Russia Blockchain Summit 2018 - Moscow, 23rd-24th August’18

For the same, GBF is hosting ASEAN Blockchain Summit [ABS] 2018- GBF's Flagship Cluster Event for ASEAN Region including Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong as part of World Blockchain Summit 2018.
RUSSIA BLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT 2018 HIGHLIGHTS - www.gbf.world/rbs
1. Key Note Sessions
2. Fire Side Chat & Panel Discussions
3. Use Cases: Demonstrations
4. Blockchain Project Launch
5. Business Plan Competition
6. Government Meet & Deliberations
7. Networking Luncheon
8. Recognition & Awards Experience Zone - Startups
9. Paper Presentations Expert Sessions & Workshops
10. Blockchain Meet 20+ Sectors
11. Blockchain Academia Meet
12. Investors Meet
13. Dinner & Cocktail
14. ICO & Product Launch
15. Future of Tokenomy
INDUSTRIES REPRESENTED AT KBS 2018
1. Aviation
2. Govtech
3. Telecom
4. Education
5. Healthtech
6. Banking Financial Oil and Gas
7. Services and Insurance
8. Travel & Tourism
9. Supply Chain
10. Fintech Public Distribution
11. Logistics
12. Infrastructure & Real Estate
13. Shipping
14. ... And Many More
About GBF: www.gbf.world
GBF is a leading Non-for-Profit social impact organization established with the global vision to build a strong sustainable Blockchain, DLT & tokenomic community through international cooperation. We are delighted to inform you that World Blockchain Summit 2018 being our spearhead initiative, we are officially organizing World Blockchain Summit 2018 from 1st to 5th October 2018 in India.
