Web3 Goes Mainstream as Pioneer Graduates Public Listing to NEO Exchange

NEO is pleased to announce it has granted final approval to Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a technology incubator creating a web3 ecosystem, to list on the NEO Exchange following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Pioneer begins trading today on the NEO Exchange under the new symbol JPEG.



With a focus on NFT, NFT gaming, DAO (member-owned), and tokenized communities, Pioneer invests in and partners with companies to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the web3 space.



“Graduating to the NEO Exchange is a significant accomplishment for Pioneer as we build out our comprehensive Web3 ecosystem,” commented Mike Edwards, CEO of Pioneer. “NEO offers a senior marketplace that focuses on innovative and disruptive technologies and the best fit for Pioneer as our business continues to grow. We believe that this listing will increase liquidity, visibility, and exposure for our investors, and we remain committed to driving meaningful, long term shareholder value.”



Investors can trade shares of JPEG through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.



“Pioneer is well-equipped to capitalize from the continued investor interest in Web3,” commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Uplisting to the NEO Exchange was a strategic move on their part, as they seek an exchange that shares their forward-thinking values and can support their growth. We are thrilled to welcome Pioneer to the NEO family - yet another quality company to join the NEO Exchange, a Tier 1 exchange fueling the innovation economy.”



The NEO Exchange is home to well over 200 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. NEO consistently facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.



About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.



About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer is a technology incubator creating a full Web3 ecosystem focusing on NFT, NFT gaming, DAO and tokenized communities. Pioneer’s experienced management team leverages its global network and expertise to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the space.

