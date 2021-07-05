Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, DeFi, Blockchain
              


Lundi 5 Juillet 2021

What Are The Advantages of Cryptocurrencies?


We often hear how cryptocurrencies managed to revolutionize the global financial industry.



articles liés
Thanks to their superiority over regular payment methods, they have managed to attract millions of people to their respective networks. Not only that, but the acceptance rate and institutional interest in them is growing rapidly.

There are now many global brands that accept crypto as a payment method. And if that is not enough, El Salvador recently became the first country in the world to label Bitcoin as a legal tender. This was a smart move that can be beneficial, considering the fact that the nation does not have an official currency.
Speaking of the superiority that cryptocurrencies have over regular payment methods, we wanted to dive a bit more into this topic and explain what are the advantages that these digital assets boast. Let’s start with the best one.

Making a Profit

Profit is the main reason why cryptocurrencies are used by millions of people from all around the world. For example, Bitcoin’s value fluctuates between $30,000 and $40,000 and has the potential to rise to as much as $100,000 by the end of 2021 or in 2022. Ethereum is currently valued at around $2,000 and this digital asset is likely to rise in the future and possibly reach $10,000 by 2028.

Thanks to their massive value, the lives of many average people were changed in a very short period. Research even shows that there may be as many as 100,000 crypto millionaires in the world, which is an astonishing number.

If you are wondering how do people make a profit with cryptocurrencies, the answer is they trade them. After earning crypto via mining or buying, traders register at reputable trading sites such as the Bitcoin Prime trading platform, verify their account and start the process of trading. This platform will connect you to thousands of buyers from all around the world.

Security and Efficiency

Cryptocurrencies are powered by the well-known blockchain technology. Thanks to the blockchain, they are highly decentralized and self-sustainable. With mining, every user takes part in updating the log and thus, banks cannot control them. So, since mining crypto, which is basically recording and verifying transactions with the cryptocurrency, does not last long, each transaction with these digital assets is instant. Just to compare, banks need a few days to process funds that are transferred online.
Additionally, cryptocurrencies are known for their security as they provide users with a certain level of anonymity. How? They use a method called cryptology which sends encrypted data between the users and the servers, thus keeping them out of harm’s way.

No Extra Fees

We are sure that you are well aware of the fact that banks often impose various fees for online transactions. After all, fees are the main way through which they make profits. As we stated above, banks are totally excluded from transactions with cryptocurrencies. That means that they cannot impose fees, which ultimately leads to the fact that you actually save money by using cryptocurrencies as a payment method. Imagine that – not only are you able to profit off them, but you can also save money.

What Are The Best Cryptocurrencies?

Lastly, we wanted to mention that there are around 2,000 cryptocurrencies on the market today. But, of course, not every cryptocurrency is valuable and can provide you with a profit, if you are planning on using it that way. The two most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market are Bitcoin and Ethereum. Their value was mentioned earlier in this article.

But, if you are looking to trade and use cryptocurrencies as a payment method, then Tether is the best choice because this cryptocurrency is a stablecoin. That means that it is not subject to changes in value as it does not have a high volatility rate.



SEND / ENVOYER
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
    This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Inscription à la newsletter
Flux RSS