OKChain Goes Open-source while OKB Keeps Expanding its Ecosystem


The latest Ecosystem Report of OKB, the global utility token adopted by OKEx (www.okex.com), for April 2020 was released by the OKB team on May 13. During April, OKB expanded 4 new ecosystem partners, involving gaming, decentralized exchange, public chain service and hardware wallet, while the new function "Convert Small Balances to OKB" was launched on OKEx as well.



The report also mentioned the latest progress of OKChain. Only two months after the launch of its testnet, OKChain achieved 100% open-source in April and pioneered the concept of a business alliance. As of today, the first batch of ecological partners has been assembled, including public chain, wallet, explorer, mining pool, and others.

OKB launched several community campaigns, including a 2-year anniversary to offer a 2 million USD-equivalent OKB in total for sale at a 20% discount.

OKChain activated the vitality of OKB

OKChain is the commercial public chain developed by OKEx which went open-source on April 16. The cross-chain technology allows OKChain for seamless integration with various mainstream public chains, such as Cosmos, BTC, and ETH, etc. Adopting the concept of "OpenDEX" concept", OKChain provides a high degree of autonomy to participating nodes, enabling node runners to develop DEX and dApp or decide which cryptocurrencies and trading pairs to list in a permissionless way. Besides, OKChain also became the first to allow all DEXs to operate on a peer-to-peer blockchain network.

OKB continues to expand its ecosystem

In April, OKEx launched the "Convert Small Balances to OKB", which allows users to swap their small amount of assets (less than 0.001 BTC) into their OKB accounts.

Apart from that, OKB reached cooperation with 4 new ecosystem partners on-board, including BetProtocol, well-known underlying protocol provider for blockchain games, WhaleEx, one of the world's largest decentralized trading platforms, Dappbirds, to support public chain development, wallet services, Dapp chain reissue, Defi, Dex, et and Ellipal, a new generation crypto hardware wallet.

About OKEx
The world's largest and most diverse cryptocurrency marketplace, OKEx is where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities, and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading, including futures, perpetual swap, and options, of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors great flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations

This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.


Vendredi 15 Mai 2020
