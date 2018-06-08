USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 1, 2018

HP Inc. [PALO ALTO, Calif.] (NYSE: HPQ) announced that Steve Fieler has been named Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Cathie Lesjak, who will assume the role of interim Chief Operating Officer. Fieler currently leads the treasury and corporate finance functions. He served in a range of finance and operational roles at the Hewlett Packard Company, including VP CFO for HP Software. He left in 2014 to become CFO at Proteus Digital Health, and rejoined HP in January 2017.



Newell Brands Inc. [HOBOKEN, N.J.] (NYSE: NWL) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ralph Nicoletti will retire at the close of 2018.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NASHVILLE, Tenn.] (NYSE: LPX) announced Sallie Bailey has elected to retire as Chief Financial Officer. Mike Kinney, Director of Investor Relations and Treasurer, a 32-year veteran of LP with deep building products and finance experience, is expected to serve as interim CFO following Ms. Bailey’s retirement.



Celgene Corporation [SUMMIT, N.J.] (NASDAQ: CELG) announced the hiring of David V. Elkins as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Elkins will succeed current CFO Peter N. Kellogg, who will become Celgene’s EVP, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer until his retirement, planned for mid-2019. Mr. Elkins joins Celgene from Johnson & Johnson (J&J), where he was Worldwide Vice President and CFO for Consumer Products, Medical Devices and Corporate Functions. Prior to his leadership role at J&J, Mr. Elkins was CFO for Round Rock Research. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Elkins was Executive Vice President and CFO of Becton, Dickinson and Company. From 1995 to 2008, he held roles of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca, and he began his career in finance at The Boeing Company in 1991.



Diageo North America [NORWALK, Conn.] announced that Lavanya Chandrashekar is to be appointed its Chief Financial Officer. Chandrashekar joins from Mondelēz International, Inc.



[24]7.ai [SAN JOSE, Calif.] announced the appointment of Brent Bowman as chief financial officer. Bowman served as vice president of Finance and CFO for Intel’s Programmable Solutions Division. He joined Intel through acquisition of Altera Corporation, where he served as vice president corporate controller and vice president of Finance. Prior to Altera, he spent 16 years at Sun Microsystems where he held several senior finance roles. He started his career with Ernst & Young in its San Francisco office.



Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. [NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: SSC) announced the appointment of Federico Tovar as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Most recently, he served as a Founding Member, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer at a leading AI and Cybersecurity company headquartered in New York. Mr. Tovar held leadership roles at Grant Thornton LLP, as well as prior roles with Ernst & Young in its Corporate Finance unit in New York. He has served as a trusted advisor to leading global tech companies such as Computer Associates, Dell, Siemens AG, and others on their corporate transactions.



IFG Companies [HARTFORD, Conn.] announced the promotion of Manuel Almagro to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Manny has been the Chief Actuary at IFG Companies since 2000, with previous leadership positions at the Travelers Insurance Companies and Towers Watson. He replaces Joseph P. Hoffmann, the prior Chief Financial Officer, who will be moving into a new role to support IFG Companies and the Group President on Strategic Initiatives.



The Andersons, Inc. [MAUMEE, Ohio] (NASDAQ: ANDE) announced it has appointed Brian A. Valentine as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Valentine has more than 20 years of senior management experience. Since 2011, he has served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for The Lubrizol Corporation. Prior to this role, he held numerous financial leadership positions within the company while it was publicly traded, including Corporate Treasurer.



Ellie Mae [PLEASANTON, Calif.] (NYSE: ELLI) announced that Matthew LaVay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is leaving the company. Popi Heron, Vice President and Corporate Controller is assuming the role of interim CFO. Ms. Heron has more than 26 years of finance and accounting experience. She has served as the company’s Vice President and Corporate Controller since 2016. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Heron served as the Corporate Controller and Senior Director, Finance for GoPro, Inc. for over four years.



Mesoblast Limited [MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK] (ASX: MSB) (NASDAQ: MESO) announced the appointment of Josh Muntner as its new Chief Financial Officer. He replaces outgoing Chief Financial Officer Paul Hodgkinson. Most recently, Mr Muntner led corporate development and financial transactions at ContraFect Corporation. Previously, Mr Muntner served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Janney Montgomery Scott, and spent nine years at Oppenheimer & Co. and its U.S. predecessor, CIBC World Markets. He also served as an investment banker at Prudential Securities.



Enviva Partners, LP [BETHESDA, Md.] (NYSE: EVA) announced that Shai Even, former Chief Financial Officer for Alon USA Energy, Inc. and Alon USA Partners, LP, will succeed Stephen F. Reeves as the Partnership’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Even most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Alon USA Energy, Inc. and Alon USA Partners, LP. Prior to joining Alon USA Energy, Mr. Even served as the Chief Financial Officer of DCL Group in Tel Aviv, Israel, and as an auditor with KPMG.



Quantum Corp. [SAN JOSE, Calif.] (NYSE: QTM) announced Michael Dodson as its Chief Financial Officer and interim CEO. Dodson replaces current CFO Fuad Ahmad. Dodson began his career with Ernst and Young. He has also served as CFO for five public global technology companies including Mattson Technology, DDi and ESI.



BlueSnap [BOSTON] announced that Chris Menard has joined as the company’s chief financial officer. Before joining BlueSnap, Menard served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Cayan LLC. Prior to that, he held multiple chief financial officer positions at Brightcove, and Phase Forward. He also serves on the board of directors of Globoforce and the board of overseers at Babson College.



Notre Dame Federal Credit Union [NOTRE DAME, Ind.] announced Eric Rauch as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Before being appointed to CFO at Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Rauch served as the VP of Finance and then CFO at INOVA Federal Credit Union, starting there in 2005. Prior to that role, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Teachers Federal Credit Union and 1st Source Bank.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.] (NASDAQ: RIGL) announced that it has appointed Dean Schorno as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Schorno joins Rigel from 23andMe, Inc., where he has been CFO since 2015. Before joining 23andMe, Mr. Schorno was CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies and Genomic Health. Mr. Schorno began his career in finance at an international accounting firm in San Francisco, CA before starting his own consultancy in 1991.



Ocwen Financial Corporation [WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.] (NYSE: OCN) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Michael Bourque has made the decision to resign to accept a position with another financial services company.



Frontline Education [MALVERN, Pa.] announced that Greg Doran has joined the Frontline executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Greg joins Frontline Education from Pepperjam. Prior to Pepperjam, Greg was with Fiberlink, eventually becoming CFO. Earlier in Greg’s career, he held roles with increasing responsibility at CIGNA and State Farm Insurance.



Advance Publications Inc. [NEW YORK] announced that Oren Klein will succeed Tom Summer in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Summer, who had previously announced his plans to retire, will remain at Advance full-time through the end of 2018, and then assume the role of Senior Advisor. Klein has been Vice President, Finance and Controller of Advance since 2008. Before joining Advance, Klein held various executive positions at Pitney Bowes, and gained international experience with Ernst & Young prior to that.



Mango Capital, Inc. [FAR HILLS, N.J.] (OTC: MCAP) names Charles Montecino as Chief Financial Officer. Charles has spent his 40-year career in public accounting, and 32 of the 40 years running his own firm. He serves on the Cooperation with IRS Committee with the New Jersey Society of CPAs. Charles is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, New Jersey Society of CPAs, Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs, the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers and the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce.



Diversey [CHARLOTTE, N.C.] announced the appointment of Carlos Sagasta as new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sagasta comes to Diversey from Office Depot, where he led financial operations, managed the company’s Finance, Accounting, Treasury and Procurement functions and had operational oversight of CompuCom’s international operations in Mexico and India. Mr. Sagasta joined CompuCom from Grupo Corporativo ONO in Madrid, Spain where he was Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sagasta’s previous roles include Financial Director and Controller at Abertis Telecom in Barcelona, Spain, as well as financial roles at Gramercy Communications Partners, Salomon Smith Barney and Andersen Consulting in New York City. Mr. Sagasta has been a Board member of Hispasat S.A. Carlos was also a member of Board for Eutelsat Communications, as well as a member of its Audit and Strategy Committees.



Evolus, Inc. [IRVINE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: EOLS) announced the appointment of Lauren Silvernail as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. Mrs. Silvernail joins Evolus from Revance Therapeutics where she most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Prior to her time at Revance Therapeutics, Mrs. Silvernail was Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Corporate Development at ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prior to ISTA, Mrs. Silvernail served in various operating and corporate development positions for Allergan, most recently as Vice President of Business Development. Earlier in her career Mrs. Silvernail was a partner in a seed venture capital fund and held marketing roles of increasing responsibility at Bio-Rad Laboratories and Varian Associates.



Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [NEWARK, Calif.] (NASDAQ: RVNC) announced that Lauren Silvernail has resigned as Revance’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.



Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [SOUTH JORDAN, Utah] (NASDAQ: MMSI) announced that Bernard Birkett has resigned as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other business opportunities. Raul Parra, a Merit veteran of more than eight years, has been appointed as Merit’s interim Chief Financial Officer. Parra worked in various audit positions for Deloitte & Touche prior to joining Merit. During his tenure at Merit he has served in various roles, most recently as Corporate Controller and Vice President of Accounting.



Ness Digital Engineering [TEANECK, N.J.] has appointed Ed Galati to president and chief financial officer (CFO). Galati has held CFO positions for more than two decades at several organizations, including CMI and E2V Teledyne. Galati joins Ness from Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), where he was the CFO.