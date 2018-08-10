Keynote Brings the World Blockchain Forum to London

articles liés
-
Crypto Currency Expo Marks 1st Year Anniversary
-
TEAMZ Blockchain Summit September 28th and 29th, An Exclusive Blockchain Event For Innovative Projects And Key Participants in Tokyo.
-
Tracy Leparulo’s Untraceable Introduces Blockchain Futurist Conference
-
The Top 5 Blockchain Conferences To Attend In 2018
-
Block Hedge Brings You MENA’s Mega Blockchain Event in Bahrain
Keynote is excited to announce the program agenda for their next endeavour, the world’s largest two-day blockchain coming to London this September. The conference will feature a star-studded lineup of over 100 world class presenters including a special fireside chat with influencers who have been part of some of the largest ICOs to date. The focus is on blockchain technology; specifically investments, successful past and future ICOs within the industry, legal implications and regulations, and how decentralization is disrupting the banking industry.
The World Blockchain Forum serves as a learning guide for, not only the technical tools of investing such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also as a stepping stone to wise investing. The conference will showcase the latest innovations in the blockchain industry, and curate conversations between the world’s leading pioneers and experts about the promise and future of blockchain.
Confirmed Speakers Include :
● David Chaum | Rise of Crypto
● Jack Gavigan | Open, Permissionless, Zero Knowledge Cryptography
● Josh Halferty | One Exchange. All of Crypto. Decentralised.
● Vanessa Grellet | Blockchain for Social Impact
● Marjan Delatinne | Ripple Solving Global Payments
● Jo Jo Hubbard | Blockchain & the Energy Transition
● Jason King | Securing the Future of Blockchain
● Sang Lee | The Tokenization of Asset Management
● Jeff Berwick | The Dollar Vigilante
● Veronica McGregor | Regulation Panel
A full list of confirmed speakers and the agenda can be found here.
As part of the World Blockchain Forum London Keynote is thrilled to announce the launch of a new $6 million fund dedicated to supporting diversity and inclusion in the blockchain industry. The Keynote fund will ensure people from all fields are invited to play an active role in the development and evolution of the expanding industry.
Keynote’s founder and CEO, Moe Levin, commented:
“Digital currencies and blockchain, are intended to be democratizing and equalising. Blockchain and cryptocurrency industries are looking to create work opportunities in a number of fields, and it’s really important the industry is representative of the global population. Diversity is the basis for collective achievement, and we therefore need more people to join the blockchain conversation.”
Keynote is committed to providing a platform that will support and showcase diverse projects and innovations, to ensure everyone is given an equal voice and opportunity to participate and succeed. The $6 million dollar fund will be officially launched at this year’s World Blockchain Forum in London where Keynote will share their vision for the future of the blockchain industry, how diversity and inclusion are vital to its success, and the initiatives they will be driving to support diversity and inclusion in 2018.
The World Blockchain Forum London runs from 3-5 September 2018 and tickets are available at london.keynote.ae/tickets.
About Keynote
Keynote was launched in 2012 by blockchain strategist Moe Levin. Further information and details about
Keynote and the event can be found at: london.keynote.ae
The World Blockchain Forum serves as a learning guide for, not only the technical tools of investing such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also as a stepping stone to wise investing. The conference will showcase the latest innovations in the blockchain industry, and curate conversations between the world’s leading pioneers and experts about the promise and future of blockchain.
Confirmed Speakers Include :
● David Chaum | Rise of Crypto
● Jack Gavigan | Open, Permissionless, Zero Knowledge Cryptography
● Josh Halferty | One Exchange. All of Crypto. Decentralised.
● Vanessa Grellet | Blockchain for Social Impact
● Marjan Delatinne | Ripple Solving Global Payments
● Jo Jo Hubbard | Blockchain & the Energy Transition
● Jason King | Securing the Future of Blockchain
● Sang Lee | The Tokenization of Asset Management
● Jeff Berwick | The Dollar Vigilante
● Veronica McGregor | Regulation Panel
A full list of confirmed speakers and the agenda can be found here.
As part of the World Blockchain Forum London Keynote is thrilled to announce the launch of a new $6 million fund dedicated to supporting diversity and inclusion in the blockchain industry. The Keynote fund will ensure people from all fields are invited to play an active role in the development and evolution of the expanding industry.
Keynote’s founder and CEO, Moe Levin, commented:
“Digital currencies and blockchain, are intended to be democratizing and equalising. Blockchain and cryptocurrency industries are looking to create work opportunities in a number of fields, and it’s really important the industry is representative of the global population. Diversity is the basis for collective achievement, and we therefore need more people to join the blockchain conversation.”
Keynote is committed to providing a platform that will support and showcase diverse projects and innovations, to ensure everyone is given an equal voice and opportunity to participate and succeed. The $6 million dollar fund will be officially launched at this year’s World Blockchain Forum in London where Keynote will share their vision for the future of the blockchain industry, how diversity and inclusion are vital to its success, and the initiatives they will be driving to support diversity and inclusion in 2018.
The World Blockchain Forum London runs from 3-5 September 2018 and tickets are available at london.keynote.ae/tickets.
About Keynote
Keynote was launched in 2012 by blockchain strategist Moe Levin. Further information and details about
Keynote and the event can be found at: london.keynote.ae
Finyear - Daily News
Lisez gratuitement :
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier