Wall Street Strategist Thomas J Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors to Give Keynote at CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit

Fundstrat’s Thomas J Lee joins a stellar line-up of speakers including Andreas M. Antonopoulos, best-selling author and one of the world’s foremost bitcoin and open blockchain experts; and cryptocurrency experts from Coinbase, Binance, London Stock Exchange Group, Nasdaq, Refinitiv, UBS and VanEck. The conference will also feature a regulatory panel comprised of representatives from the FCA, HM Treasury and the Bank of England.
The event will bring together more than 800 industry practitioners to explore developments in the cryptocurrency markets including: the future of stablecoins; derivatives and exchange traded products; bridging the gap between finance and crypto; regulation; the future state of the digital asset class; and exchange market integrity and consumer protection. The full agenda can be viewed here.
Charles Hayter, CEO of CryptoCompare, said: “We have seen fantastic interest in this year’s Digital Asset Summit and are delighted by the calibre of speakers joining us for the event. The crypto industry has seen significant changes over the last 12 months, from the development of stablecoins to institutional investors exploring crypto assets and regulators developing ways to encourage innovation in this space while maintaining consumer protection. We look forward to discussing all of this and more at the CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit on 12th June.”
The event will take place at the Old Billingsgate Market in London. For full event information please visit the event homepage. For updates on the conference, follow @CryptoCompare and #CryptoCompareSummit.
About CryptoCompare
CryptoCompare is the leading provider of cryptocurrency data and indices. Professional traders and investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 5,800+ coins and 270,000+ currency pairs globally.
By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the cryptocurrency market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.
CryptoCompare’s definitive datasets, and rigorous standards to safeguard data integrity, are increasing transparency and confidence in the digital asset class. The company has strategic data partnerships with industry leaders and innovators, including Nasdaq, the leading global provider of trading, clearing and exchange technology; VanEck’s MVIS Digital Assets Indices; Refinitiv, the global provider of financial market data and infrastructure; and Yahoo Finance, the largest business and financial news site in the world.
www.cryptocompare.com
