Eurazeo - Internship - Direct Transactions (M/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris

Mission description
As an intern your role will be part of Eurazeo’s dynamic Investor Relations– Direct Transactions team, meaning you will have to support the company’s efforts in executing the investor relations and fundraising for co-investments, secondaries transactions and other structured solutions.
You will contribute to various key projects by working closely with senior team members, as:
This is a great opportunity to develop a deep understanding of the private equity industry.
- Assisting in the preparation of campaigns for primaries, secondaries and co-investments across the different Eurazeo investment strategies
- Preparing market overviews and research
- Preparing several marketing materials (teasers, pitch …)
- Contributing to the CRM system and coordinating IR reporting and related materials for internal tracking purposes
Key Success Factors
- 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business / Engineering School
- At least 6 months of experience
- Excellent level of English
- Corporate Finance Basics
- Detailed oriented
- Reliability
- Curiosity and initiative
- Autonomy and multi-tasking
- Integrity and team spirit
- Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word), CRM (Salesforce) and databases (Preqin, MergerMarkets, Pitchbook)
details
- Team: Investor Relations – Direct Transactions
- Job Title: Internship
- Position Location :66 Rue Pierre Charron,75008 Paris
- Start Date: January 2025
to apply
about Eurazeo :
Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €35 billion in assets under management, including c.€25 billion from third parties, invested in 600+ companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 360 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
Eurazeo has offices in London, New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan and Madrid.
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
