Ambassador Susan Rice to Join the Feedzai Financial Crime and Technology Summit, Speaking On Security And Global Policy

AMB. Susan rice, united states national security advisor (2013-2017) under President Obama, and U.S. ambassador to the united nations (2009-2013), will be interviewed by Feedzai CEO Nuno Sebastiao on the main stage at money20/20 Europe, June 3.



Amsterdam – Feedzai, the market leader in using AI to fight financial crime, is launching the Financial Crime and Technology Summit in partnership with Money20/20 Europe, which will take place at the RAI convention center in Amsterdam on June 3rd. Industry leaders from prominent companies, including Citi, BioCatch, Feedzai, and more will present hands-on material to Summit attendees to help spread best practices around defending companies from security issues and financial crime attacks.



Ambassador Susan Rice, who was responsible for much of the global security policies during the President Obama administration, will be interviewed on Money20/20’s main stage by Feedzai CEO Nuno Sebastiao. The session, titled “Banking on security: Global affairs, and the age of reputation crisis” will feature Ambassador Rice’s insights on international security and policy, while Sebastiao relates those insights to the need for the financial institutions in attendance to invest in their fight against financial crime.



“As National Security Advisor and Ambassador, I’ve spent my career working to advance global security and prosperity – two inextricably linked goals,” said Ambassador Rice. “I know how imperative it is that we engage the private sector in solving some of the most intractable problems of our time.”



“Financial crime is now one of the most important concerns for CEOs and regulators after so many highly public breaches and bad practices in the last few years,” said Nuno Sebastiao, Feedzai CEO and co-founder. “We also know this kind of crime leads to serious human rights campaigns and international security issues like human trafficking and terrorist financing, so we are proud to have Ambassador Rice join us at the Summit as we work to solve these serious issues.”



Following the main stage presentation, Summit attendees will have access to an exclusive area for the remainder of the Summit and take part in stage content, breakout workshops run by leaders at Citi, BioCatch, DataRobot, PaySafe, and other companies, and then end with an exclusive reception with Ambassador Rice. The workshops will include topics around technology like machine learning, trends within fraud and AML, and tangible tools to fight financial crime.



The Financial Crime and Technology Summit is part of Feedzai Frontiers, a global speaker series that brings thought leaders and industry titans, including Professor Stephen Hawking and Richard Branson, together at events around the world to address the most important technological issues and opportunities facing humankind, such as AI and ethics, the reinvention of retail, and managing risk in a digital world.



See more about the Summit at:



