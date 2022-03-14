Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Web3 Goes Mainstream as Pioneer Graduates Public Listing to NEO Exchange

Company selects NEO as the exchange of choice to access enhanced trading liquidity and wider investor exposure.


Web3 Goes Mainstream as Pioneer Graduates Public Listing to NEO Exchange
NEO is pleased to announce it has granted final approval to Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a technology incubator creating a web3 ecosystem, to list on the NEO Exchange following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Pioneer begins trading today on the NEO Exchange under the new symbol JPEG.

With a focus on NFT, NFT gaming, DAO (member-owned), and tokenized communities, Pioneer invests in and partners with companies to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the web3 space.

“Graduating to the NEO Exchange is a significant accomplishment for Pioneer as we build out our comprehensive Web3 ecosystem,” commented Mike Edwards, CEO of Pioneer. “NEO offers a senior marketplace that focuses on innovative and disruptive technologies and the best fit for Pioneer as our business continues to grow. We believe that this listing will increase liquidity, visibility, and exposure for our investors, and we remain committed to driving meaningful, long term shareholder value.”

Investors can trade shares of JPEG through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

“Pioneer is well-equipped to capitalize from the continued investor interest in Web3,” commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Uplisting to the NEO Exchange was a strategic move on their part, as they seek an exchange that shares their forward-thinking values and can support their growth. We are thrilled to welcome Pioneer to the NEO family - yet another quality company to join the NEO Exchange, a Tier 1 exchange fueling the innovation economy.”

The NEO Exchange is home to well over 200 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. NEO consistently facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange
The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.
Pioneer is a technology incubator creating a full Web3 ecosystem focusing on NFT, NFT gaming, DAO and tokenized communities. Pioneer’s experienced management team leverages its global network and expertise to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the space.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Lundi 14 Mars 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre | Stage Analyste Private Equity : LBO et Capital Développement (Equipe MidCap)

Offre : Stage Private Equity - AREV Partners - Paris

Offer: Investment Analyst Intern Position – Vauban Infrastructure Partners – Munich

Offre : Stage Analyste Fund management (F/H)

Offer: Internship - Private Equity – London

Offre : Analyste Investissement & Recherche (stage)

Offre : Stagiaire – Analyste Private Equity (6 mois)

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Emilie de Vaucresson, spécialiste IT/IP/Protection des données personnelles, rejoint Joffe & Associés

Judicaël Lefebvre devient Chief Impact Officer de BDO France

Le cabinet Bignon Lebray nomme deux counsels : Louis Vallet et Paul Brisset

Shearman & Sterling a accueilli très récemment à Paris une équipe de quatre associés : Xavier Norlain, Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon et Matthieu Lampel

FTPA coopte Romain Lantourne en qualité d’associé

François Sabaté devient Directeur Général d’I&S Adviser

Visa Appoints Jennifer Como as Head of Investor Relations

Josh Rayner Joins Hut 8 Mining as VP of Sales

Capital.com appoints ex-IG Group director to steer UK business

BD Multimédia : une entrée remarquée sur le marché des NFT

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Web3 Goes Mainstream as Pioneer Graduates Public Listing to NEO Exchange

Weird And Wonderful Casino Halls In Australia

Scalable Capital lance en France son courtier en ligne avec actions, fonds, plans d’investissement et cryptomonnaies

Gowling WLG France conseille Fortino Capital dans le cadre de son investissement dans Flowlity

Bybit Powers Art in the Metaverse with Art Dubai 2022's Inaugural Digital Section

TXN Bot Set To Release Web3 Software That Automates NFT Transactions

Clover Finance Rebrands to CLV, Making a Move Further into the Web3 Future

CarNow and Cion Digital Partner to Provide Consumers Option to Purchase and Finance Cars with Crypto

Le Bitcoin a bondi après des nouvelles haussières

Web3: Cake DeFi Launches US$100 Million Venture Capital Arm

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Alice&Bob lève 27M€ et annonce le bit quantique le plus stable au monde

Clover Finance Rebrands to CLV, Making a Move Further into the Web3 Future

Emilie de Vaucresson, spécialiste IT/IP/Protection des données personnelles, rejoint Joffe & Associés

La banque d’affaires Apm, spécialisée en fusions-acquisitions en Tech et Digital, rejoint Amala Partners

La Blockchain et son empreinte carbone

Kurma Partners vise 250 M€ pour son premier fonds de Growth

TXN Bot Set To Release Web3 Software That Automates NFT Transactions

Création de YOONER Avocats, le cabinet dédié à l’innovation et à l’entrepreneuriat

Fintech startup Money View raises $75 million in series D funding

Atlan Raises $50M Series B led by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia and Insight to Build a Collaboration Hub for Data Teams