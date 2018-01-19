USA | CFO Moves – week ending January 12, 2018

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) [ARMONK, NEW YORK] announced that Martin J. Schroeter, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will take a new role as Senior Vice President, Global Markets. In addition, James J. Kavanaugh will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kavanaugh is currently Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations, and served as IBM’s Vice President and Controller from 2008 to 2015.



The New York Times Company [NEW YORK] announced that Rachel Glaser, the chief financial officer of Etsy, Inc., has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. Glaser joined Etsy in June of 2017. Previously, she served in the chief financial officer role at both Leaf Group, and Move, Inc. She was chief operating officer and chief financial officer for MyLife.com and was senior vice president, operations and finance for Yahoo! She began her career at The Walt Disney Company and served in a variety of finance, operations and technology roles over 19 years there.



Sabre Corporation [SOUTHLAKE, Texas] (NASDAQ: SABR) announced that Chief Financial Officer Rick Simonson has notified Sabre of his intention to retire from his role as CFO of Sabre.



Hemanext (formerly New Health Sciences) [Bethesda, MD] appointed Lynn Mallett as V.P. and CFO. Ms. Mallett was most recently a finance executive at Baxalta, Inc, where she was Senior Director and Finance Head for both the global Biosimilars Commercial Team and the global R&D Function. Before that, Ms. Mallett held various finance positions at Pfizer, Inc, from 2008 to 2015. Prior to that she served as Head of FP&A at NxStage Medical, Inc., and various Finance Managerial roles at Serono, Inc and Haemonetics.



Renovate America [SAN DIEGO] announced Adam Garfinkle as Chief Financial Officer. Garfinkle joined Renovate America in 2015 as SVP and Head of Capital Markets. Garfinkle spent 13 years as Head of the Asset Backed & Mortgage Backed Structured Finance Group at Bank of America Securities.



ViralGains [BOSTON] announced the appointment of Vic Pierni as Chief Financial Officer. Pierni previously served as CFO of Global Capacity, Verivo Software and Macgregor, in addition to senior roles at KPMG.



First National Bank and Trust Company [BELOIT, WIS.] announced that David McCoy has been promoted to President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and has been elected as the newest member of the Board of Directors of Centre1 Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of FNBT. Previous CFO Steve Eldred will continue as CEO and Chairman of the Board. McCoy joined the company in October 2016 as EVP and CFO. McCoy came to FNBT from The National Bank & Trust Company, where he was senior vice president (SVP) and CFO. He was director of risk management services for RSM McGladrey from 2005 to 2006, and was on the executive management team as SVP, CFO and enterprise risk management officer for Fifth Third Bank from 1993 to 2004.



Dean Foods Company [DALLAS] (NYSE: DF) announced Jody Macedonio will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Macedonio previously served as the Senior Vice President of Finance for the North America Laundry and Beauty Divisions of Henkel AG, where she served as Senior Vice President, Finance, Planning and Treasurer. Prior to joining Sun Products in 2012, Macedonio was employed at PepsiCo where she held several positions after joining in 1999, including serving as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance for the North Business Unit of Frito-Lay. Prior to joining PepsiCo, Macedonio served in finance positions at Nestlé, SmithKline Beecham and Chemical Bank.



BKF Capital Group, Inc. [WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.] (OTC PINK: BKFG) announced that David S. Burnett has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. In addition to being named Chief Financial Officer at BKF Capital Group, Mr. Burnett was also appointed Chief Financial Officer of Interlink Electronics, Inc. Mr. Burnett was previously Chief Financial Officer of Interlink during 2016 and 2017, and has continued to serve in a consulting capacity since leaving in April 2017. During the interim period, Mr. Burnett was Chief Financial Officer of Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc. Prior to joining Interlink the first time, Mr. Burnett served in various management positions with EnPro Industries, Inc., most recently Vice President and Treasurer. Before EnPro, his history includes a long stint as a Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Senior Manager at Grant Thornton LLP.



Interlink Electronics, Inc. [WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: LINK) announced that David S. Burnett has rejoined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. In addition to being named Chief Financial Officer at Interlink, Mr. Burnett was also appointed Chief Financial Officer of BKF Capital Group, Inc. Mr. Burnett was previously Chief Financial Officer of Interlink during 2016 and 2017, and has continued to serve in a consulting capacity since leaving in April 2017. During the interim period, Mr. Burnett was Chief Financial Officer of Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc. Prior to joining Interlink the first time, Mr. Burnett served in various management positions with EnPro Industries, Inc., most recently Vice President and Treasurer. Before EnPro, his history includes a long stint as a Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Senior Manager at Grant Thornton LLP.



Prime Risk Partners [ATLANTA] announced that J. Scott Tofil has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Scott began his career as a CPA with a local public accounting firm in Atlanta followed by his service as the controller at Matrix Resources, from 1992 until 1999. He then served as controller for several startups from 1999 until 2005 before joining Beecher Carlson in May 2005, where he served as Vice President and Controller. Scott served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of the Beecher Carlson division until joining Prime Risk Partners.



WidePoint Corporation [MCLEAN, Va.] (NYSE: WYY) announced that Kito Mussa has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Mussa served as WidePoint’s Vice President and Controller from January 2012 to October 2017 and then as the Interim Chief Financial Officer from October 2017 to December 2017.



Guidewire Software, Inc. [FOSTER CITY, Calif.] (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Richard Hart, its Chief Financial Officer, will transition to a new role of Chief Strategy Officer. Succeeding Mr. Hart will be Curtis Smith, who has been the Chief Financial Officer for Keynote Systems, Inc. and Infusion Software, Inc. for the past seven years, and, prior to that, as a finance and strategic advisor to the software industry.



Esterline Corporation [BELLEVUE, Wash.] (NYSE: ESL) announced that Stephen Nolan, Chief Financial Officer for Vista Outdoor, Inc., will succeed Robert George as Esterline’s Chief Financial Officer. George has been with Esterline as Chief Financial Officer for 21 years, and will remain with the company in a special advisory role. Nolan most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Vista Outdoor, Inc. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade in strategic and operational management roles with ATK, including Senior Vice President for Strategy and Business Development and several business unit leadership positions. Earlier in his career, Nolan served for five years in corporate development and strategy roles at Raytheon Company.



Vixxo [SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.] announced that Travis Chester will take on the role as chief financial officer. Prior to joining Vixxo, Travis served as vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell International’s Aerospace group. Previous senior leadership roles include Invitrogen Corporation and General Electric Corporation.



Marlette Funding, LLC [WILMINGTON, Del.] announced the appointment of Mark Elbaum as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). Most recently, Mark was the CFO of Merrill Lynch, Bank of America’s Wealth Management business. Prior roles included 18 years in the mortgage industry as CFO of Bank of America’s mortgage lending division. Before that, at Countrywide, he held the position of CFO of the Residential Lending Division. After starting his career at Price Waterhouse, Mark worked at Aames Financial Corp.



Vector Solutions [TAMPA, FLA] announced that Carla Luke has taken the role of Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Vector Solutions, Luke worked as the CFO at Greenway Health. Luke’s professional experience also includes roles as Chief Accounting Officer at Greenway, VP/Controller at Vitera Healthcare Solutions, Sage Software Healthcare and WebMD. Prior to her nearly 14 years with the company that would become Greenway Health, Luke worked in financial leadership roles at Comdial Corporation, Vicorp, and Danka Business Systems after starting her career in public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Eyenovia Inc. [NEW YORK] announced the appointment of John Gandolfo as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Eyenovia, Mr. Gandolfo spent more than seven years at Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., where he served as CFO. He has also served as the CFO at Progenitor Cell Therapy LLC, Power Medical Interventions, Inc., and Bioject, Inc. Mr. Gandolfo started his professional career at Price Waterhouse.



First Hawaiian, Inc. [HONOLULU] (NASDAQ: FHB) announced that Michael Ching, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of First Hawaiian, Inc. and First Hawaiian Bank, will be leaving the company. His last day of employment will be January 31, 2018. He will continue to assist the company on a consulting basis, and, effective February 1, Eric Yeaman, President and Chief Operating Officer, will serve as acting CFO.



Nortech Systems [MINNEAPOLIS] (NASDAQ: NSYS) has named Connie Beck as vice president and chief financial officer. Beck was vice president of finance and controller for MOCON, Inc. from 2013 to 2017. (MOCON was acquired by AMETEK in June 2017.) Prior to MOCON, Beck held director-level financial reporting positions with public companies Navarre Corporation and Lakes Entertainment, Inc. She also has over 10 years of public accounting experience with Grant Thornton, McGladrey & Pullen and Protiviti.



Blackboard Inc. [WASHINGTON] announced that Chief Financial Officer Lisa Mayr will be leaving Blackboard at the end of January to pursue an opportunity at a small Washington, D.C.-based tech company. Lisa joined Blackboard in 2013 as Vice President of Finance and was named CFO in August 2016. Chief Legal Officer Stuart Kupinsky will serve as Interim CFO.



MISTRAS Group, Inc. [PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J.] (NYSE: MG) named Edward J. Prajzner its new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining MISTRAS Group, Mr. Prajzner served as Chief Financial Officer of CECO Environmental Corporation. Prior to serving as CECO Environmental’s CFO, Mr. Prajzner, began his career at Ernst & Young before holding senior finance roles at CDI Corporation (now AE Industrial Partners), and American Infrastructure (now Allan Myers).



Wiser [BOSTON] named Mathieu “Mat” Gagné as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gagne previously served as CFO at Alert Innovation, EBI Consulting and MyWebGrocer.



Bead Industries, Inc. [Cheshire, CT] announced that Kristen Sawyer has been promoted to CFO after serving as Corporate Controller for the past two years at Bead. Prior to that, Sawyer served as Audit Manager for nearly 8 years at CohnReznick. She started her career with EY (formerly Ernst & Young, LLP).



Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. [VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.] (NASDAQ: WHLR) announced that Wilkes Graham has notified the Company of his intention to resign as Chief Financial Officer to accept a position with a privately-held real estate development company located in Atlanta, GA. The resignation will take effect after a transition period, which is expected to end on or before March 4, 2018.



Academy, Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors [KATY, Texas] announced the appointment of Michael Mullican as Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held on an interim basis since September 2017. Michael joined Academy in February 2017 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel. Prior to Academy, Michael served as the Managing Director of Aureus Health Services, a Meijer specialty pharmacy where he was responsible for leading the organization following the acquisition by Meijer. Before being named Managing Director at Aureus, Michael held several leadership roles at Meijer, including Vice President of Business Development and Vice President and Assistant General Counsel. Additionally, Michael served as Divisional Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Family Dollar Stores, Inc. and Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Horizon Lines, Inc.



AmeriLife [CLEARWATER, Fla.] appointed James “Jim” Quinn as its Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining AmeriLife, Quinn served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Marsh & McLennan Agency, the middle market platform of Marsh. He began his career with Goldman Sachs and spent over a decade with Olympus Partners, a middle market private equity firm. Karen Surplus, who has served as AmeriLife’s Chief Financial Officer, will remain with the company in a transitionary role as Senior Vice President of Finance in charge of special projects, supporting the Office of the CFO.



DiamondRock Hospitality Company [BETHESDA, Md.] (NYSE: DRH) announced that Sean M. Mahoney, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Company on March 31, 2018 to pursue other opportunities.



Amplyx Pharmaceuticals [SAN DIEGO] announced that Alan Fuhrman has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Amplyx. Prior to joining Amplyx, he served as CFO of publicly-traded Mirna Therapeutics, a clinical-stage microRNA company that merged with Synlogic in August 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Fuhrman was CFO of Ambit Biosciences, until its sale to Daiichi Sankyo in 2014. He has also served as the CFO at Naviscan and Sonus Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Fuhrman currently serves on the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee for Loxo Oncology.



Arotech Corporation [ANN ARBOR, Mich.] (NASDAQ: ARTX) announced that it has hired Kelli L. Kellar as Vice President – Finance. Ms. Keller begins her employment with Arotech today, and starting April 1, 2018, Ms. Kellar will take over the role of chief financial officer from current Senior Vice President – Finance and CFO Tom Paup, who will be retiring at the end of March. From November 2013 until accepting this position with Arotech, she was Senior Manager of External Reporting, PP&E Reporting and IFRS Accounting with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. From May 2009 until November 2013, Ms. Kellar was Vice President and controller of Silverpop Systems, Inc. Since 1995 Ms. Kellar has held accounting and finance positions with both public and private companies, including serving from 2007 to 2009 as Chief Accounting Officer with Premier Exhibitions, Inc.



IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. [FRANKLIN, Ind.] (TSX-V: IB, OTCQB: IAALF) announced the appointment of James P. Taylor to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective Monday, January 15, 2018. Mr. Taylor replaces David Anderson, who has resigned as IBC’s Chief Financial Officer. Currently, Mr. Taylor serves as CFO of Hampson Equities Ltd. From 2013-2017, Mr. Taylor served as CFO of Para Resources Inc. Prior to that, he served as CFO for Cyber Development Group International, LLC.



Sundance Strategies, Inc. [PROVO, UT] (OTC PINK: SUND) announced the appointment of Karl Farnsworth as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Sundance Strategies, Karl was CFO of Amedica Corporation. He also served as the SVP and Treasurer of Energy Solutions, Inc. (ES) in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prior to relocating to Utah he was the CFO of Alcan Products Corp. of the Rio Tinto Group (RIO). Earlier in his career, Karl was CFO within the Rheinmetall Group (RHM). Additionally, Karl has worked close to a decade in the Oil and Gas Industry with Kerr-McGee Corporation (now Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) and Marathon Oil Company (MRO) as Chief Accountant and International Auditor, respectively.

