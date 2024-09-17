Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Eurazeo - Internship - Direct Transactions (M/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group with €35.2bn in diversified assets under management, including €24bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.

The Group supports around 600 companies, leveraging the commitment of its over 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.


Mission description

As an intern your role will be part of Eurazeo’s dynamic Investor Relations– Direct Transactions team, meaning you will have to support the company’s efforts in executing the investor relations and fundraising for co-investments, secondaries transactions and other structured solutions.
You will contribute to various key projects by working closely with senior team members, as:

  • Assisting in the preparation of campaigns for primaries, secondaries and co-investments across the different Eurazeo investment strategies
  • Preparing market overviews and research
  • Preparing several marketing materials (teasers, pitch …)
  • Contributing to the CRM system and coordinating IR reporting and related materials for internal tracking purposes

This is a great opportunity to develop a deep understanding of the private equity industry.

Key Success Factors

  • 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business / Engineering School
  • At least 6 months of experience
  • Excellent level of English
  • Corporate Finance Basics
  • Detailed oriented
  • Reliability
  • Curiosity and initiative
  • Autonomy and multi-tasking
  • Integrity and team spirit
  • Microsoft Office tools (Excel / Powerpoint / Word), CRM (Salesforce) and databases (Preqin, MergerMarkets, Pitchbook)

details

  • Team: Investor Relations – Direct Transactions
  • Job Title: Internship
  • Position Location :66 Rue Pierre Charron,75008 Paris
  • Start Date: January 2025

to apply

Please submit your CV to recrutementstage@eurazeo.com

about Eurazeo :

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €35 billion in assets under management, including c.€25 billion from third parties, invested in 600+ companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 360 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in London, New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan and Madrid.

Eurazeo

Eurazeo - Internship - Direct Transactions (M/F) - Jan 2025 - Paris
