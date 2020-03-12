bitFlyer, la plateforme d’échange de cryptomonnaies compte désormais 2,5 millions d’utilisateurs

articles liés
-
Blockpass, J. Rotbart & Co. Partner to Offer Precious Metal Services to PASS Club Members
-
Blockchain : Crédit Agricole CIB rejoint le réseau Marco Polo
-
Vega Testnet Empowers Traders to Create Fair and Liquid Markets on Purpose-Built Blockchain
-
Edge Chooses Cred for Crypto Financial Services Offering
-
Family Moving Abroad? Here's How You Can Help
bitFlyer a contribué à la croissance et au développement du secteur des cryptomonnaies depuis Avril 2014, date du lancement du premier service d’achat/vente de Bitcoin au Japon. Depuis, bitFlyer a étoffé son offre de plusieurs nouveaux services et contribué à l’éducation des utilisateurs sur les questions de sécurité afin de faciliter la croissance du secteur.
En Novembre 2017, bitFlyer a étendu son activité en créant bitFlyer USA, sa première filiale à l’international, suivie peu de temps après par bitFlyer Europe l’année suivante.
Yuzo Kano, co-fondateur de bitFlyer, président de bitFlyer Europe et CEO de bitFlyer USA et bitFlyer Blockchain Inc., a déclaré: “Nous sommes fiers d’offrir nos services depuis maintenant six ans et d’avoir aujourd’hui gagné la confiance de 2,5 millions d’utilisateurs. Nous sommes le seul opérateur d’échange de cryptomonnaies disposant d’une licence pour opérer au Japon, aux Etats-Unis et en Europe. Unis par notre devise “One team, One dream”, nous relevons chaque jour de nouveaux défis pour offrir à nos clients des services leur permettant d’échanger en toute sérénité et en conformité.”
Dans les années à venir, bitFlyer entend maintenir la croissance de son activité et le développement de nouveaux services pour rendre les cryptomonnaies plus attractives aux yeux du grand public, et encourager de nouveaux utilisateurs à découvrir ce secteur.
À propos de bitFlyer EUROPE S.A.
bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. est une filiale à part entière de bitFlyer, Inc., une société leader dans le secteur
du Bitcoin et de la blockchain basée au Japon. Le bureau européen, situé au Luxembourg, propose
une plate-forme d’échange permettant aux européens d’acheter et de vendre des crypto-monnaies.
bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. site web: https://bitflyer.com/en-eu/
En Novembre 2017, bitFlyer a étendu son activité en créant bitFlyer USA, sa première filiale à l’international, suivie peu de temps après par bitFlyer Europe l’année suivante.
Yuzo Kano, co-fondateur de bitFlyer, président de bitFlyer Europe et CEO de bitFlyer USA et bitFlyer Blockchain Inc., a déclaré: “Nous sommes fiers d’offrir nos services depuis maintenant six ans et d’avoir aujourd’hui gagné la confiance de 2,5 millions d’utilisateurs. Nous sommes le seul opérateur d’échange de cryptomonnaies disposant d’une licence pour opérer au Japon, aux Etats-Unis et en Europe. Unis par notre devise “One team, One dream”, nous relevons chaque jour de nouveaux défis pour offrir à nos clients des services leur permettant d’échanger en toute sérénité et en conformité.”
Dans les années à venir, bitFlyer entend maintenir la croissance de son activité et le développement de nouveaux services pour rendre les cryptomonnaies plus attractives aux yeux du grand public, et encourager de nouveaux utilisateurs à découvrir ce secteur.
À propos de bitFlyer EUROPE S.A.
bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. est une filiale à part entière de bitFlyer, Inc., une société leader dans le secteur
du Bitcoin et de la blockchain basée au Japon. Le bureau européen, situé au Luxembourg, propose
une plate-forme d’échange permettant aux européens d’acheter et de vendre des crypto-monnaies.
bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. site web: https://bitflyer.com/en-eu/
Chaineum : Neo Investment Banking Firm
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier & consultant blockchain
HealthTech Finance : HealthTech Investment Banking, levée de fonds
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier & consultant blockchain
HealthTech Finance : HealthTech Investment Banking, levée de fonds
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.