FEI Accounting Change for Finance Leaders Conference to Address Critical Regulatory Changes, Blockchain and Lease Accounting

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, today opened registration for the 2018 Accounting Change for Finance Leaders Conference. The event will be held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. The conference kicks off on June 18th with a cocktail reception followed by a full day of content on June 19th.. Attendees are eligible to receive up to 8 CPE credits to meet NASBA Standards requirements. For full agenda details and to register, visit http://www.financialexecutives.org/acct2018.



Financial executives from across the country are expected to attend this year’s conference to gain insight into regulatory changes affecting their day-to-day responsibilities from lease accounting to tax reform. Sessions will cover updates from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Accounting professionals and preparers will walk away with a deeper understanding of the rapidly changing landscape and how to employ technology to meet the challenge.



Sessions include:

- Leases Update: Many companies still face implementation challenges and panelists will share their transition considerations, system readiness, manual workarounds and more.

- Leases – System Solutions: Technologies aiding in adoption of the new leases standard are explored.

- Post Implementation 606: Panelists share issues and opportunities emerging from adoption of the ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers regulation.

- Tax Reform Implications for Financial Executives: The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs act poses the most significant change to US tax law in 30 years. The legislation’s impact is discussed.

- Cryptocurrency Craze: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash, and other cryptocurrencies are bringing forth new rules and reporting regulations—which are raised for consideration during this session.

- ICFR Update: Effective internal controls over financial reporting are increasingly more important. ICFR considerations for efficient implementation of new accounting standards are laid out.



“FEI continues to gather some of the most experienced financial professionals able to help executives work with accounting changes,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI. “This year’s Accounting Change for Finance Leaders Conference is no exception. We’re privileged to have access to the individuals best equipped to explore and train on standards and regulations that, if not implemented properly, can be extremely detrimental to a company’s financial health and overall success.”



Experts serving as presenters and panelists hail from CoStar Real Estate Manager, Crowe Horwath, Ernst & Young, Financial Reporting Advisors, GrantThornton, KPMG, LeaseAccelerator, LeaseQuery, RGP, and Visual Lease. Details on the Conference speakers can be found here.



