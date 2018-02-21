Canada | CFO Moves – week ending February 16, 2018

Shaw Communications Inc. [CALGARY] (TSX: SJR.B, NYSE: SJR) announced that current Chief Financial Officer Vito Culmone will be leaving the organization effective May 4, 2018, and that Trevor English will be assuming the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer. Mr. English has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility within the Finance organization and played a key leadership role with respect to Shaw’s significant corporate development activities, including the acquisition of CanWest (2010), ViaWest (2014), Wind Mobile (2016) and Quebecor spectrum (2017); and the disposition of Shaw Media (2016) and ViaWest (2017). Prior to joining Shaw, Mr. English held various positions in the investment banking industry in both Canada and England.



Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX: TPK) announced that Sherry Tryssenaar, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, is retiring effective May 31, 2018. Ms. Tryssenaar joined Ten Peaks' predecessor entity, Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Income Fund, as Chief Financial Officer in March 2009.



Goodfood Market Corp. [MONTREAL] (TSX: FOOD) announced that Philippe Adam will be joining the Goodfood team as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer effective March 23, 2018. Philippe has been a principal at Champlain Financial Corporation, a Canadian private equity firm, since 2013 where he led many buyout transactions and acted as a board member of several portfolio companies. From 2013 to 2016, he was the CFO of Garda Background Screening Solutions. Phillipe was an investment banker with National Bank Financial and was as a director in their corporate financing group, covering both public and private companies. Prior to that, he worked for several years at Deloitte LLP and at a Canadian investment fund.



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [VANCOUVER and WARMINSTER, Pa.] (NASDAQ: ABUS) announced that Bruce Cousins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the Company but will remain available on a consulting basis. Koert VandenEnden, Arbutus' Vice President of Finance, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Leonovus Inc. [OTTAWA] (TSX-V: LTV) announced that Christopher Benk has joined as VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Chris has worked in a variety of industries with companies such as NAV CANADA, New Millennium Iron Corp., Merck, CGI Group and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.



Portag3 Ventures [TORONTO] announced the appointment of Stephan Klee as Chief Financial Officer. Klee has 15 years of experience as a CFO and Chief of Staff at various companies in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. He joins Portag3 after serving as CFO of Zenbanx Holding, Inc. and remaining in an Executive capacity after its merger with SoFi, Inc.



Blockchain Power Trust [TORONTO] (TSX-V: BPWR.UN) announced that Mike Murphy has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Trust effective as of March 6, 2018, to pursue other opportunities.



Bear Creek Mining Corporation [Vancouver] (TSX-V: BCM) announced that Paul Tweddle has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 1, 2018. Tweddle was at Rio Alto Mining as its VP of Finance and Commercial. Prior to working in the mining sector, Paul was the Global Macro Strategist at Dunheath Capital. He has also worked as a physical base and precious metals trader, a risk manager at a copper semi manufacturer, and a trader of futures and options on both precious and base metals. Most recently he served as CFO for Oben Holding Group. Tweddle replaces Steven Krause who was CFO since 2012.



Oronova Energy Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX.V: ONV) announced that Joanna Vastardis has been appointed CFO.