Eurazeo - Internship - Direct Transactions (M/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €35 billion in assets under management, including c.€25 billion from third parties, invested in 600+ companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 360 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.Eurazeo has offices in London, New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan and Madrid.