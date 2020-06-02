articles liés
L’inventeur du Bitcoin est-il toujours vivant ? Voici la question que la communauté crypto s’est posée cette semaine après que 50 BTC minés en 2009 lors du premier mois d’existence de Bitcoin, aient été déplacés la semaine dernière.
Cette nouvelle ne semble néanmoins pas avoir impactée la confiance des investisseurs pour cet instrument, le prix du Bitcoin évoluant entre 9 000 et 10 000 $ depuis maintenant plusieurs semaines.
Pour rappel, Satoshi Nakamoto est le pseudonyme de la personne ou du groupe de personnes étant à l’origine de la création de Bitcoin. Mais voilà, jusqu’à aujourd’hui, personne ne sait vraiment qui se cache derrière cette identité.
Le mystère plane toujours alors que certaines personnes se revendiquent en être l'inventeur depuis quelques années comme l'entrepreneur australien Craig Wright, récemment discrédité.
Mais alors qui est Satoshi Nakamoto ?
Les spéculations vont bon train dans l'univers des cryptomonnaies et certains profils d'informaticiens et cyberpunks comme Hal Finney, Philip Zimmermann, Adam Back, Nick Szabo, Wei Dei ou encore Gavin Andresen pourraient bien se cacher derrière cet alias.
Satoshi Nakamoto aurait-il décidé de ne pas révéler son existence pour ne pas devenir une cible privilégiée des gouvernements ? Ou serait-il mort depuis maintenant plusieurs années ?
Même si le doute persiste dans la communauté crypto et que personne ne sait qui est Satoshi Nakamoto, avec l’évolution des crypto-monnaies et l’entrée des régulateurs, cette technologie n’a plus rien à voir avec les promesses faites il y a plus de 10 ans. Le Bitcoin a été inventé pour permettre aux personnes d’échanger librement sans tiers centralisé. Mais depuis le Halving, le taux de hachage est en chute libre et la crypto-monnaie commence à devenir de plus en plus centralisée par le biais de certains acteurs déjà bien capitalisés. Par exemple, Grayscale s’est accaparé 1/3 de tous les bitcoins (BTC) minés ces derniers mois et seulement 3 sociétés de minage contrôlent plus de 50% du réseau Bitcoin !
S'il est encore de ce monde, la nouvelle direction institutionnelle et centralisée que le Bitcoin est entrain de prendre pourrait donc pousser Satoshi Nakamoto à enfin se dévoiler !
David Derhy, analyste cryptomonnaie chez eToro
