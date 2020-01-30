5 finalistes pour la 33e édition du PRIX TURGOT du Meilleur Livre d’Économie Financière de l’année

articles liés
Viennent d’arrêter la liste des Finalistes de la 33e édition du PRIX TURGOT, à l’issue d’une sélection particulièrement exigeante, mettant en lice les 190 parutions de l’année relevant de ce périmètre , chacune ayant été examinée par le comité de présélection du PRIX :
- GAZIER Bernard et PETIT Eloïse, Economie du travail et de l’emploi, Eds La Découverte.
- GOLLIER Christian, Le climat après la fin du mois, Eds PUF .
- HOUDE Olivier, L’intelligence humaine n’est pas un algorithme, Eds O.Jacob
- LAIDI Ali, Le droit, nouvelle arme de guerre économique. Comment les Etats-Unis déstabilisent les entreprises européennes , Eds Actes sud.
- LAINE Mathieu, Il faut sauver le monde libre, Eds Plon.
En félicitant les « Nominés », les Présidents ont tenu à souligner la qualité exceptionnelle de cette nouvelle Promotion :
« …. par la légitimité des auteurs, la robustesse des raisonnements, la pertinence et originalité des conclusions…. »
La remise des PRIX se tiendra comme les années précédentes
à Bercy le 12 mars 2020, au Ministère de l’Economie et des Finances, sous le haut parrainage du Ministre Bruno Le MAIRE, de 18h à 20h, et sera suivie d’’une séance de dédicace.
PARIS le 18 novembre 2019
contact presse Jean-louis Chambon : 06 85 52 74 50
mail : jean-louis.chambon@wanadoo.fr
