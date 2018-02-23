USA | CFO Moves – week ending February 16, 2018

ImmunoMet Therapeutics [HOUSTON] announced the appointment of Allan J. Shaw as Chief Financial Officer. Allan L. Shaw currently serves as a director of VIVUS, Inc. Most recently, Mr. Shaw was the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Shaw was Managing Director of Alvarez & Marsal LLC. Mr. Shaw’s previous experience includes serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Serono S.A., NewLead Holdings Ltd. and Viatel, Inc. Mr. Shaw was also the founder and Senior Managing Director of Shaw Strategic Capital LLC.



SunTrust Banks, Inc. [ATLANTA] (NYSE: STI) announced that Aleem Gillani, chief financial officer, has announced his plans to retire from the company. He will be succeeded by Allison Dukes, currently head of Commercial Banking.



Twilio Inc. [SAN FRANCISCO] (NYSE: TWLO) announced that Lee Kirkpatrick, who has served as Twilio’s Chief Financial Officer since May 2012, has informed the Company and its Board of Directors of his decision to leave the company.



The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc. [ALEXANDRIA, Va.] announced the appointment of Kerra McDonough to Chief Financial Officer. Mrs. McDonough has been a member of The Motley Fool’s finance team for over 18 years and was formerly serving as Chief Performance Officer. Mrs. McDonough is assuming the role from Ollen Douglass, who held the position for 17 years. Mr. Douglass is moving to a newly created role as Managing Director of Motley Fool Ventures. Prior to joining the company in 2000, Mrs. McDonough was a budget analyst for Booz Allen Hamilton.



Papa John’s International, Inc. [Louisville, Kentucky] appointed Steven R. Coke, the Company’s Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy, to the positions of principal financial and accounting officer of the Company on an interim basis, effective March 2, 2018, the previously announced date of departure of Lance Tucker, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. The Company has commenced a search for a permanent chief financial officer. Steven R. Coke has served as Vice President, Strategic Planning since January 2015, after serving as Senior Director, Strategy since April 2012 and Senior Director, Restaurant Finance since June 2011. He has served in various director and manager level positions with increasing responsibility in Finance since joining the company in May 1998.



Trinity Industries, Inc. [DALLAS] (NYSE: TRN) announced that Scott Beasley, currently the Group Chief Financial Officer of Trinity’s Construction, Energy, Marine and Components businesses, has accepted a role as the future Chief Financial Officer of the new infrastructure company upon completion of the spin-off. Mr. Beasley, has served in his current role since 2017. Mr. Beasley joined the Company in 2014 and previously served as Vice President of Corporate Strategic Planning for Trinity Industries. Prior to joining Trinity, Mr. Beasley was an Associate Principal with McKinsey & Company. Previously, he worked at McMaster-Carr Supply Company for several years as an operations manager.



Gibson Brands, Inc. [NASHVILLE, Tenn.] announced that Benson Woo will return to the company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Woo spent his early career at General Motors and then moved onto senior financial positions at more entrepreneurial companies.



TowneBank [SUFFOLK, VA] (NASDAQ: TOWN) announced the promotion of William B. Littreal to the position of Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, following the retirement of Clyde E. McFarland, Jr., who has served as CFO since the founding of the company in 1999. Mr. Littreal joined TowneBank in 2008 and has served in several executive roles as the company’s Finance Director from 2008 – 2011, Chief Operating Officer from 2011 – 2016, and in his current role as Chief Strategy Officer and Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Littreal will continue in his investor relations role when he assumes his new post. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Littreal served as Chief Financial Officer of another publicly-held financial institution.



Cell Medica [HOUSTON & LONDON] announced the appointment of Kevin S. Boyle, Sr. as Chief Financial Officer, based in Houston, TX.



Catastrophe Solutions International [ST. LOUIS, MO.] announced that Andy Kipker has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Andy spent the last 21 years working for Safelite, where his roles included serving as Controller, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, AVP of Credit and Client Services, and for the past 14 years as Vice President of Claims Management and Strategic Planning Services.



Algeco Scotsman Global [BALTIMORE] announced that Sunny Thakrar, its former European Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer following the concurrent resignation of Stephen Bishop, who had served as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer since 2014.



Mills Fleet Farm [APPLETON, Wis. & BRAINERD, Minn.] announced that Michael Schwindle has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Schwindle was most recently CFO at Payless Shoe Source, and previously held CFO positions at both Harry & David and Musician’s Friend. He began his career at Deloitte & Touche LLP. He has also held financial and operational leadership roles at Home Depot, Limited Brands, and The Longaberger Company.



Ominto, Inc. [BOCA RATON, Fla.] (NASDAQ: OMNT) announced the appointment of Jim Spielman as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Ominto, Mr. Spielman was the Managing Partner of Sympheron Capital LLC. Prior to Sympheron, Mr. Spielman served as the CFO of Intelligent InSites. Prior to InSites, Mr. Spielman was an M&A and corporate finance investment banker with Houlihan Lokey’s Global Energy Investment Banking Group and Bank of America Securities’ Global Healthcare Investment Banking Group in New York. Earlier in his career, Mr. Spielman spent 10 years in senior roles with Western Digital, Buy.com and Health Care Property Investors. Mr. Spielman started his career as an audit CPA with Arthur Andersen.



Globecomm [HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.] announced Jeff Garte has joined their executive team as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Globecomm, he served at Hibernia Networks for nearly four years as the senior vice president of corporate development, managing corporate development, FP&A, and procurement. Before Hibernia, Mr. Garte was VP of FP&A at Sterling Infosystems. He also served as VP of finance at AboveNet, where his responsibilities included corporate development, FP&A, investor relations, project cost management and procurement.



Abaco Systems [HUNTSVILLE, Ala.] announced the appointment of William Read as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Read joins Abaco from Harmar, where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Read has also held senior financial positions at BBB Industries, Continental Motors and Teledyne Technologies.



Aptinyx Inc. [EVANSTON, Ill.] announced Ashish Khanna, the company’s chief business officer, has also been appointed its chief financial officer. Mr. Khanna has served as chief business officer of Aptinyx since the company’s inception in 2015. He played a central role in forming and spinning out Aptinyx from its predecessor company, Naurex, as part of a transaction with Allergan. He joined Naurex as vice president of corporate development in 2010. Prior to Aptinyx and Naurex, Mr. Khanna served as director of business development at Vanda Pharmaceuticals. He was formerly a member of the cardiology strategic marketing team at Cordis Corporation. Earlier, he was a strategy consultant with the Palladium Group and with the Strategic Advisory Services practice of Ernst & Young.



Murphy Oil Corporation [EL DORADO, Ark.] (NYSE: MUR) announced that John W. Eckart, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has informed the company of his intention to retire, after nearly 28 years of service.



Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. [MARIETTA, Ga.] (OTC: DGWR) announced the addition of Josh Beckham as Chief Financial Officer. Josh has spent the last 8 years overseeing a succession of financial and analytical departments at AT&T.



Adventist Health [ROSEVILLE, Calif.] announced the planned retirement of its senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), Jack Wagner, after four years of service to the company. Joe Reppert, a recent internal hire will succeed Mr. Wagner as CFO.



Cenveo, Inc. [STAMFORD, Conn.] (NASDAQ: CVO) announced the appointment of Mark S. Hiltwein as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hiltwein succeeds Scott Goodwin, who is departing Cenveo. Mr. Hiltwein rejoins Cenveo from Rand Logistics, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Mr. Hiltwein held several senior positions at Cenveo, including Chief Financial Officer, President of the Envelope Group, and President of Field Sales and Manufacturing.



Energy Fuels Inc. [LAKEWOOD, CO.] (NYSE American: UUUU; TSX: EFR) announced that David C. Frydenlund, the Company’s previous Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Frydenlund will replace the Company’s current CFO, Daniel G. Zang, who will be leaving the Company. Mr. Frydenlund has worked in the U.S. uranium mining industry since 1997, including as CFO of International Uranium Corporation from 2000-2005.



ACETO Corporation [PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.] (NASDAQ: ACET) announced that it has appointed Edward J. Borkowski as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Borkowski served as CFO at several healthcare companies including Concordia, where he was also a member of the board, Carefusion and Mylan. He began his career at Arthur Andersen.



Benson Hill Biosystems [ST. LOUIS] announced that Michael Wainscott has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Wainscott co-founded and served as Chief Financial Officer for Technology Crops International. Prior to that, he served as CFO for Kings, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Associated British Foods, plc.



Blucora, Inc. [IRVING, Texas] (NASDAQ: BCOR) announced that Davinder Athwal has been named Chief Financial Officer. Athwal succeeds Eric Emans who has been serving in a consulting role with Blucora since stepping down as CFO in late 2017. Emans will remain in his current consulting role through May 31, 2018 to assist with the transition. Athwal most recently served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of UGI International. He was previously UGI Corporation’s Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Risk Officer. Prior to his roles with UGI, he was the global mergers and acquisitions controller for Nortel Networks and before that worked in various corporate finance roles at IBM Corporation. He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Information Technology Procurement Sourcing (ITPS) [PITTSBURGH] announced the appointment of P. Daniel Bunner as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Edgewell Personal Care Company [ST. LOUIS] (NYSE: EPC) announced the appointment of Rod R. Little as chief financial officer (CFO). Little served most recently as CFO with HSN Inc. and, prior to that, Elizabeth Arden Inc. Earlier in his career, he was CFO for Procter & Gamble’s global salon professional division. He will begin March 5, 2018.



KMG [FORT WORTH, Texas] (NYSE: KMG) announced that Marcelino Rodriguez, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will resign in the next few weeks to pursue another opportunity. Monte Green, KMG’s Director of Corporate Development, will assume the additional role of CFO on an interim basis. Prior to KMG, Mr. Green was a senior vice president for Imperial Capital. Mr. Green’s prior career included positions at Lehman Brothers and Bank of America.



Retail Properties of America, Inc. [OAK BROOK, Ill.] (NYSE: RPAI) announced that its has promoted Julie M. Swinehart to serve as the Company’s executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Ms. Swinehart joined RPAI in June 2008 and held the position of senior vice president and chief accounting officer from July 2015 through February 2018. Before assuming her role as chief accounting officer in 2015, Ms. Swinehart served as the Company’s senior vice president and corporate controller since April 2013 and held various accounting and financial reporting positions since joining the team in 2008. Before joining RPAI, Ms. Swinehart was a manager of external reporting at Equity Office Properties Trust for two years and she spent eight years in public accounting in the audit practices of Arthur Andersen LLP and Deloitte & Touche LLP.



SiFive [SAN MATEO, Calif.] announced the appointment of Shiva Natarajan as chief financial officer. Before joining SiFive, Natarajan was vice president of finance at A10 Networks. Earlier in his career, Natarajan served as vice president, corporate controller, chief accounting officer and interim CFO during his eight years at Applied Micro Circuits Corporation.



Patient Home Monitoring Corp. [CINCINNATI] (TSX-V: PHM) announced it has appointed Hardik Mehta as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mehta has worked as a finance professional and an investment banker at Silverstone Capital Advisors for nearly ten years.



