.
The summit promises excitement for developers - an enticing €50k Hackathon prize is up for grabs and has already lured more than 250 registered teams, and individual developers to the Blockchain Island event.
An ICO Pitch is also on the books and has generated excitement amongst start-ups looking to gain a foothold in the industry.
Blockchain developers and affiliates gain free entry to the Malta Blockchain Summit, whilst those
needing tickets still have a window of opportunity before ticket prices triple on October 1st.
With just weeks to go, the Malta Blockchain Summit is already on its way to filling its promise to becoming a landmark event in the global blockchain calendar.
For more info visit www.maltablockchainsummit.com.maltablockchainsummit.com
Finyear - Daily News
Lisez gratuitement :
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier