Global Digital Exchange, Gate.io Partners Hacken To Boost Its Fund Security Mechanism

Gate.io will closely work with Hacken to get the Crypto Exchange Ranks (CER) certificate; CER certification is a complex multi-factor scoring platform for cryptocurrency exchanges. CER analyses exchanges according to cybersecurity and wallet balance. As a result, the certification boosts an exchange’s credibility and trustworthiness in the user community.



“Gate.io has always been extremely focused on user security and we already have multiple mechanisms to ensure strong security of the funds and the user data such as ensuring user account security, device protection, in-house cybersecurity team, etc. We are pleased to announce that we have partnered with Hacken to provide a more secure trading experience to our users and in the process achieve the CER certification program that will further strengthen our security protocols,” said Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io.



Hacken will support Gate.io throughout the process of the CER program; this includes performing due diligence of cybersecurity policies on the Gate.io platform and reviewing its internal crypto exchange cybersecurity policies and external penetration test reports. Additionally, the company will also perform cybersecurity assessments for possible shortcomings in the security of the exchange and provide a detailed report, including cybersecurity web & mobile penetration testing to identify the areas of improvements.



Gate.io revealed that it will also get listed on HackenProof, a SaaS-based platform for bug reporting, mediation services, a pre-existing talent pool, and support services to assist with the bug bounty management and communication process. Once the auditing process is over, Gate.io will receive the CER certification from Hacken.



According to a report by CipherTrace, $4.26 billion in total has been stolen from cryptocurrency exchanges, investors, and users in 2019 as a result of thefts by hackers. In fact, worldwide spending on blockchain is expected to hit USD 11.7 billion by 2022, according to another report.

More and more companies in the blockchain industry are now realizing the need for better cybersecurity to safeguard their funds and improvements in asset security will lead to greater adoption, scalability, reliability, and trust in the community, enabling further innovation and disruptive opportunities in the financial domain.



About Gate.io

Gate.io is a global blockchain asset exchange platform established in 2013 and developed fully in-house. Gate.io enables blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 200 of the leading crypto currencies. Recognising the importance of blockchain security, Gate.io sets itself apart by prioritising security and experience, providing users with quick and easy access to assets, at a time and place to suit them.



About Hacken

Hacken Cybersecurity is one of the top enterprise-level cybersecurity consulting companies in blockchain and cryptocurrency domain. Hacken Cybersecurity works with enterprises and businesses to provide consulting service on cybersecurity and protection, and has delivered cybersecurity solutions to more than 50 digital assets projects and over 200 corporate clients, including the US Department of Justice and AirAsia. Hacken’s CER program is the authoritative certification program for cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken is the largest European smart contract auditing company serving clients all over the world. Hacken portfolio comprises smart contracts covering various platforms including Ethereum, EOS, Tezos etc.



Recently, Hacken, through their affiliate HackenAI, has released their first all-in-one consumer facing personal cybersecurity app. Available for download on the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store, the app revolutionizes the personal cybersecurity industry by offering users a powerful assistant on all things cybersecurity. The app’s signature DarkNet Monitoring service reveals past and current security breaches of the user while the innovative Cyber Bootcamp educational module equips the user with the latest best practices and safety awareness on cybersecurity.



Gate.io



